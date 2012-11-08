(Updates with latest prices, adds Australian shares) -----------------------(08:35 / 1935 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,483.82 -32.64 NZSX 50 3,955.25 +12.15 DJIA 12,858.70 -74.03 Nikkei 8,837.15 -135.74 NASDAQ 2,906.56 -30.73 FTSE 5,776.05 -15.58 S&P 500 1,383.75 -10.78 Hang Seng 21,566.91 -532.94 SPI 200 Fut 4,449.00 -37.00 CRB Index 291.98 +0.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.108 -0.055 US 10 YR Bond 1.630 -0.014 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.505 -0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.769 -0.061 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0412 1.0412 NZD US$ 0.8151 0.8176 EUR US$ 1.2741 1.2761 Yen US$ 79.32 79.88 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1717.00 Silver (Lon) 31.700 Gold (NY) 1716.31 Light Crude 85.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended losses on Thursday, with the Nasdaq briefly dropping 1 percent, as investors recalibrated f o r upcoming negotiations over the "fiscal cliff," which overshadowed a batch of positive economic data. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 74.73 points, or 0.57 percent, to 12,858. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 10.64 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,383.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 25.19 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,912.08. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Thursday, as mixed earnings reports combined with concerns about the euro zone's economy and debt troubless to weigh on sentiment. The FTSE 100 index closed down 15.58 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,776.05, reversing earlier gains and pulled down by cyclical stocks sensitive to risk sentiment, such as energy, banks and mining. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average fell 1.5 percent to a three-week closing low on Thursday, as worse-than-expected domestic machinery orders figures increased concerns that Japan's economy was slipping into recession and as strength in the yen weighed on exporters. The Nikkei dropped to 8,837.15, its lowest close since Oct. 17, breaking below its 25-day moving average at 8,867.44. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are seen opening with a soft tone on Friday, as Wall Street extended losses with investors looking to possible U.S. fiscal woes despite positive economic data. Share price index futures are down 0.8 to 4,451.0, a 32.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent to 4,483.8 on Thursday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank held interest rates at a record low and said the euro zone economy showed little sign of recovering before year-end. The euro slid to a two-month low of $1.2716 on Reuters data, the weakest since Sept. 7, before recovering to $1.2745, down 0.2 percent on the day. Traders said option-related buying was noted ahead of $1.2700 barriers. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries jumped on Thursday after a strong sale of 30-year debt underscored demand on the so-called fiscal cliff and continuing worries in Europe. U.S. 30-year bonds turned around losses to jump 1-4/32 after the debt sale to yield 2.774 percent, from 2.829 percent on Wednesday. Prices for 10-year notes also pared losses to gain modestly, up 2/32 to yield 1.637 percent, compared to 1.644 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices held near $1,715 an ounce on Thursday as investors' focus shifted from President Barack Obama's re-election to U.S. fiscal woes and the euro zone debt crisis, which pressured the euro to a two-month low against the dollar. Spot gold was at $1,717.86 an ounce by 1443 GMT, up 0.09 percent, while U.S. gold edged up 0.23 percent to $1,718.00. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper edged higher on Thursday in cautious trade ahead of a leadership transition in top metals consumer China, which may result in fresh economic stimulus measures, while concerns about weak demand and the U.S. economy capped the upside. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange did not trade at the close but was bid at $7,630 a tonne, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday, after recovering from an earlier low of $7,571, a decline of 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent December crude rose slightly in very choppy trading on Thursday, recovering from a steep plunge in the previous session, but held back by trepidation over Europe's economy and approaching U.S. tax increases and spending cuts. Brent December crude rose 32 cents to $107.14 a barrel at 2:13 p.m. EDT (1913 GMT), having swung from $108.17 to $106.12. U.S. December crude was up 65 cents at $85.09 a barrel, having traded from $84.22 to $85.70. For a full report, double click on - - - -