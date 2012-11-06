-----------------------(06:30 / 1930 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,484.80 +10.68 NZSX 50 3,927.67 +19.40 DJIA 13,269.68 +157.24 Nikkei 8,975.15 -32.29 NASDAQ 3,016.31 +16.64 FTSE 5,884.90 +45.84 S&P 500 1,430.95 +13.69 Hang Seng 22,006.40 -61.97 SPI 200 Fut 4,486.00 +13.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.130 -0.030 US 10 YR Bond 1.735 +0.056 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.575 +0.040 US 30 YR Bond 2.918 +0.049 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0436 1.0428 NZD US$ 0.8285 0.8266 EUR US$ 1.2822 1.2794 Yen US$ 80.39 80.04 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1691.00 Silver (Lon) 31.400 Gold (NY) 1683.99 Light Crude 88.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday on speculation the U.S. presidential election will produce a clear winner, removing a major source of uncertainty that has dogged investors. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 144.06 points, or 1.10 percent, at 13,256.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 12.05 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,429.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 15.97 points, or 0.53 percent, at 3,015.63. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip stock index rose on Tuesday, buoyed by some encouraging earnings reports in light trade ahead of what is expected to be a close U.S. presidential election result. The FTSE 100 was up 45.84 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,884.90 by the close, remaining within the tight 200-point range it has held since September. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, ending below the 9,000 mark as a stronger yen hit exporters such as carmakers while investors steered clear of big positions ahead of the the U.S. election result. The Nikkei finished down 0.4 percent at 8,975.15. The broader Topix was also 0.4 percent lower at 744.88. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open a touch higher on Wednesday after metals prices picked up, with trading likely to pick up if the outcome of the U.S. election becomes clear during the day. Share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 4,485.0, roughly in line with the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark ticked up 0.2 percent on Tuesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar fell against most major currencies on Tuesday as investors bet recent gains were too far, too fast given the outlook for the U.S. economy and problems in Europe, though trading was subdued ahead of the results of the U.S. presidential election. The euro hit a two-month low against the dollar before recovering to trade higher as investors awaited a parliamentary vote in Greece on the country's austerity reforms needed to secure international aid. The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 80.37 yen but well below a six-month high of 80.67 yen hit on Friday. The Australian dollar climbed to a six-week high AUD= after Australia's central bank decided against a rate cut and kept its benchmark rate at 3.25 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Tuesday as investors chose riskier assets like stocks over safe-haven U.S. debt while Americans went to the polls to vote for president and other officials. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes slipped 3/32 in price, raising their yields to 1.71 percent from 1.70 percent late on Monday. Yields are toward the lower end of their year-long range between 2.38 percent and a record low of 1.38 percent. Thirty-year Treasury bonds fell 4/32, leaving their yields at 2.89 percent, little changed from Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose 2 percent on Tuesday, as speculation of an election win for U.S. President Barack Obama and higher hopes for Federal Reserve stimulus fueled an abrupt midday rally. After trading just 0.5 percent higher throughout the morning, the metal suddenly jumped $20 in minutes on heavy bets that a victory for Democrat Obama would lead to an extension of the Fed's easy monetary policy. Spot gold gained 2 percent to $1,717.09 an ounce by 1:11 p.m. EST (1811 GMT). Some analysts also cited technical buying after gold rebounded from key support at its 100-day moving average in the last several sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose slightly on Tuesday, recovering from a two-month low hit the previous session, as the lower price triggered new buying, but gains were capped by uncertainty ahead of the presidential election in the United States. Benchmark London Metal Exchange copper closed at $7,700 a tonne from a close of $7,650 on Monday, when the metal hit a two-month low at $7,596. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil surged more than 2 percent on Tuesday, rallying for a second straight day and receiving a lift from gains on Wall Street and a weaker dollar as investors awaited U.S. election results. Brent December crude was up $2.37 at $110.10 a barrel at 1:16 p.m. EST (1816 GMT), having pushed back above the 100-day moving average of $108.47. U.S. December crude rose $2.47 to $88.12 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -