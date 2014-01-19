----------------------(06:44 / 1844 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,305.87 -3.20 NZSX 50 4,893.95 -27.34
DJIA 16,458.56 +41.55 Nikkei 15,734.46 -12.74
NASDAQ 4,197.58 -21.11 FTSE 6,829.30 +13.88
S&P 500 1,838.70 -7.19 Hang Seng 22,986.41 +146.94
SPI 200 Fut 5,194.00 +11.00 TRJCRB Index 278.41 -0.01
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 4.035 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 2.819 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 4.630 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.749 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.8772 0.8809 NZD US$ 0.8244 0.8303
EUR US$ 1.3539 1.3614 Yen US$ 104.06 104.35
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1250.00 Silver (Lon) 20.010
Gold (NY) 1253.62 Light Crude 94.37
---------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Friday as
results from Intel and General Electric were the
latest to dampen the view on fourth-quarter earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.55 points or
0.25 percent, to end at 16,458.56. The S&P 500 fell 7.19
points or 0.39 percent, to finish at 1,838.70. The Nasdaq
Composite dropped 21.107 points or 0.50 percent, to
4,197.582.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.13 percent, the S&P 500 slipped
0.20 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.55 percent.
LONDON - Britain's top share index had its best weekly gain
so far this year after inching higher on Friday, boosted by
strong UK retail sales data and a rally in motor insurer stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 13.88 points higher,
or 0.2 percent, at 6,829.30 points.
TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average dropped on Friday as
disappointing U.S. corporate earnings hurt sentiment, but the
market pared its losses on optimism over Japan's third-quarter
reporting season due to kick off later this month.
The Nikkei average ended 0.1 percent lower at
15,734.46, after earlier falling as much as 0.8 percent. For the
week, the index dropped 1.1 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,297.39.
SYDNEY - Australian stocks were set for a cautious start on
Monday following a decline on Wall Street due, in part, to
technical selling.
But resource stocks could offset a subdued start of the week
as global miner BHP Billiton 's U.S. ADRs rose
0.8 on Friday.
Australian stock futures ended unchanged at
5,265.0, a discount of 40.9 percent to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index on Friday. The local benchmark slipped 0.1
percent in the prior session.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar rose on Friday, pushing the euro to a
seven-week low, after fresh U.S. data supported the view the
world's largest economy is improving enough to keep the Federal
Reserve's stimulus-reducing measures on track.
The euro fell to a seven-week low of $1.3515 in the
afternoon on the dollar's strong rally. It was last at $1.3530,
down 0.7 percent.
The dollar index, a gauge of the dollar's value versus six
major currencies, rose 0.4 percent to 81.232. In
afternoon trading, the yen was keeping pace with the dollar, as
the greenback traded down 0.03 percent to 104.31 yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as economic
data was largely as expected and as trading volumes were light
before a long holiday weekend.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in
price to yield 2.832 percent, down from 2.845 percent late on
Thursday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose on Friday as weakness in U.S.
equities, strong fund buying and Asian physical demand lifted
bullion to its fourth consecutive weekly gain.
Spot gold, which fell initially, climbed 0.8 percent
to $1,252.11 an ounce by 2:45 p.m. EST (1945 GMT).
For the week, it was up 0.5 percent, extending its weekly
winning streak to four - its longest rise since September 2012.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
$11.70 at $1,251.90 an ounce, with trading volume about 40
percent below its 250-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Nickel was steady on Friday and notched up a 6
percent rise this week, its biggest weekly gain in almost a
year, after Indonesia banned exports of ore last weekend.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange,
closed flat at $14,695 on Friday, unchanged from the close on
Thursday. The metal posted its biggest weekly rise since early
February 2013.
OIL
NEW YORK - Demand for heating fuels and rising gasoline
prices drove oil higher on Friday, but gains were limited by a
stronger dollar and expectations for increased supply from Libya
and Iran.
Brent oil for March delivery settled up 73 cents
at$106.48 a barrel, rebounding from the two-month low of $105.44
it hit earlier in the day. U.S. crude settled at a
two-week high, up 41 cents at $94.37 a barrel, reversing two
weeks of losses.
