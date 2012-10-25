(Updates with latest figures, Sydney stocks outlook) -----------------------(06:38 / 1938 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,510.50 +4.68 NZSX 50 3,990.49 +0.00 DJIA 13,079.51 +2.17 Nikkei 9,055.20 +100.90 NASDAQ 2,981.08 -0.62 FTSE 5,805.05 +0.27 S&P 500 1,410.43 +1.68 Hang Seng 21,763.78 +46.45 SPI 200 Fut 4,503.00 +2.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.230 -0.055 US 10 YR Bond 1.828 +0.034 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.630 +0.060 US 30 YR Bond 2.980 +0.025 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0356 1.0368 NZD US$ 0.8217 0.8228 EUR US$ 1.2945 1.2997 Yen US$ 80.29 80.16 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1715.50 Silver (Lon) 32.080 Gold (NY) 1701.93 Light Crude 86.06 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street rose modestly on Thursday after the S&P 500's worst five-day stretch since May, but economic figures and corporate results were not strong enough to inspire heavy buying. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.30 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,086.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.37 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,412.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.73 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,987.43. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index was fractionally higher on Thursday as gains by banks on strong UK GDP figures were countered by some mixed corporate earnings. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 0.27 points, or 0.01 percent at 5,805.05 points, having added 0.1 percent on Tuesday to snap a three-session losing streak. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose to a four-week closing high on Thursday, lifted by exporters as the yen weakened on growing expectations that the Bank of Japan would further ease monetary policy next week. The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 9,055.20, breaking above its 5-day moving average at 9,007.43 but faced resistance at the 200-day moving average at 9,056.05. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are seen flat on Friday, but will likely to edge higher following a slight gain on Wall Street lifted by better-than-expected corporate earnings, and the firmer iron ore prices may also offer some support to local mining stocks. Local share price index futures added 1 point to 4,502, a 8.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent to 4,510.5 on Thursday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rallied to a four-month high against the yen on Thursday as a rise in Treasury yields and expectations the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy next week had investors broadly selling the Japanese currency. The dollar hit a peak of 80.33 yen, its highest since June 25. That came despite reported heavy offers just above 80 yen and traders said further gains could take it toward the late-June peak of 80.59 yen. It last traded at 80.24, up 0.6 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries eased in price for a second day on Thursday after a lackluster auction underscored waning demand for safe- haven assets as hopes build for a pick-up in the global economy. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 1.831 percent, up from 1.79 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields reached as high as 1.86 percent in the overnight session, marking the loftiest since Sept. 17. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose above $1,700 an ounce on Thursday, a day after it fell under that, in reaction to encouraging United Kingdom GDP growth data and expectations the Bank of Japan will further loosen its monetary policy. Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,711.30 an ounce by 1723 GMT, rebounding from Wednesday's low of $1,698.39. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery were up $10.50 an ounce at $1,712.10, with trading volume to finish in line with its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper steadied on Thursday as a commitment by the U.S. Federal reserve to stimulate growth, and encouraging data from the United States as well as from top metals consumer China were offset by a stronger dollar. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $7,815 a tonne, from a close of $7,817 on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures edged higher on Thursday after seven straight sessions of losses, as the threat of Hurricane Sandy to East Coast gasoline and heating oil supplies lifted markets. Brent December crude rose 64 cents to settle at $108.49 a barrel. Thursday's $107.46 low trade put Brent briefly below the 100-day moving average of $107.58. U.S. December rose 32 cents to settle at $86.05 a barrel, having reached a high of $86.75. - - - -