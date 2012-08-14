-----------------------(07:25 / 1925 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,292.17 +8.88 NZSX 50 3,608.88 +13.92
DJIA 13,180.62 +11.19 Nikkei 8,929.88 +44.73
NASDAQ 3,020.77 -1.75 FTSE 5,864.78 +32.90
S&P 500 1,405.22 +1.11 Hang Seng 20,291.68 +210.32
SPI 200 Fut 4,264.00 +8.00 CRB Index 300.32 +1.32
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.273 +0.065 US 10 YR Bond 1.728 +0.062
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.678 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.826 +0.071
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0491 1.0521 NZD US$ 0.8053 0.8101
EUR US$ 1.2325 1.2361 Yen US$ 78.74 78.50
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1597.75 Silver (Lon) 27.840
Gold (NY) 1609.54 Light Crude 93.43
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were up modestly on Tuesday on signs
of improvement in the retail and housing sectors, but gains were
limited as the market showed fatigue, with the S&P 500 up seven
of the past eight sessions.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.81 points,
or 0.14 percent, at 13,187.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.17 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,406.28. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.13 points, or 0.07
percent, at 3,024.65.
LONDON - Strength in risk-sensitive energy and financial
stocks hauled Britain's leading share index higher on Tuesday,
as investors continued to focus on hopes for fresh stimulus
measures from central banks to spur global growth.
The FTSE 100 index closed 32.90 points higher, or up
0.6 percent at 5,864.78, having shed 0.4 percent in the previous
two sessions.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up on Tuesday as
investors picked up stocks that were oversold during a
disappointing earnings season, with hopes for fresh global
stimulus continuing to underpin quiet markets.
The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,929.88 points.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar jumped against the Japanese yen on
Tuesday as investors pared back expectations of further monetary
easing by the Federal Reserve following stronger-than-expected
U.S. retail sales data.
The euro rallied against the yen as well, but fell against
the greenback as better-than-expected German and French economic
output data was tempered by concerns about a slowdown in the
broader euro zone region.
The dollar hit a global session high of 78.93 yen,
its highest since July 18. It last traded at 78.84, up 0.7
percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
The euro last traded at 97.14 yen, up 0.6 percent
on the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after
better than expected U.S. retail sales in July boosted demand
for riskier assets, and reduced demand for safe-haven bonds.
Benchmark 10-year note yields have risen to 1.72
percent from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold prices fell about 0.5 percent on Tuesday as
healthy U.S. retail sales data prompted bullion investors to
scale back their bets based on expectations of imminent stimulus
from the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,603 an ounce by
12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), having hit a low at $1,594.10.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper broke a four-day losing streak on Tuesday,
rising modestly after better-than-expected French and German
growth data, but a firm dollar after a report showing
forecast-beating U.S. retail sales kept a lid on metals prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,416 a tonne from $7,395 at Monday's close, and
rebounded from a session low of $7,366, the weakest level in
more than a week.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Tuesday as strong
U.S. retail sales, tightening North Sea oil supplies, potential
threats to Middle East production and speculation about economic
stimulus outweighed weak euro zone growth data.
Brent September crude rose 43 cents, or 0.38
percent, to settle at $114.03 a barrel, the highest settlement
since May 3. Tuesday's trading ranged from $113.22 to $114.30.
