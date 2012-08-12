-----------------------(07:15 / 1915 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,277.30 -30.97 NZSX 50 3,577.80 -5.82
DJIA 13,207.95 +42.76 Nikkei 8,891.44 -87.16
NASDAQ 3,020.86 +2.22 FTSE 5,847.11 -4.40
S&P 500 1,405.87 +3.07 Hang Seng 20,136.12 -133.35
SPI 200 Fut 4,272.00 +17.00 CRB Index 301.81 -3.00
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.203 +0.043 US 10 YR Bond 1.659 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.665 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.749 +0.000
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0571 1.0515 NZD US$ 0.8136 0.8089
EUR US$ 1.2288 1.2285 Yen US$ 78.24 78.42
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1618.50 Silver (Lon) 27.880
Gold (NY) 1619.55 Light Crude 92.87
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Standard & Poor's 500 finished slightly
higher on Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but
activity was light and gains were slight as the market enters a
seasonally slow period.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.76 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 13,207.95 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index added 2.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at
1,405.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.22
points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 3,020.86.
LONDON - Britain's top shares edged away from four-month
highs in thin trade on Friday as Chinese data pointed to
sluggish growth for the world's second largest economy, weighing
on risk-sensitive commodity stocks and banks.
The FTSE 100 ended down 4.40 points, or 0.1 percent, at
5,847.11, maintaining most of its recent gains and posting a 1
percent gain on the week. Volume was once again thin, at only 55
percent of the index's 90-day daily average volume.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday as
investors lacked fresh incentives to buy, but the index still
marked its biggest weekly gain since February following a
four-day rally spurred by hopes for more global stimulus.
The Nikkei lost 1 percent to 8,891.44 points but
advanced nearly 4 percent up on the week, its biggest gain since
mid-February, after surfing a wave of short-covering triggered
by better-than-expected U.S. jobs figures last week.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro posted its first weekly drop against the
dollar and yen in three weeks on Friday as investors refocused
on the uncertainty surrounding possible European Central Bank
action to contain the debt crisis and deteriorating growth in
the euro zone.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.2290, pulling further
away from a one-month high of $1.2443 set on Reuters data on
Monday. It had earlier hit a one-week low of $1.2239 after
breaking support in the $1.2250 level.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday,
recovering somewhat from losses earlier in the week, as concerns
about global growth spurred safe-haven buying and investors
looked ahead to U.S. inflation and retail sales data next week.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 11/32 in price
to yield 1.657 percent, down from 1.69 percent late Thursday.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading with a
yield of 2.746 percent, down from a high yield of 2.83 percent
in an auction of $16 billion of the bonds on Thursday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose on Friday and also posted a weekly
gain, as disappointing Chinese trade and new bank-lending data
suggested policymakers there may act to boost sputtering growth.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,620.60 an ounce by
2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT), rebounding from a low from earlier in
the session at $1,605.20.
The metal posted a weekly gain of 1 percent largely on hopes
for stimulus measures by China based on weak economic data.
U.S. gold for December settled up $2.60 at $1,622.80
an ounce.
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices slipped through near-term
technical supports on Friday after soft Chinese trade data
signaled a slowing global economy, stoking fears about
industrial metal demand by the world's largest copper consumer.
Notching a third day of losses, three-month copper on the
London Metal Exchange ended at $7,490 a tonne, down from
Thursday's close of $7,534.
In New York, COMEX copper for September delivery fell
0.95 percent to settle at $3.3925 per lb, after dealing in a
range of $3.3605 and $3.425.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices slipped on Friday on data showing
China's crude oil imports dropped in July and on weaker global
oil demand forecasts by the International Energy Agency.
Brent September crude eased 27 cents to settle at
$112.95 a barrel. It recovered after falling intraday to $111.31
and finding support 2 cents below the 200-day moving average.
U.S. September crude fell 49 cents to settle at
$92.87 a barrel, ending below the 100-day moving average of
$93.06 after trading from $91.71 to $93.87.
