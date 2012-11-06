-----------------------(07:21 / 1821 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,484.80 +10.68 NZSX 50 3,927.67 +19.40
DJIA 13,261.07 +148.63 Nikkei 8,975.15 -32.29
NASDAQ 3,014.29 +14.63 FTSE 5,884.90 +45.84
S&P 500 1,429.51 +12.25 Hang Seng 21,944.43 -61.97
SPI 200 Fut 4,485.00 +12.00 CRB Index 296.13 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.193 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.710 +0.031
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.533 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.896 +0.027
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0436 1.0428 NZD US$ 0.8271 0.8266
EUR US$ 1.2816 1.2794 Yen US$ 80.34 80.04
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1691.00 Silver (Lon) 31.400
Gold (NY) 1683.99 Light Crude 87.96
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday, with both
the Dow and the S&P 500 up more than 1 percent, as voters chose
the next president.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 169.58
points, or 1.29 percent, at 13,282.02. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 14.96 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,432.22.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.82 points, or 0.73
percent, at 3,021.48.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip stock index rose on Tuesday,
buoyed by some encouraging earnings reports in light trade ahead
of what is expected to be a close U.S. presidential election
result.
The FTSE 100 was up 45.84 points, or 0.8 percent, at
5,884.90 by the close, remaining within the tight 200-point
range it has held since September.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, ending
below the 9,000 mark as a stronger yen hit exporters such as
carmakers while investors steered clear of big positions ahead
of the the U.S. election result.
The Nikkei finished down 0.4 percent at 8,975.15.
The broader Topix was also 0.4 percent lower at 744.88.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar edged lower against major
currencies on Tuesday as investors booked profits on recent
gains, with trading subdued ahead of the results of the U.S.
presidential election.
The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, slipped 0.2 percent to
80.602, but still remained close to a two-month high of
80.843 set on Monday.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2817 after having dropped to
$1.2761 on Reuters data, its lowest level in two months.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as
investors chose riskier assets like stocks over safe-haven U.S.
debt while Americans went to the polls to vote for president and
other officials.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes slipped 3/32 in price, raising
their yields to 1.71 percent from 1.70 percent late
on Monday. Yields are toward the lower end of their year-long
range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds fell 4/32, leaving
their yields at 2.89 percent, little changed from Monday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
LONDON - Gold rose for a second day on Tuesday, largely
tracking equities, as the market watched the U.S. presidential
election in which a win for President Barack Obama could boost
bullion by raising expectations for Federal Reserve stimulus.
Spot gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,693.45 by 11:27
a.m. EDT (1627 GMT), after it hit a nine-week low of $1,672.24
on Monday.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December rose $10.40 to
$1,693.60, with trading volume on track to finish below average,
preliminary Reuters data showed.
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose slightly on Tuesday, recovering from a
two-month low hit the previous session, as the lower price
triggered new buying, but gains were capped by uncertainty ahead
of the presidential election in the United States.
Benchmark London Metal Exchange copper closed at
$7,700 a tonne from a close of $7,650 on Monday, when the metal
hit a two-month low at $7,596.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil rose a second straight day on Tuesday as
refinery problems kept gasoline futures supported and crude oil
also received a lift from stronger equities and a weaker dollar
as investors awaited the result of the U.S. election.
Brent December crude rose $1.80 to $109.53 a barrel
by 11:56 a.m. EST (1656 GMT), having pushed back above the
100-day moving average of $108.47.
Brent ended near 2 percent higher on Monday, rallying after
falling during the session to $104.76, the lowest price since
Aug. 1.
U.S. December crude rose $1.17 to $86.82 a barrel.
U.S. crude also ended higher on Monday, but only after
recovering from a $84.34 session low, the lowest price since
July.
- - - -