Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,516.46 +31.66 NZSX 50 3,943.10 +0.00
DJIA 12,964.14 -281.54 Nikkei 8,972.89 -2.26
NASDAQ 2,940.97 -70.97 FTSE 5,791.63 -93.27
S&P 500 1,398.06 -30.33 Hang Seng 21,944.43 +155.42
SPI 200 Fut 4,461.00 -35.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 3.040 +0.070 US 10 YR Bond 1.625 -0.126
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.540 -0.020 US 30 YR Bond 2.815 -0.107
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0406 1.0468 NZD US$ 0.8253 0.8293
EUR US$ 1.2762 1.2861 Yen US$ 79.89 80.08
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1715.25 Silver (Lon) 32.140
Gold (NY) 1715.34 Light Crude 84.39
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on
Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its biggest drop
since June, as investors shifted their focus to a looming fiscal
showdown in Congress after President Barack Obama's re-election.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 305.88
points, or 2.31 percent, at 12,939.80. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 31.49 points, or 2.20 percent, at
1,396.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 69.66
points, or 2.31 percent, at 2,942.27. The S&P 500 also below the
key 1,400 level for the first time since Sept. 4.
LONDON - UK shares fell sharply from two week highs on
Wednesday after concerns over growth in Europe and the U.S.
swamped initial relief that the U.S. presidential election had
been settled quickly.
London's FTSE 100 closed down 93.27 points, or 1.6
percent, at 5,791.63 points, reversing morning gains of 0.4
percent after U.S. President Obama's clear victory against
Republican candidate Mitt Romney.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei recouped early losses on Wednesday,
with Nissan Motor Co and Sumitomo Metal Mining rallying after
they cut their earnings forecast less than feared and as the
market priced in the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.
The Nikkei ended down 2.26 points, or 0.03 percent,
to 8,972.89 after falling as much as 0.6 percent at the start of
the afternoon session as the expectations of an Obama victory
gathered momentum.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open weaker on
Thursday, tracking Wall Street's 2 percent fall overnight, as
investors shifted focus to U.S. fiscal woes after President
Barack Obama's re-election and mining stocks will be dented by
lower metal prices.
Share price index futures fell 0.8 to 4,459.0, a
57.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark gained 0.7 percent to 4,516.5 on Wednesday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a two-month high against major
currencies on Wednesday as investors shifted focus to U.S.
fiscal woes after President Barack Obama's re-election,
bolstering the appeal of the safe-haven U.S. currency.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket
of currencies, rose 0.3 percent to 80.812, having hit as
high as 80.924, its highest since Sept. 7.
The euro fell as low as $1.2734 on Reuters data, a
two-month low, hurt by grim economic forecasts for the euro zone
and continued sovereign debt-related worries in Greece and
Spain. It was last at $1.2761, down 0.4 percent.
Against the yen, it lost 1.1 percent to 101.87 yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday after
President Barack Obama's decisive election victory supported
expectations for moderate economic growth and accommodative,
bond-friendly monetary policy.
Less than 10 hours after Obama's victory speech in Chicago,
the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up a point,
its yield falling to 1.65 percent from 1.75 percent on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
LONDON - Gold turned lower on Wednesday, tracking equities
and crude sell-offs, as investors renewed their focus on a
looming U.S. fiscal crisis after initial optimism following the
re-election of President Barack Obama.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,711.70 an ounce
by 12:41 p.m. EST (1741 GMT), after hitting a session low at
$1,703.80, which was nearly $30 below an earlier high of
$1,731.40.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery was down
$3.30 at $1,711.70, with trading volume already at 25 percent
above its 250-day average and set to finish at its strongest in
about 2 months, preliminary Reuters data showed.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper dropped to a two-month low on Wednesday as
investors switched focus from the outcome of the U.S. election
to a weak European economy, a Greek austerity vote and the U.S.
"fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended at $7,610 from Tuesday's close of $7,700. It earlier fell
to its lowest since early September at $7,563.25 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday as
problems facing the economies of the United States and Europe
darkened investor sentiment a day after the re-election of
President Barack Obama.
Front-month Brent futures traded down $4.26 to
$106.81 a barrel 2:27 p.m. EST (1927 GMT). U.S. crude
traded down $4.30 to $84.41 a barrel.
