-----------------------(07:21 / 1821 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,510.50 +4.68 NZSX 50 3,990.49 -10.96 DJIA 13,073.13 -4.21 Nikkei 9,055.20 +100.90 NASDAQ 2,983.94 +2.24 FTSE 5,805.05 +0.27 S&P 500 1,410.53 +1.78 Hang Seng 21,810.23 +46.45 SPI 200 Fut 4,502.00 +1.00 CRB Index 297.72 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.303 +0.053 US 10 YR Bond 1.826 +0.032 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.613 +0.043 US 30 YR Bond 2.980 +0.025 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0352 1.0368 NZD US$ 0.8216 0.8228 EUR US$ 1.2945 1.2997 Yen US$ 80.24 80.16 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1715.50 Silver (Lon) 32.080 Gold (NY) 1701.93 Light Crude 86.02 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street edged up on Thursday, retreating from session highs as investors were wary of betting aggressively after the S&P 500's worst five-day stretch since May and the data sent more tepid signals on the economy. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 10.79 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,088.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.32 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,412.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.94 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,984.63. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index was fractionally higher on Thursday as gains by banks on strong UK GDP figures were countered by some mixed corporate earnings. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 0.27 points, or 0.01 percent at 5,805.05 points, having added 0.1 percent on Tuesday to snap a three-session losing streak. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose to a four-week closing high on Thursday, lifted by exporters as the yen weakened on growing expectations that the Bank of Japan would further ease monetary policy next week. The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 9,055.20, breaking above its 5-day moving average at 9,007.43 but faced resistance at the 200-day moving average at 9,056.05. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar hit a four-month high against the yen on Thursday as a rise in Treasury yields and expectations the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy next week had investors broadly selling the Japanese currency. The greenback firmed against the yen, hitting a peak of 80.33 yen - its highest since June 25. That came despite reported heavy offers just above 80 yen and traders said further gains could take it toward the late-June peak of 80.59 yen. It last traded at 80.16, up 0.5 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries eased in price for a second day on Thursday before an auction of seven-year notes and a day after the Federal Reserve stuck to its monetary policy, prompting some investors to book profits. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 5/32 lower in price to yield 1.81 percent, up from 1.79 percent late Wednesday and very near the 200-day moving average. Benchmark yields reached as high as 1.86 percent in the overnight session, marking the loftiest since Sept. 17. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose above $1,700 an ounce on Thursday, a day after it fell under that, in reaction to encouraging United Kingdom GDP growth data and expectations the Bank of Japan will further loosen its monetary policy. Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,711.30 an ounce by 1723 GMT, rebounding from Wednesday's low of $1,698.39. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery were up $10.50 an ounce at $1,712.10, with trading volume to finish in line with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper steadied on Thursday as a commitment by the U.S. Federal reserve to stimulate growth, and encouraging data from the United States as well as from top metals consumer China were offset by a stronger dollar. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $7,815 a tonne, from a close of $7,817 on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, lifted by economic data, but gains were limited by rising oil inventories and tepid demand figures. Brent December crude rose 40 cents to $108.25 a barrel by 1615 GMT. Thursday's $107.46 low trade put Brent briefly below the 100-day moving average of $107.58. U.S. December was up 6 cents at $85.79 a barrel, having swung from $85.23 to $86.75. For a full report, double click on - - - -