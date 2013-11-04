(Repeats to additional subscribers) (Updates prices, adds Sydney stocks) ----------------------(08:35 / 1935 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,390.53 -20.59 NZSX 50 4,910.68 -3.16 DJIA 15,632.09 +16.54 Nikkei 14,201.57 -126.37 NASDAQ 3,932.96 +10.92 FTSE 6,763.62 +28.88 S&P 500 1,766.44 +4.80 Hang Seng 23,189.62 -60.17 SPI 200 Fut 5,386.00 +6.00 TRJCRB Index 273.74 -1.22 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.134 -0.002 US 10 YR Bond 2.605 -0.015 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.620 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.696 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9508 0.9494 NZD US$ 0.8279 0.8280 EUR US$ 1.3517 1.3493 Yen US$ 98.55 98.69 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1320.50 Silver (Lon) 21.850 Gold (NY) 1314.74 Light Crude 94.65 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes were little changed on Monday in below-average trading volume, while shares of Blackberry plummeted to a 10-year low after the company replaced its CEO. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.33 points or 0.01 percent, to 15,617.88, the S&P 500 gained 3.35 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,764.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.872 points or 0.18 percent, to 3,928.914. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index pushed ahead on Monday, as its biggest stock HSBC rose after solid results, outweighing weakness in the airline and engineering sectors following profit warnings. The FTSE 100 closed up 28.88 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,763.62 points, moving back towards a five-month high of 6,819 hit last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open steady on Tuesday as investors stay wary ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision later in the day. Local share price index futures are two points higher at 5,382.0, an 8-discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which closed down 0.4 percent on Monday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose from a near seven-week low against the dollar on Monday after data showed manufacturing in the euro zone accelerated last month, but gains were capped by speculation the European Central Bank may soon cut interest rates. The euro gained 0.2 percent to $1.3509 after a survey showed the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.3 from September's 51.1, in line with an earlier flash reading and with the consensus forecast of economists. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose slightly on Monday, retracing some of Friday's losses and hemming yields within recent ranges as investors looked ahead to key data later in the week as well as information on upcoming Treasury debt sales. Prices for U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 7/32 in price on Monday to yield 2.596 percent, compared to a yield of 2.62 percent late on Friday. The U.S. 30-year bond rose 9/32 in price to yield 3.680 percent, compared to a yield of 3.696 percent late on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose in quiet trade on Monday, lifted by a dollar drop and comments by a senior Fed official that the U.S. central bank should keep up its monetary stimulus. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,317.30 an ounce by 12:05 p.m. EST (1705 GMT), after falling nearly 3 percent last week. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up $4 an ounce at $1,317.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell for a third consecutive session on Monday due to a drop in the euro, but remained firmly within a range that has persisted for months on uncertainty about the outlook for demand from top consumer China. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,149 a tonne, down from a last bid of $7,240 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures seesawed on Monday in choppy trading, hitting a four-month low on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and expectations of another build in U.S. oil inventories. Brent for December rose 18 cents to $106.09 per barrel by 12:54 p.m. EST (1754 GMT) after hitting a four-month low of $105.13 a barrel earlier in the session. Brent dropped $3 on Friday. U.S. crude for December gained 8 cents to $94.69 a barrel after ending $1.77 lower on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - -