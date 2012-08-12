-----------------------(07:15 / 1915 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,277.30 -30.97 NZSX 50 3,577.80 -5.82 DJIA 13,207.95 +42.76 Nikkei 8,891.44 -87.16 NASDAQ 3,020.86 +2.22 FTSE 5,847.11 -4.40 S&P 500 1,405.87 +3.07 Hang Seng 20,136.12 -133.35 SPI 200 Fut 4,272.00 +17.00 CRB Index 301.81 -3.00 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.203 +0.043 US 10 YR Bond 1.659 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.665 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.749 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0571 1.0515 NZD US$ 0.8136 0.8089 EUR US$ 1.2288 1.2285 Yen US$ 78.24 78.42 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1618.50 Silver (Lon) 27.880 Gold (NY) 1619.55 Light Crude 92.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly higher on Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity was light and gains were slight as the market enters a seasonally slow period. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,207.95 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,405.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 3,020.86. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares edged away from four-month highs in thin trade on Friday as Chinese data pointed to sluggish growth for the world's second largest economy, weighing on risk-sensitive commodity stocks and banks. The FTSE 100 ended down 4.40 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,847.11, maintaining most of its recent gains and posting a 1 percent gain on the week. Volume was once again thin, at only 55 percent of the index's 90-day daily average volume. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday as investors lacked fresh incentives to buy, but the index still marked its biggest weekly gain since February following a four-day rally spurred by hopes for more global stimulus. The Nikkei lost 1 percent to 8,891.44 points but advanced nearly 4 percent up on the week, its biggest gain since mid-February, after surfing a wave of short-covering triggered by better-than-expected U.S. jobs figures last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro posted its first weekly drop against the dollar and yen in three weeks on Friday as investors refocused on the uncertainty surrounding possible European Central Bank action to contain the debt crisis and deteriorating growth in the euro zone. The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.2290, pulling further away from a one-month high of $1.2443 set on Reuters data on Monday. It had earlier hit a one-week low of $1.2239 after breaking support in the $1.2250 level. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday, recovering somewhat from losses earlier in the week, as concerns about global growth spurred safe-haven buying and investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation and retail sales data next week. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 11/32 in price to yield 1.657 percent, down from 1.69 percent late Thursday. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading with a yield of 2.746 percent, down from a high yield of 2.83 percent in an auction of $16 billion of the bonds on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose on Friday and also posted a weekly gain, as disappointing Chinese trade and new bank-lending data suggested policymakers there may act to boost sputtering growth. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,620.60 an ounce by 2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT), rebounding from a low from earlier in the session at $1,605.20. The metal posted a weekly gain of 1 percent largely on hopes for stimulus measures by China based on weak economic data. U.S. gold for December settled up $2.60 at $1,622.80 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices slipped through near-term technical supports on Friday after soft Chinese trade data signaled a slowing global economy, stoking fears about industrial metal demand by the world's largest copper consumer. Notching a third day of losses, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,490 a tonne, down from Thursday's close of $7,534. In New York, COMEX copper for September delivery fell 0.95 percent to settle at $3.3925 per lb, after dealing in a range of $3.3605 and $3.425. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices slipped on Friday on data showing China's crude oil imports dropped in July and on weaker global oil demand forecasts by the International Energy Agency. Brent September crude eased 27 cents to settle at $112.95 a barrel. It recovered after falling intraday to $111.31 and finding support 2 cents below the 200-day moving average. U.S. September crude fell 49 cents to settle at $92.87 a barrel, ending below the 100-day moving average of $93.06 after trading from $91.71 to $93.87. For a full report, double click on - - - -