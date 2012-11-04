-----------------------(07:15 / 1815 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,460.05 +2.40 NZSX 50 3,914.08 -17.81 DJIA 13,093.16 -139.46 Nikkei 9,051.22 +104.35 NASDAQ 2,982.13 -37.93 FTSE 5,868.55 +6.63 S&P 500 1,414.20 -13.39 Hang Seng 22,111.33 +289.46 SPI 200 Fut 4,442.00 -3.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 96.915 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.717 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.510 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.906 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0334 1.0383 NZD US$ 0.8238 0.8260 EUR US$ 1.2816 1.2906 Yen US$ 80.27 80.29 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1685.00 Silver (Lon) 31.920 Gold (NY) 1677.35 Light Crude 84.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended an unusual storm-shortened trading week with a selloff on Friday, as major indexes erased early gains sparked by a stronger-than-expected payrolls report. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 139.46 points, or 1.05 percent, to 13,093.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 13.39 points, or 0.94 percent, to 1,414.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 37.93 points, or 1.26 percent, to close at 2,982.13. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ended with tiny gains on Friday as mixed U.S. data failed to move bullish investors who remained cautious ahead of the upcoming U.S. elections. The UK's blue chip index closed up 6.63 points at 5,868.55. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a one-week high Friday as global cyclical shares such as carmakers rose on improved U.S. economic data. The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 9,051.22, ending above the 9,000 mark for the first time in a week. The index gained 1.3 percent for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rallied broadly on Friday, hitting a more than six-month peak against the yen and a one-month high versus the euro, after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected last month. The euro fell below its 200-day moving average of $1.2830 to hit a low of $1.2819 on Reuters data - its lowest since Oct. 1. It last traded at $1.2827, down 0.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for long-dated U.S. Treasuries traded near flat on Friday, paring losses after a strong jobs report, on uncertainty about next week's presidential election. Thirty-year Treasury bonds reversed early losses to trade up 01/32, their yields at 2.906 percent from 2.91 percent late on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold slid 2 percent in heavy trade on Friday, breaking below $1,690 an ounce for the first time in about two months as an encouraging U.S. nonfarm payrolls report lowered expectations for economic stimulus provided by global central banks. Spot gold fell 2 percent to $1,680.04 by 12:31 p.m. EDT (1631 GMT), having touched an eight-week low of $1,679.04. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Friday, on course for the fourth weekly drop, pressured by concerns about demand from top consumer China and as better-than-expected U.S. labour market data pushed the dollar higher. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,665.50 a tonne in official rings, down 2 percent from Thursday's close of $7,826 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil and gasoline futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday after Washington issued a waiver allowing foreign tankers to bring fuel to the East Coast from U.S. ports, holding out some promise of relief from supply disruptions caused by superstorm Sandy. U.S. December crude fell $2.23 to settle at $84.86 a barrel, the lowest settlement since early July. It also posted a third consecutive weekly decline, falling 1.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - -