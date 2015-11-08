(Add Australian stock market trend) Snapshot at: 07:17 / 2017 GMT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Stock Markets NetChng NetChng S&P/ASX 200 5,215.01 +22.04 NZSX 50 6,069.70 +3.90 DJIA 17,910.33 +46.90 Nikkei 19,265.60 +149.19 NASDAQ 5,147.12 +19.38 FTSE 6,353.83 -11.07 S&P 500 2,099.20 -0.73 Hang Seng 22,867.33 -183.71 SPI 200 Fut 5,194.00 -28.00 STI 3,010.47 -13.18 SSEC 3,589.76 +66.94 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds NetChg NetChg AU 10 YR Bond 2.858 +0.083 US 10 YR Bond 2.325 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.470 +0.070 US 30 YR Bond 3.086 +0.000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Currencies 1700GMT 1700GMT AUD US$ 0.7024 0.7140 NZD US$ 0.6503 0.6598 EUR US$ 1.0730 1.0863 Yen US$ 123.21 121.92 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Commodities Gold (Lon) 1,088.90 Silver (Lon) 14.74 Gold (NY) 1,088.80 Light Crude 44.29 TRJCRB Index 191.03 -1.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday, with a rise in financials countered by a slide in utilities and other sectors, as Wall Street took the strong U.S. jobs report as evidence the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.9 points, or 0.26 percent, to 17,910.33, the S&P 500 lost 0.73 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,099.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.38 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,147.12. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index retreated on Friday, weighed down by mining stocks that fell as the dollar surged following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The blue chip FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent at 6,353.83 points at the close, lagging European indexes. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Friday for a third day as a weaker yen helped sentiment, while investors carefully awaited the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day. The Nikkei share average ended 0.8 percent higher at 19,265.60. For the week, the index gained 1.0 percent, rising for the third straight week. The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,563.59 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.6 percent to 14,061.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are set with a cautious start on Monday, following an unimpressive closing on Wall Street and sliding commodity prices. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open sharply lower after a 3.6 percent slide in its U.S. ADRs. The local share price index futures slipped 0.5 percent to 5,194 or a 21-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Friday. The benchmark dipped 0.5 percent last week. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose against other major currencies on Friday, maintaining gains that followed the release of data showing the U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected in October. The dollar index hit 99.345, the highest since mid-April, and was last up 1.3 percent at 99.167. The euro fell to $1.0708, its lowest since April, and last traded down 1.3 percent at $1.0739. Against the yen, the dollar rose to 123.26 yen, its highest since Aug. 21, and last traded at 123.19, up 1.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields soared on Friday, with two-year yields hitting their highest levels in five and a half years, after stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for October bolstered expectations for a December Federal Reserve rate hike. U.S. two-year yields rose to 0.958 percent, their highest since May 2010. Three-year yields hit a 4-1/2-year high of 1.281 percent, and five-year yields reached a nearly five-month high of 1.774 percent. Yields on Treasuries maturing between seven and 10 years hit more than three-month highs, with the benchmark 10-year hitting 2.349 percent. The 30-year touched 3.099 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold fell to a three-month low on Friday and was set to post its biggest weekly drop in more than two years after U.S. data showed job growth surged in October, making it likely the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in December. Spot gold, stronger initially, fell as much as 1.7 percent to $1,084.90 an ounce, its lowest since Aug. 7. It was down 1.3 percent at $1,089.21 by 2:12 p.m. EST (1912 GMT). The U.S. futures contract for December delivery settled down 1.5 percent at $1,087.70 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper slid below $5,000 a tonne on Friday as the dollar rallied on buoyant U.S. jobs data that boosted the chances that U.S. interest rates would rise for the first time in almost a decade. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down 0.5 percent at $4,987 a tonne after a 2.4 percent loss in the previous session. It earlier struck its weakest since Sept. 29 at $4,970. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell as much as 2 percent on Friday, posting their third weekly decline in four, on pressure from a rallying dollar and higher interest rate expectations after strong U.S. jobs growth in October. Brent, the global benchmark for oil, settled down 56 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $47.42 a barrel. It fell 4.2 percent on the week. U.S. crude finished down 91 cents, or 2 percent, at $44.29. It tumbled 5 percent on the week. The discount in December spot U.S. crude to January CLc1-CLc2 was at its widest since mid-May for a second day in a row, reaching over $1 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - -