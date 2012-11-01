-----------------------(07:25 / 1824 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,457.65 -59.35 NZSX 50 3,931.88 -26.00 DJIA 13,211.33 +114.87 Nikkei 8,946.87 +18.58 NASDAQ 3,014.80 +37.56 FTSE 5,861.92 +79.22 S&P 500 1,425.05 +12.94 Hang Seng 21,821.87 +180.05 SPI 200 Fut 4,474.00 +38.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 96.940 -0.020 US 10 YR Bond 1.719 +0.025 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.510 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.896 +0.037 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0388 1.0360 NZD US$ 0.8267 0.8216 EUR US$ 1.2931 1.2955 Yen US$ 80.14 80.00 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1716.25 Silver (Lon) 32.660 Gold (NY) 1720.05 Light Crude 87.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks shot higher on Thursday, boosted by bullish job market and consumer confidence data as trading continued to return to normal following storm Sandy's devastating sweep through the U.S. North East. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 112.14 points, or 0.86 percent, to 13,208.60. The S&P 500 rose 12.23 points, or 0.87 percent, to 1,424.39. The Nasdaq Composite added 35.06 points, or 1.18 percent, to 3,012.29. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index made its biggest single session gain in four weeks on Thursday as a number of firms posted solid results and investors took on fresh bets at the start of a new month. The FTSE 100 index closed up 79.22 points at 5,861.92, a rise of 1.4 percent, the biggest gain since Oct 1, with banks alone adding n e arly 20 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Thursday as a pick-up in Chinese manufacturing helped heavy machinery makers and shippers, offsetting weakness in Panasonic Corp. The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,946.87, and the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 743.32. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro slipped against the dollar on Thursday after a Greek court ruled the country's pension reform demanded by foreign lenders may be unconstitutional, stoking worries about Athens' ability to implement austerity measures needed to secure aid. The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2938, after having earlier risen to a session high of $1.2982 on Reuters data. It remained higher against the yen and was up 0.3 percent at 103.71 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after actions in China boosted optimism for global growth. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32 with their yields up to 1.72 percent from 1.70 percent at Wednesday's close. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices eased a touch on Thursday as the dollar firmed, but moves were muted as investors remained focused on U.S. employment data due on Friday for clues on monetary policy. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,716.45 at 1643 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December were down $2.29 an ounce at $1,716.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Thursday, helped by data that showed a glimmer of renewed vigour in big metals consumer China, other Asian economies and the United States, but gains were tempered by concerns about demand and Europe's grinding debt crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.9 percent higher at $7,826 per tonne, the third day of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell to around $108.40 a barrel on Thursday as investors assessed the aftermath of super storm Sandy, while U.S. futures gained on the back of larger than expected crude oil stock draws and U.S. manufacturing data. Brent crude for December delivery fell 33 cents to $108.37 a barrel by 1530 GMT. The front-month contract slipped for a second straight month in October on ample crude supply and worries about lower fuel demand as the global economy slows. For a full report, double click on - - - -