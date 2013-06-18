-----------------------(06:33 / 2033 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,814.35 -11.53 NZSX 50 4,462.10 +14.47 DJIA 15,318.23 +138.38 Nikkei 13,007.28 -25.84 NASDAQ 3,482.18 +30.05 FTSE 6,374.21 +43.72 S&P 500 1,651.81 +12.77 Hang Seng 21,225.88 -0.02 SPI 200 Fut 4,852.00 +32.00 CRB Index 286.43 +0.06 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.431 +0.027 US 10 YR Bond 2.185 +0.007 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.774 -0.001 US 30 YR Bond 3.342 -0.009 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9481 0.9491 NZD US$ 0.7992 0.7978 EUR US$ 1.3396 1.3333 Yen US$ 95.40 94.94 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1366.75 Silver (Lon) 21.800 Gold (NY) 1384.35 Light Crude 98.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced for a second straight day on Tuesday as investors bet the Federal Reserve would temper recent statements that were interpreted as meaning an early reduction of stimulus efforts. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 138.76 points, or 0.91 percent, at 15,318.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.76 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,651.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.05 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,482.18. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index rose on Tuesday, as traders bought up beaten-down financial heavyweights in a cautious session ahead of a policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 closed 43.72 points higher, or 0.7 percent, at 6,374.21, with financials, which include banks, asset managers and insurers, contributing 24 points to the advance. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged down in choppy trade but managed to end above 13,000 on Tuesday, with most players staying on the sidelines as they awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting for clues on when it may begin tapering back stimulus. The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 13,007.28 points after trading as high as 13,139.48 earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to open a touch higher on Wednesday amid uncertainty over U.S. growth prospects and metals demand as investors wait to see whether the Federal Reserve will start winding back its stimulus program. Stock index futures rose 0.8 percent to 4,854.0, a 39.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday, closing at 4,814.4. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar rose on Tuesday against the yen for a second straight session as some traders bet the Federal Reserve may signal it is almost ready to reduce its bond buying program aimed at propping up the economy. The dollar rose 0.76 percent to 95.21 yen, having hit a two-month low of 93.78 yen on Thursday. A reported options expiry at 95.35 yen could keep the pair close to that level. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Tuesday in light, choppy trading, as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting for signs whether the U.S. central bank might scale back its current stimulus program. In late trading, the 30-year bond was 2/32 higher in price with a yield of 3.347 percent, down 0.3 basis point from late on Monday. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were flat in price at 96-4/32 with a yield of 2.185 percent. The 10-year yield rose to a session high in the wake of data that showed a 6.8 percent rise in home construction last month, although well below what analysts had forecast. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday as U.S. equities rallied and bullion buyers took to the sidelines before the conclusion of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting they hope will give greater clarity on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy. Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,366.60 an ounce at 3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT), having earlier hit a near one-month low of $1,360.54. U.S. Comex gold futures for August delivery settled down $16.20 an ounce at $1,366.90, with trading volume at around half of its 30-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell to a 1-1/2 month low on Tuesday as investors waited for clarification from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the central bank's plans for its monetary stimulus programme when a two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,005 a tonne, down from a close of $7,082 on Monday. It earlier fell to its lowest since early May at $6,965 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices ended slightly higher on Tuesday in sluggish trading as the market awaited the Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday that is expected to show whether it will reduce its monetary stimulus. Brent crude oil futures for August delivery settled 55 cents higher at $106.02 per barrel after trading as high as $106.24. Front-month U.S. crude oil futures finished the day 67 cents higher at $98.44 per barrel, after trading as high as $98.61. U.S. oil prices fell short of $98.74, a nine-month high, reached on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - -