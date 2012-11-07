(Updates numbers throughout, Sydney stocks outlook) -----------------------(06:38 / 1938 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,516.46 +31.66 NZSX 50 3,943.10 +0.00 DJIA 12,964.14 -281.54 Nikkei 8,972.89 -2.26 NASDAQ 2,940.97 -70.97 FTSE 5,791.63 -93.27 S&P 500 1,398.06 -30.33 Hang Seng 21,944.43 +155.42 SPI 200 Fut 4,461.00 -35.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.040 +0.070 US 10 YR Bond 1.625 -0.126 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.540 -0.020 US 30 YR Bond 2.815 -0.107 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0406 1.0468 NZD US$ 0.8253 0.8293 EUR US$ 1.2762 1.2861 Yen US$ 79.89 80.08 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1715.25 Silver (Lon) 32.140 Gold (NY) 1715.34 Light Crude 84.39 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its biggest drop since June, as investors shifted their focus to a looming fiscal showdown in Congress after President Barack Obama's re-election. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 305.88 points, or 2.31 percent, at 12,939.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 31.49 points, or 2.20 percent, at 1,396.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 69.66 points, or 2.31 percent, at 2,942.27. The S&P 500 also below the key 1,400 level for the first time since Sept. 4. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares fell sharply from two week highs on Wednesday after concerns over growth in Europe and the U.S. swamped initial relief that the U.S. presidential election had been settled quickly. London's FTSE 100 closed down 93.27 points, or 1.6 percent, at 5,791.63 points, reversing morning gains of 0.4 percent after U.S. President Obama's clear victory against Republican candidate Mitt Romney. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei recouped early losses on Wednesday, with Nissan Motor Co and Sumitomo Metal Mining rallying after they cut their earnings forecast less than feared and as the market priced in the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama. The Nikkei ended down 2.26 points, or 0.03 percent, to 8,972.89 after falling as much as 0.6 percent at the start of the afternoon session as the expectations of an Obama victory gathered momentum. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open weaker on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's 2 percent fall overnight, as investors shifted focus to U.S. fiscal woes after President Barack Obama's re-election and mining stocks will be dented by lower metal prices. Share price index futures fell 0.8 to 4,459.0, a 57.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.7 percent to 4,516.5 on Wednesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a two-month high against major currencies on Wednesday as investors shifted focus to U.S. fiscal woes after President Barack Obama's re-election, bolstering the appeal of the safe-haven U.S. currency. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 80.812, having hit as high as 80.924, its highest since Sept. 7. The euro fell as low as $1.2734 on Reuters data, a two-month low, hurt by grim economic forecasts for the euro zone and continued sovereign debt-related worries in Greece and Spain. It was last at $1.2761, down 0.4 percent. Against the yen, it lost 1.1 percent to 101.87 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday after President Barack Obama's decisive election victory supported expectations for moderate economic growth and accommodative, bond-friendly monetary policy. Less than 10 hours after Obama's victory speech in Chicago, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up a point, its yield falling to 1.65 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold turned lower on Wednesday, tracking equities and crude sell-offs, as investors renewed their focus on a looming U.S. fiscal crisis after initial optimism following the re-election of President Barack Obama. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,711.70 an ounce by 12:41 p.m. EST (1741 GMT), after hitting a session low at $1,703.80, which was nearly $30 below an earlier high of $1,731.40. U.S. gold futures for December delivery was down $3.30 at $1,711.70, with trading volume already at 25 percent above its 250-day average and set to finish at its strongest in about 2 months, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper dropped to a two-month low on Wednesday as investors switched focus from the outcome of the U.S. election to a weak European economy, a Greek austerity vote and the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,610 from Tuesday's close of $7,700. It earlier fell to its lowest since early September at $7,563.25 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as problems facing the economies of the United States and Europe darkened investor sentiment a day after the re-election of President Barack Obama. Front-month Brent futures traded down $4.26 to $106.81 a barrel 2:27 p.m. EST (1927 GMT). U.S. crude traded down $4.30 to $84.41 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -