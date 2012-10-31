-----------------------(07:23 / 1823 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,517.00 +31.31 NZSX 50 3,957.88 +16.60
DJIA 13,098.59 -8.62 Nikkei 8,928.29 +86.31
NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,782.70 -67.20
S&P 500 1,411.39 -0.55 Hang Seng 21,641.82 +213.24
SPI 200 Fut 4,500.00 -4.00 CRB Index 296.16 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.142 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.698 -0.012
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.488 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.868 -0.003
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0385 1.0369 NZD US$ 0.8218 0.8214
EUR US$ 1.2968 1.2957 Yen US$ 79.86 79.59
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1719.00 Silver (Lon) 32.280
Gold (NY) 1708.88 Light Crude 86.49
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on
Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive
storm Sandy that caused the market's first weather-related
two-day closure since Grover Cleveland was president.
After midday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
30.79 points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,076.42. The S&P 500
dipped 2.68 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,409.26. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 16.20 points, or 0.54 percent, to
2,971.75.
LONDON - UK shares fell on Wednesday, ending the month on a
down note as a string of gloomy earnings and outlooks from firms
such as Barclays and GlaxoSmithKline weighed on
sentiment.
The FTSE 100 was down 1.2 percent, or 67 points, at
5,782.70 at the close, more than shedding the previous session's
gains, led down by a forecast of no growth in production next
year from BG Group.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Wednesday
as investors took comfort that some firms, such as Hitachi Ltd
and Komatsu Ltd, did not cut their full-year earnings guidance
as feared.
The Nikkei rose 1 percent to 8,928.29 points,
regaining ground which was lost in the previous session after
the Bank of Japan eased policy in line with expectations.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro edged up against the dollar on Wednesday
and was headed for its third straight month of gains, but
uncertainty about the heavily indebted euro-zone economies was
set to limit further strength.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2964, after hitting a
session peak of $1.3021 on Reuters data. The euro was on track
to post a gain of 0.9 percent this month.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday on
month-end extension trades after trading resumed following a
huge storm in the U.S. Northeast that shut the bond market for a
day and a half.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
7/32 in price, its yield easing to 1.70 percent from 1.725
percent on Monday.
The 30-year bond gained 8/32, its yield slipping
to 2.87 percent from 2.890 percent on Monday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold prices rose nearly 1 percent to their
highest in a week on Wednesday as stock markets firmed as the
New York financial markets re-opened, but were on track to end a
four-month winning streak as October drew to a close.
Spot gold was at $1,723.60 at 1149 GMT, up 0.9
percent, while U.S. gold futures for December rose
$11.90 to $1,724.00. The metal remains on course for a monthly
drop of nearly 3 percent, its first one-month decline since May.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a
softer dollar, but gains were limited with U.S. stock markets
falling after a two-day closure for the storm Sandy and as
metals investors stayed wary about demand from China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended at $7,759.50 a tonne, up 0.51 percent from Tuesday's
close, having earlier risen by 1.55 percent to mark the biggest
gain in six weeks.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S gasoline futures surged 5 percent on
Wednesday as the market braced for potentially long-term fuel
supply disruptions at the East Coast's second-biggest refinery
following Sandy, the massive storm that devastated the Jersey
shore.
Brent crude oil rose 30 cents to trade at $109.38 a
barrel, while U.S. crude traded up $1.10 to $86.78 a
barrel.
