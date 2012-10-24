(Updates prices) -----------------------(06:42 / 1942 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,505.82 -37.25 NZSX 50 4,001.45 -2.81 DJIA 13,077.07 +25.23 Nikkei 8,954.30 -59.95 NASDAQ 2,983.08 -7.46 FTSE 5,804.78 +6.87 S&P 500 1,408.42 -4.69 Hang Seng 21,763.78 +66.23 SPI 200 Fut 4,481.00 -11.00 CRB Index 297.62 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.215 -0.028 US 10 YR Bond 1.778 +0.018 NZ 10 YR Bond 1.890 -1.700 US 30 YR Bond 2.937 +0.033 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0337 1.0312 NZD US$ 0.8155 0.8129 EUR US$ 1.2962 1.2990 Yen US$ 79.78 79.78 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1706.50 Silver (Lon) 31.950 Gold (NY) 1708.09 Light Crude 85.61 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve stuck with its plan to keep stimulating the U.S. economy until the job market improves. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.52 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,088.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.65 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,410.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.82 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,984.64. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday, helped by consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser's robust update, although traders said concerns over earnings would limit further moves higher. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.1 percent, or 6.87 points higher, at 5,804.78 points, recovering slightly from a 1.4 percent fall on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a seven-session winning streak on Wednesday as poor U.S. earnings prompted investors to pocket gains on export-focused firms, although better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data helped limit losses. The Nikkei fell 0.7 percent to 8,954.30, ending below the key 9,000-mark after closing above that level in the previous three sessions. The seven-session winning streak had been the Nikkei's longest such run since July 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, which closed down after the Federal Reserve stuck with its plan to keep stimulating the U.S. economy until the job market improves. Local share price index futures fell 9 point to 4,483, a 22.818 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which fell 0.8 percent on Wednesday, hitting a one-week low. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar extended gains versus the euro and held losses against the yen after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday stuck to its plan to keep stimulating the U.S. economy until the job market improves. The Fed also repeated its vow to keep rates near zero until mid-2015. The euro traded as low as $1.2942 after the Fed announcement, compared with $1.2960 earlier. It was last at $1.2950, down 0.3 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve held its course on monetary policy and appetite for low-risk assets waned following data from China that pointed to strengthening growth. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 4/32 lower in price to yield 1.775 percent, up from 1.76 percent late Tuesday but still below the 200-day moving average near 1.81 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices remained lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said in its policy statement it will stick to its plan to keep stimulating the economy until the job market improves. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,700 an ounce by 1822 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper closed near six-week lows on Wednesday as the dollar rose and investor sentiment soured on weak euro zone data, but signs of recovery in top metals consumer China limited losses. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,817 a tonne from a close of $7,831 a tonne on Tuesday. It touched $7,807.75 on Tuesday, its lowest level in six weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday in choppy trading as rising U.S. crude stocks and weak euro-zone economic data offset supportive signs that Chinese petroleum demand could stage a recovery. Brent December crude fell 40 cents, or 0.37 percent, to settle at $107.85 a barrel, trading from $106.80 to $109.34. For a full report, double click on - - - -