-----------------------(08:38 / 2038 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,191.22 +65.41 NZSX 50 4,614.37 +33.41 DJIA 14,839.80 +21.05 Nikkei 13,860.86 -23.27 NASDAQ 3,328.79 +21.77 FTSE 6,430.12 -27.90 S&P 500 1,597.57 +3.96 Hang Seng 22,737.01 +156.24 SPI 200 Fut 5,175.00 +7.00 TRJCRB Index 288.13 -1.31 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.112 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.673 +0.007 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.198 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.879 +0.004 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0370 1.0357 NZD US$ 0.8567 0.8562 EUR US$ 1.3171 1.3079 Yen US$ 97.43 97.78 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1469.00 Silver (Lon) 24.420 Gold (NY) 1475.79 Light Crude 93.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed with slight gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending at another all-time closing high on a rally in Apple and encouraging economic data. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 14,839.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.96 points, or 0.25 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,597.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 21.77 points, or 0.66 percent, to close unofficially at 3,328.79. All three indexes ended with gains for the month. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index fell on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. data hit growth-sensitive stocks, managing nevertheless to score its longest run of monthly gains. The FTSE 100 ended 27.9 points, or 0.4 percent, down at 6,427.52, showing a 0.3 percent gain for April and taking its winning streak to 11 months versus 10 consecutive monthly gains in 1996/97 and 1986/87. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese shares fell on Tuesday, led by index heavyweights Fanuc and Honda Motor on weak earnings guidance, but they still turned in their best April performance in 20 years on the back of sweeping stimulus measures unveiled earlier in the month. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 13,860.86, after popping up into positive territory several times in the afternoon. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open lower on Wednesday after a largely flat day in U.S. trading as investors found little reason to extend a recent rally. Stock index futures sank 0.4 percent to 5,173.0, a 18.20 points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . Australian shares climbed 1.3 percent on Tuesday to close at their highest level in almost five years, led by sharp gains in the financial sector. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar skidded to its lowest level against a basket of currencies in two months on Tuesday as a deluge of U.S. data had investors discounting a pull back in the Federal Reserve's easy money policy any time soon. The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket of six major currencies, earlier hit its lowest since the end of February at 81.598. The euro rose as high as $1.3185, the strongest since April 17, after breaking above resistance around the London session high of $1.3120, according to Reuters data. It was last at $1.3154, up 0.4 percent on the day, with traders citing buying by a German bank. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasury's quarterly refunding statement on Wednesday will be the first in a cluster of highly anticipated releases this week, as investors question where further cuts in Treasuries issuance will come as the government heads into another round of negotiations over the debt ceiling. Ten-year note yields came back to trade little changed on the day at 1.675 percent on Tuesday as investors prepared for Apple's < AAPL.O> record breaking $17 billion debt sale, the largest non-bank bond deal in history. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold edged lower on Tuesday in volume as investors strong U.S. home prices and consumer confidence data kept investors cautious before policy meetings at the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank later this week. Gold dropped 0.2 percent to $1,473.54 by 2:58 p.m. U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled up $4.70 at $1,472.10 an ounce, with trading volume about 35 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Tuesday, recording its steepest monthly loss in nearly a year, as concerns about the pace of global growth weighed on industrial metals, but falls were limited by prospects of further monetary easing. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,055 a tonne, from a close of $7,153.50 a tonne on Monday. It fell more than 6 percent this month, its steepest fall since May last year. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - World oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, posting their biggest daily decline in almost two weeks after U.S. data showed Midwest business activity contracted in April and European data showed record unemployment. Brent fell $1.44 to settle at $102.37 a barrel after briefly going up to $104. U.S. crude settled $1.04 lower at $93.46 a barrel, ending the month down 4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - -