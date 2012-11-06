-----------------------(06:30 / 1930 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,484.80 +10.68 NZSX 50 3,927.67 +19.40
DJIA 13,269.68 +157.24 Nikkei 8,975.15 -32.29
NASDAQ 3,016.31 +16.64 FTSE 5,884.90 +45.84
S&P 500 1,430.95 +13.69 Hang Seng 22,006.40 -61.97
SPI 200 Fut 4,486.00 +13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 3.130 -0.030 US 10 YR Bond 1.735 +0.056
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.575 +0.040 US 30 YR Bond 2.918 +0.049
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0436 1.0428 NZD US$ 0.8285 0.8266
EUR US$ 1.2822 1.2794 Yen US$ 80.39 80.04
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1691.00 Silver (Lon) 31.400
Gold (NY) 1683.99 Light Crude 88.60
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday on speculation the
U.S. presidential election will produce a clear winner, removing
a major source of uncertainty that has dogged investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 144.06 points,
or 1.10 percent, at 13,256.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
.SPX was up 12.05 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,429.31. The
Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 15.97 points, or 0.53
percent, at 3,015.63.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip stock index rose on Tuesday,
buoyed by some encouraging earnings reports in light trade ahead
of what is expected to be a close U.S. presidential election
result.
The FTSE 100 was up 45.84 points, or 0.8 percent, at
5,884.90 by the close, remaining within the tight 200-point
range it has held since September.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, ending
below the 9,000 mark as a stronger yen hit exporters such as
carmakers while investors steered clear of big positions ahead
of the the U.S. election result.
The Nikkei finished down 0.4 percent at 8,975.15.
The broader Topix was also 0.4 percent lower at 744.88.
- - - -
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open a touch higher
on Wednesday after metals prices picked up, with trading likely
to pick up if the outcome of the U.S. election becomes clear
during the day.
Share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to
4,485.0, roughly in line with the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark ticked up 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar fell against most major
currencies on Tuesday as investors bet recent gains were too
far, too fast given the outlook for the U.S. economy and
problems in Europe, though trading was subdued ahead of the
results of the U.S. presidential election.
The euro hit a two-month low against the dollar before
recovering to trade higher as investors awaited a parliamentary
vote in Greece on the country's austerity reforms needed to
secure international aid.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 80.37 yen but well
below a six-month high of 80.67 yen hit on Friday.
The Australian dollar climbed to a six-week high AUD= after
Australia's central bank decided against a rate cut and kept its
benchmark rate at 3.25 percent.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as
investors chose riskier assets like stocks over safe-haven U.S.
debt while Americans went to the polls to vote for president and
other officials.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes slipped 3/32 in price, raising
their yields to 1.71 percent from 1.70 percent late
on Monday. Yields are toward the lower end of their year-long
range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds fell 4/32, leaving
their yields at 2.89 percent, little changed from Monday.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose 2 percent on Tuesday, as speculation of
an election win for U.S. President Barack Obama and higher hopes
for Federal Reserve stimulus fueled an abrupt midday rally.
After trading just 0.5 percent higher throughout the
morning, the metal suddenly jumped $20 in minutes on heavy bets
that a victory for Democrat Obama would lead to an extension of
the Fed's easy monetary policy.
Spot gold gained 2 percent to $1,717.09 an ounce by
1:11 p.m. EST (1811 GMT). Some analysts also cited technical
buying after gold rebounded from key support at its 100-day
moving average in the last several sessions.
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose slightly on Tuesday, recovering from a
two-month low hit the previous session, as the lower price
triggered new buying, but gains were capped by uncertainty ahead
of the presidential election in the United States.
Benchmark London Metal Exchange copper closed at
$7,700 a tonne from a close of $7,650 on Monday, when the metal
hit a two-month low at $7,596.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil surged more than 2 percent on Tuesday,
rallying for a second straight day and receiving a lift from
gains on Wall Street and a weaker dollar as investors awaited
U.S. election results.
Brent December crude was up $2.37 at $110.10 a
barrel at 1:16 p.m. EST (1816 GMT), having pushed back above the
100-day moving average of $108.47.
U.S. December crude rose $2.47 to $88.12 a barrel.
- - - -