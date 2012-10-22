(.) -----------------------(07:10 / 2000 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,541.00 -30.08 NZSX 50 3,988.16 -13.79 DJIA 13,345.89 +2.38 Nikkei 9,010.71 +8.03 NASDAQ 3,016.96 +11.33 FTSE 5,882.91 -13.24 S&P 500 1,433.81 +0.62 Hang Seng 21,551.76 +145.79 SPI 200 Fut 4,534.00 +1.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.100 -0.040 US 10 YR Bond 1.812 +0.046 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.640 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.967 +0.033 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0322 1.0314 NZD US$ 0.8174 0.8169 EUR US$ 1.3055 1.3055 Yen US$ 79.90 79.64 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1726.75 Silver (Lon) 32.170 Gold (NY) 1719.99 Light Crude 88.73 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average inched up 2.38 points, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 13,345.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up just 0.62 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,433.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 11.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to close unofficially at 3,016.96. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index lost ground on Monday, extending declines on concerns about upcoming third quarter earnings. At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 17.82 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,882.91 points, having shed 0.4 percent on Friday to snap a four-session winning streak. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Monday to mark its sixth straight day of gains as a softer yen and expectations of easing from the Bank of Japan outweighed the latest disappointing U.S. earnings from General Electric and McDonald's Corp. The benchmark added 0.1 percent to 9,010.71, marking its sixth day of gains, its longest winning run since early September 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open lower on Tuesday with weak metal prices weighing on investors mind. Local share price index futures are up 1 point percent to 4,534, a 7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which fell 0.7 percent on Monday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The yen plunged to multi-month lows versus the dollar and the euro on Monday on expectations that the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy at a meeting next week. The euro hit a high of 104.45 yen, its highest since early May. It last traded at 104.24, up 0.9 percent on the day. The dollar hit a peak of 79.87 yen, its highest since July 12. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices eased on Monday, erasing a portion of Friday's gains, as investors sought to cheapen prices before the sale of $99 billion of U.S. government debt this week. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 12/32 lower in price to yield 1.806 percent, up from 1.77 percent late Friday but just below the 200-day moving average. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices climbed on Monday, partially recovering from the previous session's biggest one-day drop in more than three months, boosted by technical buying and better Indian physical demand following the recent price drop. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,724.74 an ounce by 1530 GMT, having earlier touched $1,713.39, its lowest since Sept. 7. U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed $2.40 an ounce to $1,726.40, with trading volume on track to finish below average, preliminary Reuters data showed For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper hit the lowest in more than a month on Monday after a bigger than expected fall in Japan's exports, reflecting the global economic slowdown and curbing investors' appetite for assets perceived as risky. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.8 percent weaker at $7,953 per tonne after touching an intraday low of $7,930, the weakest since Sept. 7. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Monday as concerns about a slowing global economy and expected production and pipeline restarts pressured prices and offset supportive worries about Middle East turmoil and the potential threat to the region's oil supply. Brent December crude fell 70 cents, or 0.64 percent, to settle at $109.44 a barrel, having traded from $110.97 to $109.12. For a full report, double click on - - - -