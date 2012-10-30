-----------------------(07:10 / 1810 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,485.69 +8.83 NZSX 50 3,941.28 -10.02 DJIA 0,000.00 +0.00 Nikkei 8,841.98 -87.36 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,849.90 +54.80 S&P 500 0,000.00 +0.00 Hang Seng 21,428.58 -82.47 SPI 200 Fut 4,514.00 +30.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 96.935 -0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.721 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.510 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.882 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0368 1.0356 NZD US$ 0.8204 0.8205 EUR US$ 1.2962 1.2919 Yen US$ 79.61 79.44 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1710.00 Silver (Lon) 31.980 Gold (NY) 1709.24 Light Crude 85.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market was closed for a second straight day on Tuesday as cash equity trading was canceled in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index posted its biggest gain in two weeks on Tuesday after BP's earnings topped forecasts, although volumes were among the lowest this year as U.S. markets stayed shut. The index closed up 54.80 points, or 1 percent, at 5,849.90, its biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 16 and more than reversing Monday's fall of 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell 1 percent to a two-week closing low on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by increasing the size of its asset buying and lending programme by $138 billion, largely as expected. The Nikkei closed 87.36 points lower at 8,841.98 after trading 0.4 percent higher on the day before the BOJ announcement, which came shortly before the market close. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The yen rose against the dollar on Monday after monetary easing steps from the Bank of Japan disappointed investors who had positioned for a more aggressive increase in asset purchases. The dollar hit a one-week low of 79.25 yen, breaking below important chart support at the 200-day moving average. It was last down 0.2 percent on the day at 79.58 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Markets closed due to Hurrican eSandy. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as stock markets rose and the dollar weakened, but moves were limited as New York markets remained closed due to Hurricane Sandy, and ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later this week. Spot gold was at $1,710.4 at 1557 GMT, up 0.07 percent, while U.S. gold futures for December rose $2.50 to $1,711.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a near 2-month low hit in the previous session, supported by a weak dollar and some cautious industrial buying, but concerns about sluggish demand from top consumer China capped further gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,720 a tonne, recovering from a near 2-month low of $7,670 on Monday, when it closed at $7,699. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures pulled back on Tuesday on the expected enormous hit to demand for fuel after Hurricane Sandy cut a destructive path across the East Coast of the United States. U.S. December crude was up 30 cents at $85.84 a barrel, having reached $86.24. Prices fell to $84.66, their lowest since July, during Monday's session. For a full report, double click on - - - -