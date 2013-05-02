-----------------------(06:32 / 2032 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,129.97 -36.22 NZSX 50 4,574.46 -28.56
DJIA 14,831.58 +130.63 Nikkei 13,694.04 -105.31
NASDAQ 3,340.62 +41.49 FTSE 6,460.71 +9.42
S&P 500 1,597.59 +14.89 Hang Seng 22,668.30 -68.71
SPI 200 Fut 5,150.00 +29.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.063 +0.023 US 10 YR Bond 1.626 -0.007
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.185 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.820 -0.008
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0246 1.0233 NZD US$ 0.8481 0.8484
EUR US$ 1.3064 1.3151 Yen US$ 98.01 97.28
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1469.25 Silver (Lon) 23.690
Gold (NY) 1456.74 Light Crude 94.06
Overnight market action with latest New York figures. Add
Australian stock market trend.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced about 1 percent on Thursday
as data pointed to improved labor market conditions a day before
the closely watched payroll report, while the European Central
Bank took steps to shore up the euro zone economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 129.59
points, or 0.88 percent, at 14,830.54. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 15.68 points, or 0.99 percent, at 1,598.38.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 44.50 points, or 1.35
percent, at 3,343.63.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 posted its highest close in a
month on Thursday, supported by the European Central Bank
delivering some widely expected stimulus and by reassuring
earnings numbers from the energy sector.
The FTSE 100 closed up 9.42 points, or 0.2 percent, at
6,460.71 points, its highest close in a month.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell for a fourth straight
session on Thursday, its worst losing streak since November,
just before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began promising to revive
growth, dubbed as "Abenomics" that has spurred a massive stock
rally.
The Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to end at 13,694.04
points, a one-week low, after weak U.S. data heightened worries
about the recovery in the world's largest economy.
Japanese financial markets will be closed on Friday and
Monday for public holidays, and reopen on Tuesday.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday
tracking a positive close on Wall Street on encouraging economic
data.
Australia's stock index futures rose 0.5 percent to
5,149, a 19-point premium to the 5,129.9 close of the S&P/ASX
200 index on Thursday.
The benchmark index fell 0.7 percent in the last session,
but global miner BHP Billiton 's ADRs in New
York were 0.9 percent higher as metal prices firmed.
Macquarie Group and Westpac Banking Corp
are due to release results on Friday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro fell for the first time in five sessions
against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said the bank is technically ready for
negative deposit rates and noted downside risks to the economy.
The euro fell 0.87 percent to $1.3063 after briefly
dropping more than 1 percent to a session low of $1.3036,
according to Reuters data.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries traded sideways on Thursday with
yields holding near their four-month lows as investors waited on
Friday's highly anticipated payrolls employment report for signs
whether the pace of economic growth is worsening more than
expected.
Benchmark 10-year notes yielded 1.62 percent on
Thursday. They have fallen from over 1.70 percent a week ago and
as high as 2.09 percent in March.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose on Thursday as the European Central
Bank cut its interest rate for the first time in 10 months,
affirming the metal's inflation-hedge appeal a day after the
Federal Reserve said it would keep up its bond purchases to spur
growth.
Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,467.81 an ounce by
1:54 p.m. EDT (1754 GMT), having earlier risen as high as
$1,473.40.
U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled up
$21.40 to $1,467.60 an ounce, with trading volume on track to
finish below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
BASE METALS
LONDON - London copper rose slightly on Thursday as
investors bought after recent declines and the European Central
Bank cut interest rates to an all-time low, although gains were
capped by worries about global growth and surplus supply.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
at $6,848 a tonne versus $6,795 on Wednesday when it slid 3.7
percent in its biggest one-day loss in over a year.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude rose nearly $3 a barrel on Thursday,
closing shy of $103 as a rate cut by the European Central Bank
supported riskier assets, although a shaky outlook for global
oil demand and ample supply capped gains.
Brent crude gained $2.90 a barrel to settle at
$102.85 after trading between $102.98 and $99.51. It fell more
than 2 percent on Wednesday and has lost over 7 percent this
year.
U.S. crude closed $2.96 higher at $93.99 a barrel, up
3.25 percent.
