-----------------------(08:44 / 2044 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,220.99 +10.65 NZSX 50 4,645.86 -25.78 DJIA 15,215.25 +123.57 Nikkei 14,758.42 -23.79 NASDAQ 3,462.61 +23.82 FTSE 6,686.06 +54.30 S&P 500 1,650.34 +16.57 Hang Seng 22,930.28 -59.53 SPI 200 Fut 5,259.00 +34.00 TRJCRB Index 287.67 -1.10 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.305 +0.059 US 10 YR Bond 1.982 +0.064 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.500 +0.045 US 30 YR Bond 3.200 +0.073 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9893 0.9979 NZD US$ 0.8197 0.8282 EUR US$ 1.2937 1.3004 Yen US$ 102.30 101.50 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1433.75 Silver (Lon) 23.440 Gold (NY) 1430.05 Light Crude 94.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose to fresh highs on Tuesday as investors picked up large-cap companies' shares on the expectation that central bank stimulus will help drive the rally further. The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 123.57 points, or 0.82 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,215.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index jumped 16.57 points, or 1.01 percent, to finish unofficially at a record 1,650.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 23.82 points, or 0.69 percent, to close unofficially at 3,462.61. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index scaled fresh 5-1/2 year highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a handful of upbeat earnings and with a bid for Severn Trent fanning expectations of more takeovers of utilities. Gains in utilities helped the British blue chip index close 54.30 points, or 0.8 percent higher at 6,686.06 points, posting another 5-1/2 year closing high as investors showed few signs of tiring of the rally. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average slipped for the first time in three days on Tuesday, moving away from 5-1/2 year highs as climbs in bond yields prompted profit-taking in reflationary plays such as real-estate and financial stocks. The Nikkei shed 0.2 percent to 14,758.42, after marking a 5-1/2 year high of 14,849 on Monday. The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,235.08. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Wednesday, taking a lead from fresh highs in the US and as the U.S. dollar's rise buoys companies with large U.S. earnings. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia delivers its March quarterly trading update. Stock index futures rose 0.7 percent to 5,260.0, a 39-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. Australian shares edged 0.2 percent higher to notch a fresh five-year closing high on Tuesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The yen and the euro both fell against the dollar on Tuesday for a fourth straight session, with the yen hitting its lowest level against the dollar in 4-1/2 years, on signs that the U.S. economy is improving. The dollar climbed as high as 102.40 yen on Tuesday, the highest level in 4-1/2 years, and last traded at 102.20 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday, lifting benchmark yields to seven week highs as investors instead directed money into riskier assets such as stocks. Prices of 10-year notes slid 12/32 to yield 1.97 percent, up from 1.91 percent late on Monday. Prices of 30-year bonds fell 1 point to yield 3.19 percent, from 3.12 percent late on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, its longest losing streak in over two months, as economic optimism and another intraday record high in U.S. equities sapped bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,424.14 by 2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT), having earlier risen by 1 percent to a session high of $1,444.96. U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled down $9.80 at $1,424.50 an ounce, with trading volume about 20 percent near its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday as poor factory output data from China, the top user of the metal, fed fears that demand growth was stalling as copper inventories rose. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 2.3 percent weaker at $7,245 a tonne, the biggest decline in two weeks and reversing gains of half a percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell on Tuesday after a global energy watchdog described world supplies as "comfortable" and analysts forecast a continued build in the U.S. crude inventory, while gasoline rose 1 percent on expected inventory draws ahead of the summer driving season. Brent crude oil fell 22 cents to settle at $102.60 per barrel, after trading largely within a $1 range. U.S. crude settled down 96 cents at $94.21 per barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -