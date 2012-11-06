-----------------------(07:21 / 1821 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,484.80 +10.68 NZSX 50 3,927.67 +19.40 DJIA 13,261.07 +148.63 Nikkei 8,975.15 -32.29 NASDAQ 3,014.29 +14.63 FTSE 5,884.90 +45.84 S&P 500 1,429.51 +12.25 Hang Seng 21,944.43 -61.97 SPI 200 Fut 4,485.00 +12.00 CRB Index 296.13 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.193 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.710 +0.031 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.533 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.896 +0.027 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0436 1.0428 NZD US$ 0.8271 0.8266 EUR US$ 1.2816 1.2794 Yen US$ 80.34 80.04 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1691.00 Silver (Lon) 31.400 Gold (NY) 1683.99 Light Crude 87.96 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with both the Dow and the S&P 500 up more than 1 percent, as voters chose the next president. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 169.58 points, or 1.29 percent, at 13,282.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.96 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,432.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.82 points, or 0.73 percent, at 3,021.48. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip stock index rose on Tuesday, buoyed by some encouraging earnings reports in light trade ahead of what is expected to be a close U.S. presidential election result. The FTSE 100 was up 45.84 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,884.90 by the close, remaining within the tight 200-point range it has held since September. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, ending below the 9,000 mark as a stronger yen hit exporters such as carmakers while investors steered clear of big positions ahead of the the U.S. election result. The Nikkei finished down 0.4 percent at 8,975.15. The broader Topix was also 0.4 percent lower at 744.88. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Tuesday as investors booked profits on recent gains, with trading subdued ahead of the results of the U.S. presidential election. The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against a basket of major currencies, slipped 0.2 percent to 80.602, but still remained close to a two-month high of 80.843 set on Monday. The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2817 after having dropped to $1.2761 on Reuters data, its lowest level in two months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as investors chose riskier assets like stocks over safe-haven U.S. debt while Americans went to the polls to vote for president and other officials. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes slipped 3/32 in price, raising their yields to 1.71 percent from 1.70 percent late on Monday. Yields are toward the lower end of their year-long range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent. Thirty-year Treasury bonds fell 4/32, leaving their yields at 2.89 percent, little changed from Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold rose for a second day on Tuesday, largely tracking equities, as the market watched the U.S. presidential election in which a win for President Barack Obama could boost bullion by raising expectations for Federal Reserve stimulus. Spot gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,693.45 by 11:27 a.m. EDT (1627 GMT), after it hit a nine-week low of $1,672.24 on Monday. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December rose $10.40 to $1,693.60, with trading volume on track to finish below average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose slightly on Tuesday, recovering from a two-month low hit the previous session, as the lower price triggered new buying, but gains were capped by uncertainty ahead of the presidential election in the United States. Benchmark London Metal Exchange copper closed at $7,700 a tonne from a close of $7,650 on Monday, when the metal hit a two-month low at $7,596. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose a second straight day on Tuesday as refinery problems kept gasoline futures supported and crude oil also received a lift from stronger equities and a weaker dollar as investors awaited the result of the U.S. election. Brent December crude rose $1.80 to $109.53 a barrel by 11:56 a.m. EST (1656 GMT), having pushed back above the 100-day moving average of $108.47. Brent ended near 2 percent higher on Monday, rallying after falling during the session to $104.76, the lowest price since Aug. 1. U.S. December crude rose $1.17 to $86.82 a barrel. U.S. crude also ended higher on Monday, but only after recovering from a $84.34 session low, the lowest price since July. For a full report, double click on - - - -