Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 5,531.00 +13.24 NZSX 50 5,153.96 +11.04
DJIA 16,361.46 -140.19 Nikkei 14,429.26 +24.27
NASDAQ 4,075.56 -72.78 FTSE 6,685.69 -17.31
S&P 500 1,863.40 -15.21 Hang Seng 22,223.53 -339.27
SPI 200 Fut 5,507.00 -23.00 TRJCRB Index 310.69 -1.50
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.936 -0.037 US 10 YR Bond 2.666 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 4.515 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.444 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 0.9275 0.9271 NZD US$ 0.8574 0.8563
EUR US$ 1.3831 1.3831 Yen US$ 102.15 102.34
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1301.25 Silver (Lon) 19.660
Gold (NY) 1302.78 Light Crude 100.60
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, pulled lower by a
selloff in consumer discretionary stocks as bellwether names
Amazon.com and Ford Motor fell in the wake of their quarterly
earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 140.19 points
or 0.85 percent, to end at 16,361.46. The S&P 500 dropped
15.21 points or 0.81 percent, to 1,863.40. The Nasdaq Composite
tumbled 72.777 points or 1.75 percent, to 4,075.561.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 dipped
0.1 percent and the Nasdaq lost 0.5 percent.
LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped on Friday from
its seven-week closing high the day before, as growing tension
in Ukraine offset encouraging updates from media group Pearson
and betting agency William Hill.
But the index ended 0.3 percent lower at 6,685.69
points, after its highest close since March 7 on Thursday,
following an escalation in tensions in Ukraine and the prospect
of more sanctions against Russia.
TOKYO - Tokyo's Nikkei edged up on Friday, helped by a
slightly lower-than-expected inflation print for April which
reinforced some hopes for further monetary easing by the Bank of
Japan.
The Nikkei share average closed up 0.2 percent at
14,429.26. The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent on the week, and it has
shed 11.4 percent so far in 2014.
The broader Topix index rose 0.4 percent to 1,169.99
. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.4
percent to 10,644.23.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - Investors moved to the safety of the yen and
Swiss franc on Friday, unnerved by escalating tensions between
the West and Russia over Ukraine, and also took advantage of
higher yielding Pacific currencies.
The dollar fell to 102.13 yen, down 0.16 percent on
the day and its worst levels in a week. The greenback slid 0.04
percent to 0.8808 Swiss francs, having fallen to a one-week low
of 0.8798 franc earlier in the day.
The Australian dollar bounced from a 2-1/2 week nadir, to
trade at $0.9268, up 0.05 percent. The New Zealand
dollar climbed 0.10 percent to $0.8574. The greenback
fell 0.82 percent to 60.64 Indian rupees.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds fell to their lowest
in more than nine months on Friday, sliding for a fourth
straight session, as investors sought the safety of bonds after
Russia unexpectedly raised rates hours after the S&P downgraded
the country's credit rating.
In late trading, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was up 6/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, down
from 2.68 percent late Thursday. Prices of 30-year Treasury
bonds rose 13/32 to yield 3.44 percent, compared with 3.45
percent the previous session.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose to close at $1,300 an ounce on Friday,
extending the previous day's sharp reversal from a 2-1/2 month
low, as violence in Ukraine boosted bullion's safe-haven appeal,
and weakness in equity markets also supported gold.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,300.74 by 3:01
p.m. EDT (1901 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled up
$10.20 at $1,300.80 an ounce, with trading volume about 30
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Base metals prices were under pressure from the
deepening crisis in Ukraine on Friday, but copper bucked the
trend, edging up to a seven-week high on rising seasonal demand
in top metals consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
see-sawed between positive and negative levels and ended up 0.18
percent at $6,765 a tonne. It dropped into negative territory
intermittently through the European session after hitting a
seven-week high of $6,780 in Asian activity.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures shrugged off a barrage of
threats and demands between Western powers and Russia over the
crisis in Ukraine, slipping ahead of the weekend on profit
taking and healthy supplies in North America.
At one point both Brent and U.S. crude were down over a
dollar a barrel. In the end, Brent settled at $109.58 a barrel,
75 cents, or 0.68 percent lower, while U.S. crude settled $1.34,
or 1.31 percent, lower at $100.60.
U.S. crude oil futures were the first to fall over a dollar,
widening the Brent-WTI spread CL-LCO1=R to near a key level of
$9.35, but Brent prices soon followed lower, narrowing that
spread.
