-----------------------(07:15 / 1815 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,472.38 -38.12 NZSX 50 3,983.78 -6.71 DJIA 13,107.21 +3.53 Nikkei 8,933.06 -122.14 NASDAQ 2,987.95 +1.83 FTSE 5,806.71 +1.66 S&P 500 1,411.94 -1.03 Hang Seng 21,545.57 -264.66 SPI 200 Fut 4,483.00 +18.00 CRB Index 296.84 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.250 +0.000 US 10 YR Bond 1.749 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.595 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.912 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0373 1.0317 NZD US$ 0.8226 0.8182 EUR US$ 1.2943 1.2926 Yen US$ 79.62 79.84 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1716.00 Silver (Lon) 31.670 Gold (NY) 1710.74 Light Crude 86.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market action with Friday's closing New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy Apple, lifting it off its lows, and scooped up other stocks recently battered by disappointing results. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 3.53 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 13,107.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 1.03 points, or 0.07 percent, to finish at 1,411.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.83 points, or 0.06 percent, to end at 2,987.95. For the week, the Dow fell 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index underperformed rival European bourses on Friday, as a fall in financial stocks offset gains in mining shares such as Anglo American. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended slightly higher, edging up by 1.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,806.71 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was knocked off a four-week high on Friday on concern that Chinese funds face heavy redemptions after a poor quarterly performance, and as disappointing earnings from Fanuc Ltd dragged. The Nikkei fell 1.4 percent to 8,933.06 after Asian shares slumped on a report in the China Securities Journal that Chinese funds had posted a 75 billion yuan ($12.02 billion) loss in the three months to September. The broader Topix lost 1.4 percent to 741.23 in strong trade, with volume at 112.6 percent of its 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro was little changed against the dollar on Friday after three straight days of losses, though concerns whether Spain will ask for a bailout and worries about Greece were expected to weigh on the currency. The euro hit a low of $1.2881, its lowest level since Oct. 11. It last traded at $1.2933, flat on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Friday as disappointing corporate earnings fueled safe-haven buying, with investors looking ahead to jobs data next week that could affect the country's neck-and-neck presidential race. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday traded 19/32 higher in price to yield 1.747 percent, down from 1.81 percent late on Th ursday and just below the 200-day moving average. Benchmark yields were little changed on the week after finishing late last Friday at 1.77 percent. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were 1-4/32 higher in price to yield 2.904 percent, down from 2.96 percent late Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Spot gold prices eked out small gains on Friday after data showed U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter, but the metal was heading for its first three-week loss in more than a year on uncertainty over the future of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. Spot gold edged up 0.02 percent at $1,712.23 an ounce by 2:17 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled 0.06 percent lower at $1,711.9 an ounce, with trading volume on track to finish below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose from a 7-week low on Friday, after data showed U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter, quashing pessimism on the state of the global economy and boosting demand prospects for industrial metals. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was at $7,835 by GMT, up 0.3 percent from Thursday's close of $7,815 a tonne and up from a 7-week low of $7,756.25 earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil rose a second day on Friday, recovering from an early decline as supportive U.S. economic data coupled with North Sea and Nigerian production problems yielded some relief from concerns about Spain and tepid global demand. Brent December crude rose $1.06 to settle at $109.55 a barrel, in light volume trading from $107.40 to $109.65. For the week, Brent dipped 59 cents, a second straight weekly loss. U.S. December crude edged up 23 cents to settle at $86.28 a barrel, having recovered after falling to $85 and, like Brent, also up a second consecutive session. For a full report, double click on - - - -