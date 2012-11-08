-----------------------(07:16 / 1816 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,483.82 -32.64 NZSX 50 3,955.25 +12.15 DJIA 12,867.04 -65.69 Nikkei 8,837.15 -135.74 NASDAQ 2,912.67 -24.62 FTSE 5,776.05 -15.58 S&P 500 1,385.60 -8.93 Hang Seng 21,566.91 -532.94 SPI 200 Fut 4,448.00 -38.00 CRB Index 291.39 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.112 -0.050 US 10 YR Bond 1.634 -0.011 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.518 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.777 -0.052 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0426 1.0412 NZD US$ 0.8165 0.8176 EUR US$ 1.2739 1.2761 Yen US$ 79.44 79.88 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1717.00 Silver (Lon) 31.700 Gold (NY) 1716.31 Light Crude 84.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall St rose slightly on Thursday after stronger-than-expected U.S. job market data and a rise in exports a day after stock indexes posted the largest drops in months. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 28.47 points, or 0.22 percent, to 12,961.20. The S&P 500 rose 4.48 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,399.01. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.70 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,944.99. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Thursday, as mixed earnings reports combined with concerns about the euro zone's economy and debt troubless to weigh on sentiment. The FTSE 100 index closed down 15.58 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,776.05, reversing earlier gains and pulled down by cyclical stocks sensitive to risk sentiment, such as energy, banks and mining. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average fell 1.5 percent to a three-week closing low on Thursday, as worse-than-expected domestic machinery orders figures increased concerns that Japan's economy was slipping into recession and as strength in the yen weighed on exporters. The Nikkei dropped to 8,837.15, its lowest close since Oct. 17, breaking below its 25-day moving average at 8,867.44. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank held interest rates at a record low and said the euro zone economy showed little sign of recovering before year-end. The euro slid to a two-month low of $1.2716 on Reuters data, the weakest since Sept. 7, before recovering to $1.2745, down 0.2 percent on the day. Traders said option-related buying was noted ahead of $1.2700 barriers. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds pared losses and jumped into positive territory on Thursday after the U.S. Treasury sold $16 billion in 30-year bonds. The bonds, which had been falling in the open market before the sale, reversed course and advanced 29/32 to yield 2.785 percent, which saw a high yield of 2.820 percent. Prices for U.S. 10-year notes also pared losses to turn slightly positive, up 01/32 to yield 1.640 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices held near $1,715 an ounce on Thursday as investors' focus shifted from President Barack Obama's re-election to U.S. fiscal woes and the euro zone debt crisis, which pressured the euro to a two-month low against the dollar. Spot gold was at $1,717.86 an ounce by 1443 GMT, up 0.09 percent, while U.S. gold edged up 0.23 percent to $1,718.00. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper edged higher on Thursday in cautious trade ahead of a leadership transition in top metals consumer China, which may result in fresh economic stimulus measures, while concerns about weak demand and the U.S. economy capped the upside. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange did not trade at the close but was bid at $7,630 a tonne, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday, after recovering from an earlier low of $7,571, a decline of 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose in very choppy trading on Thursday, rebounding after plunging the previous session, but trepidation over Europe's economy and approaching U.S. tax increases and spending cuts helped check gains. Brent December crude edged up 10 cents to $106.92 a barrel at 11:54 a.m. EDT (1654 GMT), having swung from $106.12 to $108.17. U.S. December crude was up 76 cents at $85.20 a barrel, having traded from $84.22 to $85.70. For a full report, double click on - - - -