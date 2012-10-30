(Add Australian market strock trend, update numbers throughout) -----------------------(06:38 / 1938 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,485.69 +8.83 NZSX 50 3,941.28 -10.02 DJIA 0,000.00 +0.00 Nikkei 8,841.98 -87.36 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,849.90 +54.80 S&P 500 0,000.00 +0.00 Hang Seng 21,428.58 -82.47 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.168 +0.035 US 10 YR Bond 1.721 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.500 +0.010 US 30 YR Bond 2.882 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0367 1.0356 NZD US$ 0.8204 0.8205 EUR US$ 1.2960 1.2919 Yen US$ 79.60 79.44 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1710.00 Silver (Lon) 31.980 Gold (NY) 1709.24 Light Crude 85.61 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add Australian market strock trend, update numbers throughout. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market was closed for a second straight day on Tuesday as cash equity trading was canceled in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index posted its biggest gain in two weeks on Tuesday after BP's earnings topped forecasts, although volumes were among the lowest this year as U.S. markets stayed shut. The index closed up 54.80 points, or 1 percent, at 5,849.90, its biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 16 and more than reversing Monday's fall of 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell 1 percent to a two-week closing low on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by increasing the size of its asset buying and lending programme by $138 billion, largely as expected. The Nikkei closed 87.36 points lower at 8,841.98 after trading 0.4 percent higher on the day before the BOJ announcement, which came shortly before the market close. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are seen to open steady on Wednesday in the absence of fresh lead from Wall Street closed for a second straight day as cash equity trading was canceled in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. Local share price index futures added 22 points to 4,506, a 20.3-point premium to the 4,485.6 close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. National Australia Bank, the nation's top lender by assets, is due to release full year earnings while power company Origin Energy will post quarterly production results. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rallied against against the dollar and yen on Tuesday after data showed the Spanish economy contracted slightly less than expected in the third quarter and Italy's borrowing costs fell at a sale of five- and ten-year debt. The dollar hit a one-week low of 79.25 yen, breaking below important chart support at the 200-day moving average. It was last down 0.2 percent on the day at 79.62 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Markets closed due to Hurricane Sandy. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as stock markets rose and the dollar weakened, but moves were limited as New York markets remained closed due to Hurricane Sandy, and ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later this week. Spot gold was at $1,710.4 at 1557 GMT, up 0.07 percent, while U.S. gold futures for December rose $2.50 to $1,711.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a near 2-month low hit in the previous session, supported by a weak dollar and some cautious industrial buying, but concerns about sluggish demand from top consumer China capped further gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,720 a tonne, recovering from a near 2-month low of $7,670 on Monday, when it closed at $7,699. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures slid on Tuesday, pulling back from pre-Hurricane Sandy gains as several key East Coast refineries and pipelines restored operations and traders bet on an enormous hit to demand for fuel. U.S. December crude edged up 14 cents to settle at $85.68 a barrel, having reached $86.24. Prices fell to $84.66, their lowest since July, during Monday's session. For a full report, double click on - - - -