Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,541.00 -30.08 NZSX 50 3,988.16 -13.79
DJIA 13,345.89 +2.38 Nikkei 9,010.71 +8.03
NASDAQ 3,016.96 +11.33 FTSE 5,882.91 -13.24
S&P 500 1,433.81 +0.62 Hang Seng 21,551.76 +145.79
SPI 200 Fut 4,534.00 +1.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 3.100 -0.040 US 10 YR Bond 1.812 +0.046
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.640 +0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.967 +0.033
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0322 1.0314 NZD US$ 0.8174 0.8169
EUR US$ 1.3055 1.3055 Yen US$ 79.90 79.64
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1726.75 Silver (Lon) 32.170
Gold (NY) 1719.99 Light Crude 88.73
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow industrials and the S&P 500 ended flat on
Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global
growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat
expectations.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average inched up 2.38 points, or 0.02 percent, to end
unofficially at 13,345.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
edged up just 0.62 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,433.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index
gained 11.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to close unofficially at
3,016.96.
LONDON - Britain's top share index lost ground on Monday,
extending declines on concerns about upcoming third quarter
earnings.
At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 17.82 points, or
0.3 percent, at 5,882.91 points, having shed 0.4 percent on
Friday to snap a four-session winning streak.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Monday to mark
its sixth straight day of gains as a softer yen and expectations
of easing from the Bank of Japan outweighed the latest
disappointing U.S. earnings from General Electric and
McDonald's Corp.
The benchmark added 0.1 percent to 9,010.71, marking its
sixth day of gains, its longest winning run since early
September 2011.
SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open lower on
Tuesday with weak metal prices weighing on investors mind.
Local share price index futures are up 1 point
percent to 4,534, a 7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index, which fell 0.7 percent on Monday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The yen plunged to multi-month lows versus the
dollar and the euro on Monday on expectations that the Bank of
Japan will ease monetary policy at a meeting next week.
The euro hit a high of 104.45 yen, its highest
since early May. It last traded at 104.24, up 0.9 percent on the
day. The dollar hit a peak of 79.87 yen, its highest
since July 12.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices eased on Monday, erasing a
portion of Friday's gains, as investors sought to cheapen prices
before the sale of $99 billion of U.S. government debt this
week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 12/32
lower in price to yield 1.806 percent, up from 1.77 percent late
Friday but just below the 200-day moving average.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold prices climbed on Monday, partially
recovering from the previous session's biggest one-day drop in
more than three months, boosted by technical buying and better
Indian physical demand following the recent price drop.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,724.74 an ounce by
1530 GMT, having earlier touched $1,713.39, its lowest since
Sept. 7.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed $2.40
an ounce to $1,726.40, with trading volume on track to finish
below average, preliminary Reuters data showed
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper hit the lowest in more than a month on
Monday after a bigger than expected fall in Japan's exports,
reflecting the global economic slowdown and curbing investors'
appetite for assets perceived as risky.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed 0.8 percent weaker at $7,953 per tonne after touching an
intraday low of $7,930, the weakest since Sept. 7.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Monday as concerns
about a slowing global economy and expected production and
pipeline restarts pressured prices and offset supportive worries
about Middle East turmoil and the potential threat to the
region's oil supply.
Brent December crude fell 70 cents, or 0.64 percent,
to settle at $109.44 a barrel, having traded from $110.97 to
$109.12.
