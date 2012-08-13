-----------------------(07:09 / 1909 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,283.29 +5.99 NZSX 50 3,594.96 +17.16 DJIA 13,166.56 -41.39 Nikkei 8,885.15 -6.29 NASDAQ 3,019.23 -1.63 FTSE 5,831.88 -15.23 S&P 500 1,403.30 -2.57 Hang Seng 20,081.36 -54.76 SPI 200 Fut 4,258.00 +8.00 CRB Index 299.00 -2.81 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.205 +0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.652 -0.007 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.662 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.741 -0.008 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0510 1.0548 NZD US$ 0.8085 0.8103 EUR US$ 1.2332 1.2282 Yen US$ 78.32 78.27 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1622.50 Silver (Lon) 28.050 Gold (NY) 1619.44 Light Crude 92.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday after six days of gains for the S&P 500 and as Japanese data showed their economy grew much less than expected in the second quarter, a reminder of the headwinds faced by the global economy. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 65.34 points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,142.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.24 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,400.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.70 points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,014.16. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell in thin volume on Monday and braced for a bumpy ride as investors were unnerved by signs the global economic slowdown is deepening and Europe's response to its debt crisis may face political hurdles. The FTSE 100 closed 15.23 points lower, or 0.3 percent, at 5,831.88 points on Monday, having traded less than half of its full-day volume average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average barely flinched on Monday as investors shrugged off data showing lower-than-expected gross domestic product growth but held off from selling on hopes of stimulus measures to boost growth. The broader Topix closed flat at 746.95 , with the number of traded shares at just 65 percent of its 90-day average, the lowest since Dec. 30. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose against the dollar for the first time in four days on Monday as investors pared bearish bets, but doubts about the ability of the European Central Bank to rein in the region's debt crisis should keep the currency under pressure. The euro was last up 0.5 percent at $1.2338, rising past reported stop-loss orders at $1.2310 and $1.2330 to hit a session high of $1.2373 on Reuters data. Last week the euro hit a one-month high of $1.2443. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Monday for the third day as some investors were drawn back to the market by higher yields caused by a dramatic selloff over the past two weeks. Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.63 percent on Monday, after rising as high as 1.73 percent last week, up over 30 basis points from the record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold fell on Monday as lingering uncertainty about whether central banks will take further steps to boost their economies prompted investors to take profits after the previous week's gain. Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,608.29 an ounce by 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), having earlier hit a high at $1,625.21. Last week, the metal rose 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell for a fourth straight session on Monday as persistent concerns about the faltering health of the global economy and its impact on near-term demand prospects drove losses across the broader industrial metals' complex. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed down $95 at $7,395 per tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures ended at a three-month high on Monday as fears of Middle East supply disruption due to rising regional tensions and likely record lower North Sea output in September outweighed demand worries on lower economic growth in Japan. In London, Brent crude for September delivery closed at $113.60 a barrel, gaining 65 cents, or 0.58 percent, the highest settlement since May 3. The contract rebounded from a small loss on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - -