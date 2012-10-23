(Updates with Sydney stocks) -----------------------(08:38 / 1938 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,543.07 +2.07 NZSX 50 4,004.26 +16.10 DJIA 13,109.39 -236.50 Nikkei 9,014.25 +3.54 NASDAQ 2,992.51 -24.45 FTSE 5,797.91 -85.00 S&P 500 1,414.04 -19.78 Hang Seng 21,697.55 +145.79 SPI 200 Fut 4,492.00 -40.00 CRB Index 299.88 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.128 -0.065 US 10 YR Bond 1.756 -0.060 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.615 -0.020 US 30 YR Bond 2.904 -0.068 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0258 1.0310 NZD US$ 0.8114 0.8164 EUR US$ 1.2975 1.3037 Yen US$ 79.86 79.85 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1711.00 Silver (Lon) 31.710 Gold (NY) 1728.29 Light Crude 86.64 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped sharply on Tuesday as a sluggish economy caught up with some of the world's biggest multinationals, hitting their earnings and adding to fears about weak global growth. The Dow Jones industrial average slid 227.36 points, or 1.70 percent, to 13,118.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 19.40 points, or 1.35 percent, to 1,414.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 21.72 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,995.24. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell for a third session on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns over weak earnings and the euro zone crisis after a failed attempt last week to break through technical resistance levels. The blue-chip FTSE 100 posted its biggest one-day drop in nearly a month, bringing the index to its lowest levels in a week and wiping out last week's 1.8 percent rise. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to mark its seventh straight day of gains, its longest winning streak since July 2011, after an increasingly soft yen continued to fuel exporters' gains. The Nikkei inched up 3.5 points to 9,014.25 after rising as much as 9,075.58, a four-week high. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are poised to open lower on Wednesday, ahead of domestic inflation data which could raise speculation of another interest rate cut next month, while a weak reading of Chinese manufacturing could also spur selling. Local share price index futures are down 39.0 points at 4,493, a 50.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which eked out a gain of 2.1 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,543.1 on Tuesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro plunged versus the yen and hit a one-week low versus the dollar on Tuesday as concerns about a global economic slowdown and a spike in Spain's borrowing costs spurred broad-based risk aversion. The euro fell as low as $1.2950 , its lowest since Oct. 16. It last traded at $1.2964, down 0.7 percent on the day. The currency remains within the $1.28 to $1.3170 range it has traded in since mid-September. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday, as strong results in a sale of two-year government debt underscored worries about the faltering global economy and its effects on corporate earnings. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 17/32 higher in price to yield 1.757 percent, down from 1.82 percent late Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell 1 percent on Tuesday, tumbling below technical support and hovering just above $1,700 an ounce, pressured by economic worries that slammed equities and commodities and lifted the dollar. Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,708.84 an ounce by 1618 GMT. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery were down $16.20 an ounce at $1,710.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper slid to a six-week low on Tuesday, giving up more gains from its September rally, as a strong dollar, renewed worries over Spain's sovereign debt and a lack of robust demand from China knocked investor risk appetite. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,831 a tonne, down from $7,953 at the close on Monday. Earlier it dropped to an intraday low of $7,807.75, its weakest point since Sept. 7. Aluminium, lead, zinc, tin and nickel also hit their lowest in more than a month. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell sharply on Tuesday as concerns about slowing global economic growth, Europe's ongoing debt crisis and weak outlooks from corporations reporting earnings pressured oil and equities markets. Brent December crude fell $1.81 to $107.63 a barrel by 1652 GMT. U.S. December crude was down $2.55 at $86.10 a barrel, having fallen to $85.69, the lowest since mid-July. For a full report, double click on - - - -