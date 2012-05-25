-----------------(8:20 India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,033.50 +22.35 NZSX 50 3,489.4 -6.80
DJIA 12,529.75 +33.60 Nikkei 8,563.65 +0.27
NASDAQ 2,839.38 -10.74 FTSE 5,350.05 +83.64
S&P 500 1,320.68 +1.82 Hang Seng 18,584.16 -81.35
SPI 200 Fut 4,071.00 +19.00 CRB Index 281.92 +0.48
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.7620 -0.021 US 30 YR Bond 2.8550 -0.021
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2530 1.2531 Yen US$ 79.69 79.72
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1552.55 Silver (Lon) 28.00
Gold (NY) 1552.3 Light Crude 90.54
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third
session marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after
NetApp gave a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the
outlook for tech spending.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.60 points,
or 0.27 percent, at 12,529.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.82 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,320.68. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.74 points, or 0.38
percent, at 2,839.38.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index recovered on
Thursday from stinging losses during the previous session as
bargain hunters snapped up beaten-down financial and commodities
stocks, although traders said any rally could prove short-lived.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 83.64 points,
or 1.6 percent, to 5,350.05 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as
investors picked up battered stocks after gains in U.S. and
European markets, but it may not be enough to prevent a weekly
fall that would see the market post its longest run of weekly
losses in 20 years.
The average advanced 0.3 percent to 8,592.21 on Friday, but
is still down 0.3 percent this week. If the Nikkei were to end
the week lower it would be the eighth straight week of losses,
its longest such run since 1992.
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on
Friday helped by a 1.2 percent jump for HSBC Holdings Plc
, but the benchmark Hang Seng Index is poised for a
third-straight loss.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.36 percent at
18,734.38. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.06 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro hovered near two-year lows against the
dollar on Friday, weighed down by weak German manufacturing data
which showed that no European state is immune from the ongoing
debt crisis which saw the currency drop nearly two percent this
week.
Rattled by worries over lack of growth in the euro area, the
fragile situation of the region's banking system and a potential
messy Greek exit, the euro is poised to chalk up its heftiest
weekly loss since the first week of April.
The euro fetched $1.2535, gently pulling away
from $1.2516, its lowest since July 2010. Against the yen, the
euro recovered from a four-month trough of 99.37 yen
to last stand at 99.73.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices drifted lower on Thursday
after a well-received auction of seven-year notes and as traders
prepared for an abbreviated session ahead of a long holiday
weekend.
Seven-year notes, last down 2/32 in price to
yield 1.176 percent, are among the most sensitive to speculation
over further quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve as they
have benefited from the Fed's bond purchases.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold barely moved on Friday in line with calmer
equities but the metal was on track for a 6 percent loss this
month, hit by fears the debt crisis in Europe could spiral out
of control and trigger a global economic slowdown.
Dealers are awaiting the release of U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data later in the day for clues on investors'
interest after net "long" managed money in U.S. gold -- which
reflects bullish bets on bullion -- fell by $2.2 billion to
$12.2 billion for the week ended May 15.
Spot gold was steady at $1,558.40 an ounce by 0046
GMT after hitting a session high at $1,577.50 on Thursday, when
the euro briefly rose against the U.S. dollar. U.S. gold for
June delivery was hardly changed at $1,558.00 an ounce.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Friday but remained
on course for its fourth straight week of declines as worries
mount about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and on
global economic growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $7,613.25 a tonne by 0101 GMT, on track for a
0.5 percent decline from the week before, its fourth consecutive
week in the red.The most-traded September copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange inched down 0.1 percent to
55,090 yuan ($8,700) a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude futures rose on Thursday, rebounding from
the previous session's slump as investors fretted about
potential disruptions to Middle East oil supplies after talks
between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program ended
with no agreement.
The contract fell as low as $105.03, the weakest intraday
price since Dec. 20 -- down 17 percent from its 2012 high of
$128.40 struck on March 1.
U.S. crude for July closed up 76 cents at $90.66 a
barrel, after climbing to an early high of $91.52. On Wednesday,
it settled at $89.90, the lowest close for front-month U.S.
crude since Oct. 21. U.S. crude is down about 18 percent from
its 2012 high of $110.55, also hit on March 1.
