Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,505.82 -37.25 NZSX 50 4,001.45 -2.81
DJIA 13,126.98 +24.45 Nikkei 8,954.30 -59.95
NASDAQ 2,994.38 +3.91 FTSE 5,804.78 +6.87
S&P 500 1,415.66 +2.55 Hang Seng 21,763.78 +66.23
SPI 200 Fut 4,491.00 -1.00 CRB Index 297.62 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.217 -0.025 US 10 YR Bond 1.775 +0.014
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.588 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.933 +0.029
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0354 1.0312 NZD US$ 0.8170 0.8129
EUR US$ 1.2964 1.2990 Yen US$ 79.74 79.78
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1706.50 Silver (Lon) 31.950
Gold (NY) 1708.09 Light Crude 85.74
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks briefly dipped into negative
territory and then inched higher on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve, in its latest policy statement, stuck to its stimulus
plan. The Fed also repeated its vow to keep rates near zero
until mid-2015.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.13 points,
or 0.08 percent, at 13,113.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.18 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,414.29. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.96 points, or 0.07
percent, at 2,992.42.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday,
helped by consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser's robust
update, although traders said concerns over earnings would limit
further moves higher.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.1 percent,
or 6.87 points higher, at 5,804.78 points, recovering slightly
from a 1.4 percent fall on Tuesday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a seven-session
winning streak on Wednesday as poor U.S. earnings prompted
investors to pocket gains on export-focused firms, although
better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data helped limit
losses.
The Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 8,954.30, ending
below the key 9,000-mark after closing above that level in the
previous three sessions. The seven-session winning streak had
been the Nikkei's longest such run since July 2011.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar extended gains versus the euro and
held losses against the yen after the Federal Reserve on
Wednesday stuck to its plan to keep stimulating the U.S. economy
until the job market improves.
The Fed also repeated its vow to keep rates near zero until
mid-2015.
The euro traded as low as $1.2942 after the Fed
announcement, compared with $1.2960 earlier. It was last at
$1.2950, down 0.3 percent on the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices seesawed on Wednesday
after the Fed said it would continue buying mortgage-backed
securities until the labor market improves substantially and
expects to keep benchmark rates "exceptionally low" at least
until mid-2015.
Prices for 10- and 30-year debt trimmed losses shortly after
the announcement before returning to their levels before the
Federal Reserve's statement.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold prices remained lower on Wednesday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve said in its policy statement it will stick
to its plan to keep stimulating the economy until the job market
improves.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,700 an ounce by
1822 GMT.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper closed near six-week lows on Wednesday as
the dollar rose and investor sentiment soured on weak euro zone
data, but signs of recovery in top metals consumer China limited
losses.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,817 a tonne from a close of $7,831 a tonne
on Tuesday. It touched $7,807.75 on Tuesday, its lowest level in
six weeks.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive
session on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude inventories and weak
euro zone economic data offset supportive signs that Chinese
petroleum demand could stage a recovery.
Brent December crude fell $1.13 to $107.12 a barrel
by 1715 GMT, below the 100-day moving average of $107.50.
Wednesday's $106.80 low was the lowest for front-month Brent
since Sept. 20.
Experiencing a fifth straight slide, U.S. crude was
down $1.30 at $85.37 a barrel, having fallen to $84.94, the
lowest since July 12.
