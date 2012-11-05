-----------------------(07:16 / 1816 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,474.12 +14.07 NZSX 50 3,908.27 -5.81 DJIA 13,070.50 -22.66 Nikkei 9,007.44 -43.78 NASDAQ 2,984.95 +2.82 FTSE 5,839.06 -29.49 S&P 500 1,411.71 -2.49 Hang Seng 22,006.40 -104.93 SPI 200 Fut 4,443.00 -15.00 CRB Index 291.52 -0.77 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.122 -0.045 US 10 YR Bond 1.682 -0.035 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.542 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.868 -0.038 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0360 1.0364 NZD US$ 0.8241 0.8255 EUR US$ 1.2782 1.2839 Yen US$ 80.23 80.36 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1683.50 Silver (Lon) 30.910 Gold (NY) 1676.36 Light Crude 84.98 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were flat to slightly lower in thin trading on Monday a day before the presidential election as traders were reluctant to place bets until the winner of the very close race is known. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 15.17 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,077.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.68 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,412.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 4.86 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,986.99. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British blue-chip firms fell on Monday as investors eased back on risky plays ahead of U.S. elections, with miners among the top fallers as they continued to suffer from the low price of copper. At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 29.490 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,839.06, in thin trading volumes of 70 percent of the average 90-day volume. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei fell on Monday, as the yen recouped some earlier losses, prompting investors to take profits from last week's gain while investors shunned risk before the winner of a tightly fought U.S. election is known. The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent to 9,007.44, while the broader Topix was 0.6 percent lower at 747.95. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell to a near two-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday on uncertainty over a Greek vote on reforms needed to secure international aid and as investors awaited the U.S. elections on Tuesday. The euro hit as low as $1.2765 on Reuters data, breaking below a reported options barrier at $1.2800 and stop loss sell orders at $1.2780 to mark its lowest since Sept. 11. It was last at $1.2783, down 0.4 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, driven by unease over whether Greece will gain the needed support for austerity measures that are critical to maintaining its aid package and on uncertainty over the outcome of Tuesday's the U.S. presidential election. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0/32 in price, driving their yields to 1.69 percent from 1.72 percent late on Friday. Yields are in the middle of their recent trading range, but toward the lower end of their year-long range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold prices firmed a touch on Monday after posting their biggest one-day drop since mid-June in the previous session as investors took to the sidelines ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election. Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,682.66 at 1421 GMT, having earlier touched a nine-week low of $1,672.24. U.S. gold futures for December rose $7.50 to $1,682.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper hit two-month lows on Monday as the U.S. presidential election, a leadership transition in China and two central bank meetings this week kept risk-prone investors on the sidelines of financial markets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at 7,650 per tonne, 0.2 down from its close at $7,665.50 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Monday in very choppy trading as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. presidential election and with the recovery from Hurricane Sandy under way in the affected East Coast region. Brent December crude rose 75 cents to $106.43 a barrel by 12:09 p.m. EST (1709 GMT), having fallen to $104.76, the lowest since prices fell to $104.06 on Aug. 1. U.S. December crude was up 25 cents at $85.11 a barrel, having recovered after slipping to $84.34, the lowest since prices fell to $84.21 on July 12. For a full report, double click on - - - -