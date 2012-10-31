-----------------------(07:23 / 1823 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,517.00 +31.31 NZSX 50 3,957.88 +16.60 DJIA 13,098.59 -8.62 Nikkei 8,928.29 +86.31 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,782.70 -67.20 S&P 500 1,411.39 -0.55 Hang Seng 21,641.82 +213.24 SPI 200 Fut 4,500.00 -4.00 CRB Index 296.16 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.142 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.698 -0.012 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.488 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.868 -0.003 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0385 1.0369 NZD US$ 0.8218 0.8214 EUR US$ 1.2968 1.2957 Yen US$ 79.86 79.59 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1719.00 Silver (Lon) 32.280 Gold (NY) 1708.88 Light Crude 86.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related two-day closure since Grover Cleveland was president. After midday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.79 points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,076.42. The S&P 500 dipped 2.68 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,409.26. The Nasdaq Composite lost 16.20 points, or 0.54 percent, to 2,971.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares fell on Wednesday, ending the month on a down note as a string of gloomy earnings and outlooks from firms such as Barclays and GlaxoSmithKline weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 was down 1.2 percent, or 67 points, at 5,782.70 at the close, more than shedding the previous session's gains, led down by a forecast of no growth in production next year from BG Group. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Wednesday as investors took comfort that some firms, such as Hitachi Ltd and Komatsu Ltd, did not cut their full-year earnings guidance as feared. The Nikkei rose 1 percent to 8,928.29 points, regaining ground which was lost in the previous session after the Bank of Japan eased policy in line with expectations. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro edged up against the dollar on Wednesday and was headed for its third straight month of gains, but uncertainty about the heavily indebted euro-zone economies was set to limit further strength. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2964, after hitting a session peak of $1.3021 on Reuters data. The euro was on track to post a gain of 0.9 percent this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday on month-end extension trades after trading resumed following a huge storm in the U.S. Northeast that shut the bond market for a day and a half. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 7/32 in price, its yield easing to 1.70 percent from 1.725 percent on Monday. The 30-year bond gained 8/32, its yield slipping to 2.87 percent from 2.890 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices rose nearly 1 percent to their highest in a week on Wednesday as stock markets firmed as the New York financial markets re-opened, but were on track to end a four-month winning streak as October drew to a close. Spot gold was at $1,723.60 at 1149 GMT, up 0.9 percent, while U.S. gold futures for December rose $11.90 to $1,724.00. The metal remains on course for a monthly drop of nearly 3 percent, its first one-month decline since May. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - London copper rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, but gains were limited with U.S. stock markets falling after a two-day closure for the storm Sandy and as metals investors stayed wary about demand from China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,759.50 a tonne, up 0.51 percent from Tuesday's close, having earlier risen by 1.55 percent to mark the biggest gain in six weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S gasoline futures surged 5 percent on Wednesday as the market braced for potentially long-term fuel supply disruptions at the East Coast's second-biggest refinery following Sandy, the massive storm that devastated the Jersey shore. Brent crude oil rose 30 cents to trade at $109.38 a barrel, while U.S. crude traded up $1.10 to $86.78 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -