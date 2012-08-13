(Updates prices, Sydney stock market outlook)
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,283.29 +5.99 NZSX 50 3,594.96 +17.16
DJIA 13,169.58 -38.37 Nikkei 8,885.15 -6.29
NASDAQ 3,022.52 +1.66 FTSE 5,831.88 -15.23
S&P 500 1,404.12 -1.75 Hang Seng 20,081.36 -54.76
SPI 200 Fut 4,260.00 +10.00 CRB Index 299.00 -2.81
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.213 +0.018 US 10 YR Bond 1.663 +0.003
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.662 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.753 +0.005
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0512 1.0548 NZD US$ 0.8083 0.8103
EUR US$ 1.2337 1.2282 Yen US$ 78.32 78.27
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1622.50 Silver (Lon) 28.050
Gold (NY) 1619.44 Light Crude 92.76
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday after six days of
gains for the S&P 500 and as Japanese data showed their economy
grew much less than expected in the second quarter, a reminder
of the headwinds faced by the global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 65.34
points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,142.61. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.24 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,400.63.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.70 points, or 0.22
percent, at 3,014.16.
LONDON - Britain's top shares fell in thin volume on Monday
and braced for a bumpy ride as investors were unnerved by signs
the global economic slowdown is deepening and Europe's response
to its debt crisis may face political hurdles.
The FTSE 100 closed 15.23 points lower, or 0.3 percent, at
5,831.88 points on Monday, having traded less than half of its
full-day volume average.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average barely flinched on
Monday as investors shrugged off data showing
lower-than-expected gross domestic product growth but held off
from selling on hopes of stimulus measures to boost growth.
The broader Topix closed flat at 746.95 , with the
number of traded shares at just 65 percent of its 90-day
average, the lowest since Dec. 30.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are expected to start lower on
Tuesday as fresh caution set in on Wall street after six days of
gains.
Share price index futures were up 6 points at
4,256, a 22.3 points discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rose against the dollar for the first
time in four days on Monday as investors pared bearish bets, but
doubts about the ability of the European Central Bank to rein in
the region's debt crisis should keep the currency under
pressure.
The euro was last up 0.5 percent at $1.2338, rising
past reported stop-loss orders at $1.2310 and $1.2330 to hit a
session high of $1.2373 on Reuters data.
Last week the euro hit a one-month high of $1.2443.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Monday for the
third day as some investors were drawn back to the market by
higher yields caused by a dramatic selloff over the past two
weeks.
Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.63
percent on Monday, after rising as high as 1.73 percent last
week, up over 30 basis points from the record low of 1.38
percent on July 25.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold fell on Monday as lingering uncertainty
about whether central banks will take further steps to boost
their economies prompted investors to take profits after the
previous week's gain.
Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,608.29 an ounce
by 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), having earlier hit a high at
$1,625.21. Last week, the metal rose 1 percent.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell for a fourth straight session on Monday
as persistent concerns about the faltering health of the global
economy and its impact on near-term demand prospects drove
losses across the broader industrial metals' complex.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
down $95 at $7,395 per tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures ended at a three-month
high on Monday as fears of Middle East supply disruption due to
rising regional tensions and likely record lower North Sea
output in September outweighed demand worries on lower economic
growth in Japan.
In London, Brent crude for September delivery closed
at $113.60 a barrel, gaining 65 cents, or 0.58 percent, the
highest settlement since May 3. The contract rebounded from a
small loss on Friday.
