-----------------------(06:37 / 1936 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 5,310.05 +55.56 NZSX 50 4,869.97 +22.03 DJIA 15,955.76 -39.01 Nikkei 14,800.06 +81.72 NASDAQ 4,200.62 +9.57 FTSE 6,675.03 +2.37 S&P 500 1,818.58 -1.17 Hang Seng 22,285.79 +322.81 SPI 200 Fut 5,151.00 -20.00 TRJCRB Index 291.74 +1.53 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 4.239 +0.008 US 10 YR Bond 2.763 +0.046 NZ 10 YR Bond 4.630 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.722 +0.038 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 0.9028 0.9062 NZD US$ 0.8314 0.8350 EUR US$ 1.3590 1.3643 Yen US$ 102.48 102.46 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1289.50 Silver (Lon) 20.200 Gold (NY) 1291.46 Light Crude 100.32 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 rose slightly on Wednesday as a slide in Procter & Gamble's shares kept gains in check after a four-day rally took the benchmark index within striking distance of a record high. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.34 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,983.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.20 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,821.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.62 points, or 0.37 percent, at 4,206.67. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index reached a three-week closing high on Wednesday, buoyed by miners, after top metals consumer China reported robust trade data. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 2.37 points - flat in percentage terms - at 6,675.03 points, marking its sixth straight day of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a 1-1/2 week high on Wednesday after strong Chinese trade data lifted investors' risk appetites and the Federal Reserve's new chief signalled no change in its policies. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher at 14,800.06, its highest closing since Jan. 31. It moved further away from a four-month low of 13,995.86 hit last week. The Topix gained 1.3 percent to 1,219.60, with 32 of 33 subsectors in positive territory. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set to have a firm start on Thursday following a modest rise on Wall Street with investors likely to be cautious ahead of some earnings results due later on Thursday. Australia's share price index futures gained 0.2 percent to 5,275, but was still a 35.1-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Wednesday. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent in the previous session. Rio Tinto, Telstra, GPTv, Transurban and Australia Securities Exchange are due to report their earnings later in the day. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The British pound rose to a two-week high against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of England raised growth forecasts and hinted Britain may raise interest rates next year. Sterling jumped to a two-week high of $1.6580, up 0.8 percent on the day, and well above $1.6480 before the report was released as investors brought forward expectations of the first rate hike. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a measure on the U.S. debt ceiling and a new Federal Reserve chair vowed to maintain the bank's current strategy of reducing asset purchases at a gradual pace. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 10/32 in price to yield 2.75 percent, their strongest level since Jan. 29. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD LONDON - Gold hit three-month highs on Wednesday as positive technical factors outweighed a rise in investor appetite for other, riskier assets following comments by the new U.S. Federal Reserve chief about the economic outlook. Spot gold, initially low, rebounded to a fresh three-month high of $1,295.20 an ounce. It was up 0.2 percent to $1,293.55 by 1523 GMT. It closed up 1.3 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures for February delivery were up at $1,290.10 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL LONDON - U.S. oil rose on Wednesday but government data showing a larger-than-expected build in crude inventories pulled futures off the highs, with expectations for dwindling seasonal demand for heating fuels also helping curb the gain. Brent crude for March delivery was up 20 cents at $108.88 at 12:53 p.m. EST (1753 GMT). U.S. crude was up 60 cents at $100.54. For a full report, double click on - - - -