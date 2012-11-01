(UPDATE 1) -----------------------(07:21 / 2021 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,457.65 -59.35 NZSX 50 3,931.88 -26.00 DJIA 13,232.62 +136.16 Nikkei 8,946.87 +18.58 NASDAQ 3,020.06 +42.83 FTSE 5,861.92 +79.22 S&P 500 1,427.59 +15.43 Hang Seng 21,641.82 +180.05 SPI 200 Fut 4,479.00 +43.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.060 -0.020 US 10 YR Bond 1.719 +0.025 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.507 -0.001 US 30 YR Bond 2.899 +0.039 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0404 1.0360 NZD US$ 0.8267 0.8216 EUR US$ 1.2943 1.2955 Yen US$ 80.12 80.00 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1716.25 Silver (Lon) 32.660 Gold (NY) 1720.05 Light Crude 86.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped 1 percent on Thursday as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 136.16 points, or 1.04 percent, to end unofficially at 13,232.62. The S&P 500 gained 15.43 points, or 1.09 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,427.59. The Nasdaq Composite added 42.83 points, or 1.44 percent, to close unofficially at 3,020.06. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index made its biggest single session gain in four weeks on Thursday as a number of firms posted solid results and investors took on fresh bets at the start of a new month. The FTSE 100 index closed up 79.22 points at 5,861.92, a rise of 1.4 percent, the biggest gain since Oct 1, with banks alone adding n e arly 20 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Thursday as a pick-up in Chinese manufacturing helped heavy machinery makers and shippers, offsetting weakness in Panasonic Corp. The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,946.87, and the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 743.32. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set for a positive start on Friday supported by a rally on Wall Street as economic confidence returns. Local share price index futures rose 43 points to 4, 479 a 21.35 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index which fell 59.35 points to 4,457.65, according to the latest data. FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rose against the yen, while commodity-linked currencies also firmed on Thursday as risk appetite improved after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data, which suggested the world's largest economy was on a more stable path to recovery. The euro slipped against the dollar after a Greek court ruled the country's pension reform demanded by foreign lenders may be unconstitutional, raising concerns about Athens' ability to implement austerity measures needed to secure aid. The dollar rose 0.5 percent to 80.12 yen, having hit a session peak of 80.17 and inching toward the four-month high of 80.36 struck on Reuters data last Friday. The euro also climbed against the yen to 103.70 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after actions in China boosted optimism for global growth. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32 with their yields up to 1.72 percent from 1.70 percent at Wednesday's close. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices eased a touch on Thursday as the dollar firmed, but moves were muted as investors remained focused on U.S. employment data due on Friday for clues on monetary policy. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,716.45 at 1643 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December were down $2.29 an ounce at $1,716.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Thursday, helped by data that showed a glimmer of renewed vigour in big metals consumer China, other Asian economies and the United States, but gains were tempered by concerns about demand and Europe's grinding debt crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.9 percent higher at $7,826 per tonne, the third day of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Thursday on expectations that the North Sea Buzzard oilfield restart will restart after maintenance and on concerns about the euro-zone economy. Brent December crude fell 53 cents, or 0.49 percent, to settle at $108.17 a barrel, having traded from $107.75 to $109.03. For a full report, double click on - - - -