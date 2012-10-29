-----------------------(07:25 / 1824 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,476.86 +4.48 NZSX 50 3,951.30 -32.48 DJIA 0,000.00 +0.00 Nikkei 8,929.34 -3.72 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,795.10 -11.61 S&P 500 0,000.00 +0.00 Hang Seng 21,545.57 -34.52 SPI 200 Fut 4,486.00 +8.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 96.935 +0.045 US 10 YR Bond 1.721 -0.028 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.510 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.882 -0.030 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0326 1.0355 NZD US$ 0.8183 0.8210 EUR US$ 1.2901 1.2923 Yen US$ 79.80 79.70 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1707.00 Silver (Lon) 31.820 Gold (NY) 1710.74 Light Crude 85.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - All U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday and may remain closed on Tuesday, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange said, depending on the damage from the huge and dangerous storm on financial center New York City overnight and on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading shares dipped in low volume on Monday as concerns over the costs of Hurricane Sandy in the United States added to uncertainties about future corporate earnings. The FTSE 100 closed down 11.61 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,795.10 points, in volume of 60 percent of the 90-day daily average, reflecting the absence of U.S. trading interest with U.S. stock markets closed because of the hurricane threat. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell against the dollar and yen on Monday, hurt by uncertainty over whether Greece can agree to a deal on austerity and with no sign of when Spain might request aid. The single currency was down 0.2 percent at $1.2915, not far from a two-week low of $1.2881. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday as a perceived gain in political risks in Italy and concerns about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery fueled safe-haven buying in thin trade as Hurricane Sandy was on track to pummel the U.S. East Coast. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes traded 8/32 higher in price on Monday to yield 1.72 percent, down from 1.75 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds traded 19/32 higher to yield 2.88 percent from 2.91 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold held near $1,710 an ounce on Monday as concerns over the global growth outlook supported demand for the metal as a store of value, but losses in the broader financial markets kept up some pressure on prices. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,708.96 an ounce at 1537 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down $2.40 an ounce at $1,709.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper hit a 7-week low on Monday as the euro fell and as concern about global growth, heightened by disappointing corporate earnings, dented risk appetite and overshadowed solid U.S. third-quarter economic growth. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 1.5 percent at $7,699 a tonne, having earlier touched $7,670, its lowest since Sept. 6. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. gasoline futures rallied even as Brent and U.S. crude retreated on Monday as over two-thirds of the East Coast refining sector shut down ahead of Hurricane Sandy. U.S. December crude fell $1.20 to $85.08 a barrel. Monday's $84.66 intraday low was the lowest price since July. For a full report, double click on - - - -