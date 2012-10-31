(Updates to New York close) -----------------------(09:33 / 2033 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,517.00 +31.31 NZSX 50 3,957.88 +16.60 S&P/ASX 200 0,000.00 +0.00 NZSX 50 3,957.88 +0.00 DJIA 13,096.46 -10.75 Nikkei 8,928.29 +86.31 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,782.70 -67.20 S&P 500 1,412.16 +0.22 Hang Seng 21,641.82 +213.24 SPI 200 Fut 4,499.00 -5.00 CRB Index 295.85 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.142 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.693 -0.017 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.487 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.860 -0.012 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0373 1.0369 NZD US$ 0.8219 0.8214 EUR US$ 1.2958 1.2957 Yen US$ 79.82 79.59 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1719.00 Silver (Lon) 32.280 Gold (NY) 1708.88 Light Crude 86.09 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed little changed on Wednesday after a forced two-day closure due to super storm Sandy, as gains in utilities and financial shares offset declines in the healthcare and technology sectors. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dipped 10.75 points, or 0.08 percent, to end unofficially at 13,096.46. The S&P 500 .SPX edged up 0.22 point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,412.16. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC fell 10.72 points, or 0.36 percent, to close unofficially at 2,977.23. For the month of October, the Dow fell 2.5 percent, the S&P 500 lost 2 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 4.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares fell on Wednesday, ending the month on a down note as a string of gloomy earnings and outlooks from firms such as Barclays and GlaxoSmithKline weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 was down 1.2 percent, or 67 points, at 5,782.70 at the close, more than shedding the previous session's gains, led down by a forecast of no growth in production next year from BG Group. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average advanced on Wednesday as investors took comfort that some firms, such as Hitachi Ltd and Komatsu Ltd, did not cut their full-year earnings guidance as feared. The Nikkei rose 1 percent to 8,928.29 points, regaining ground which was lost in the previous session after the Bank of Japan eased policy in line with expectations. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares may consolidate recent gains on Thursday, supported by firmer copper and iron ore prices but lacking fresh upward drivers. Local share price index futures slipped 5 points or 0.1 percent to 4,499, an 18-point discount to the 4,517 close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro edged up against the dollar on Wednesday and was headed for its third straight month of gains, but uncertainty about the heavily indebted euro-zone economies was set to limit further strength. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2964, after hitting a session peak of $1.3021 on Reuters data. The euro was on track to post a gain of 0.9 percent this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday on month-end extension trading as markets resumed operation following a huge storm in the U.S. Northeast that shut the bond market for a day and a half. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR traded 6/32 higher in price to yield 1.69 percent, down from 1.72 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields gained nine basis points on the month. The 30-year bond on Wednesday afternoon traded 11/32 higher in price with its yield slipping to 2.85 percent from 2.89 percent late Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose nearly 1 percent to its highest in a week on Wednesday as U.S. stock markets held firm after re-opening following Hurricane Sandy, but gold ended lower for the month, snapping four straight monthly gains. Prices broke back above $1,720 an ounce as U.S. traders returned to their screens after a two-day closure following a storm that battered the U.S. east coast. .N Spot gold was at $1,720.90 at 1842 GMT, up 0.7 percent, while U.S. gold futures for December closed up $7 at $1,719.10. The metal dropped 2.8 percent during October, its first one-month decline since May. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - London copper rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, but gains were limited as metals investors stayed wary about demand from China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,759.50 a tonne, up 0.51 percent from Tuesday's close, having earlier risen by 1.55 percent to mark the biggest gain in six weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures slipped on Wednesday in choppy trading pressured by concerns about demand in troubled euro-zone economies and in the United States after Hurricane Sandy. Brent December crude dipped 38 cents, or 0.35 percent, to settle at $108.70 a barrel, having traded from $108.52 to $109.80. For the month, Brent fell $3.69, or 3.2 percent, a second straight monthly decline. For a full report, double click on - - - -