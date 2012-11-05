(Refiles to correct table format)
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,474.12 +14.07 NZSX 50 3,908.27 -5.81
DJIA 13,088.25 -4.91 Nikkei 9,007.44
-43.78
NASDAQ 2,992.68 +10.54 FTSE 5,839.06 -29.49
S&P 500 1,414.56 +0.36 Hang Seng 22,006.40 -104.93
SPI 200 Fut 4,450.00 -8.00 CRB Index 292.27 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.128 -0.040 US 10 YR Bond 1.681 -0.037
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.542 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.868 -0.038
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0362 1.0364 NZD US$ 0.8245 0.8255
EUR US$ 1.2789 1.2839 Yen US$ 80.26 80.36
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1683.50 Silver (Lon) 30.910
Gold (NY) 1676.36 Light Crude 85.59
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 edged lower in light
trading on Monday, a day before the U.S. presidential election
as traders were reluctant to take positions until the winner of
the close race is known.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 10.48
points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,082.68. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index shed 1.02 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,413.18. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 4.50 points, or 0.15
percent, to 2,986.61.
LONDON - British blue-chip firms fell on Monday as investors
eased back on risky plays ahead of U.S. elections, with miners
among the top fallers as they continued to suffer from the low
price of copper.
At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 29.490 points,
or 0.5 percent, at 5,839.06, in thin trading volumes of 70
percent of the average 90-day volume.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei fell on Monday, as the yen recouped
some earlier losses, prompting investors to take profits from
last week's gain while investors shunned risk before the winner
of a tightly fought U.S. election is known.
The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent to 9,007.44, while
the broader Topix was 0.6 percent lower at 747.95.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set for a muted start as
Wall Street edged lower in light trading and metal prices
dipped, with investors likely to remain cautious ahead of a
central bank rate decision and a slew of data.
Australia's share price index futures are down 8
points or 0.2 percent to 4,450, an 24.1-point discount to the
close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro fell to a near two-month low against the
U.S. dollar on Monday on uncertainty over a Greek vote on
reforms needed to secure international aid and as investors
awaited the U.S. elections on Tuesday.
The euro hit as low as $1.2765 on Reuters data,
breaking below a reported options barrier at $1.2800 and stop
loss sell orders at $1.2780 to mark its lowest since Sept. 11.
It was last at $1.2783, down 0.4 percent on the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, driven by
unease over whether Greece will gain the needed support for
austerity measures that are critical to maintaining its aid
package and on uncertainty over the outcome of Tuesday's the
U.S. presidential election.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0/32 in price, driving
their yields to 1.69 percent from 1.72 percent late
on Friday. Yields are in the middle of their recent trading
range, but toward the lower end of their year-long range between
2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
LONDON - Gold prices firmed a touch on Monday after posting
their biggest one-day drop since mid-June in the previous
session as investors took to the sidelines ahead of Tuesday's
U.S. presidential election.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,682.66 at 1421
GMT, having earlier touched a nine-week low of $1,672.24. U.S.
gold futures for December rose $7.50 to $1,682.70.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper hit two-month lows on Monday as the U.S.
presidential election, a leadership transition in China and two
central bank meetings this week kept risk-prone investors on the
sidelines of financial markets.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at 7,650 per tonne, 0.2 down from its close at $7,665.50
on Friday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Monday in very choppy trading
as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. presidential
election and with the recovery from Hurricane Sandy under way in
the affected East Coast region.
Brent December crude rose 75 cents to $106.43 a
barrel by 12:09 p.m. EST (1709 GMT), having fallen to $104.76,
the lowest since prices fell to $104.06 on Aug. 1.
U.S. December crude was up 25 cents at $85.11 a
barrel, having recovered after slipping to $84.34, the lowest
since prices fell to $84.21 on July 12.
