(Updates with Australian equities) ------------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,050 -15.00 NZSX 50 3,465.74 +3.5 DJIA 12,454.83 -74.92 Nikkei 8,562.86 -30.29 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,356.34 +4.81 S&P 500 1,317.82 -2.86 Hang Seng 18,818.32 +17.36 SPI 200 Fut 4,050.00 -15.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.743 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.845 -0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2530 1.2533 Yen US$ 79.45 79.50 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1573.69 Silver (Lon) 28.44 Gold (NY) 1573.55 Light Crude 91.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 74.92 points, or 0.60 percent, to 12,454.83 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.86 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,317.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.85 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,837.53.

LONDON - Britain's main equity index ended little changed after giving away most of its gains in late trade on Monday, in a sign investors lacked the confidence to sustain a recent rally .in the absence of greater visibility on the euro zone crisis.

The FTSE 100 closed up 4.81 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,356.34 points, having stretched as high as 5,413.83 points in morning trade.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early trading on Tuesday as investor wariness about a deepening euro zone crisis was fueled by reports that Spain's government could bailout an ailing bank with sovereign debt.

The Nikkei and the broader Topix index both slipped 0.4 percent after European stocks fell overnight as the risk premium on 10-year Spanish bonds rose to its highest in the history of the euro.

HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Tuesday, with Europe's largest bank, HSBC Holdings Plc , weaker after a surge in Spanish borrowing costs became the latest worry for investors watching for spillover effects in Asia.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.35 percent at 18,735.5. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.09 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The euro wobbled near a two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of shoring up the Spanish banking system pushed up Spanish debt yields, offsetting a slight easing in worries about Greece.

The euro stood at $1.2525, off Monday's high of $1.2625 and near last week's two-year low of $1.2495. The euro gave up most of the gains made on Monday after Greek polls showed more support for pro-bailout parties ahead of the country's election on June 17.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK- U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday as concerns over a possible Greek exit from the euro zone fueled a bid for the safe-haven debt, with investors preparing for what is likely to be volatile trading over the coming month.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.75 percent, down from 1.78 percent late Thursday but up slightly from 1.72 percent a week ago.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE- Gold inched down on Tuesday, after attempts to breach the resistance at $1,580 an ounce stalled as Spain's deepening crisis rekindled worries about euro zone finances, sending the single currency to near its two-year low against the dollar.

Spot gold had edged down 0.1 percent to $1,571.04 an ounce by 0037 GMT, retreating from a one-week high of $1,583.50 hit the previous session. U.S. gold gained 0.1 percent to $1,570.90.

BASE METALS

SHANGHAI- Copper slipped on Tuesday as Spain's debt risk premium hit a euro-era high, reviving fears that the euro zone's debt crisis may worsen and shear off the region's demand for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down $10 to $7,679 a tonne by 0135 GMT, snapping a three-session winning streak during which it had risen 2 percent by Monday's close.

The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked down 0.7 percent to 55,830 yuan ($8,800) a tonne, after rising 1.5 percent on Monday.

OIL

SINGAPORE- Brent crude steadied around $107 per barrel on Tuesday as investors weighed potential Middle East supply disruptions against a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone that is clouding the outlook for global fuel demand.

Brent crude for July delivery eased 8 cents to $107.03 per barrel by 0153 GMT, after hitting a high of $108.04 in the previous session.

U.S. crude oil futures gained 33 cents to $91.19.

