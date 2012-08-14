-----------------------(07:25 / 1925 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,292.17 +8.88 NZSX 50 3,608.88 +13.92 DJIA 13,180.62 +11.19 Nikkei 8,929.88 +44.73 NASDAQ 3,020.77 -1.75 FTSE 5,864.78 +32.90 S&P 500 1,405.22 +1.11 Hang Seng 20,291.68 +210.32 SPI 200 Fut 4,264.00 +8.00 CRB Index 300.32 +1.32 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.273 +0.065 US 10 YR Bond 1.728 +0.062 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.678 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.826 +0.071 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0491 1.0521 NZD US$ 0.8053 0.8101 EUR US$ 1.2325 1.2361 Yen US$ 78.74 78.50 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1597.75 Silver (Lon) 27.840 Gold (NY) 1609.54 Light Crude 93.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were up modestly on Tuesday on signs of improvement in the retail and housing sectors, but gains were limited as the market showed fatigue, with the S&P 500 up seven of the past eight sessions. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.81 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,187.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.17 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,406.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.13 points, or 0.07 percent, at 3,024.65. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Strength in risk-sensitive energy and financial stocks hauled Britain's leading share index higher on Tuesday, as investors continued to focus on hopes for fresh stimulus measures from central banks to spur global growth. The FTSE 100 index closed 32.90 points higher, or up 0.6 percent at 5,864.78, having shed 0.4 percent in the previous two sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up on Tuesday as investors picked up stocks that were oversold during a disappointing earnings season, with hopes for fresh global stimulus continuing to underpin quiet markets. The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,929.88 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar jumped against the Japanese yen on Tuesday as investors pared back expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve following stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. The euro rallied against the yen as well, but fell against the greenback as better-than-expected German and French economic output data was tempered by concerns about a slowdown in the broader euro zone region. The dollar hit a global session high of 78.93 yen, its highest since July 18. It last traded at 78.84, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. The euro last traded at 97.14 yen, up 0.6 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after better than expected U.S. retail sales in July boosted demand for riskier assets, and reduced demand for safe-haven bonds. Benchmark 10-year note yields have risen to 1.72 percent from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices fell about 0.5 percent on Tuesday as healthy U.S. retail sales data prompted bullion investors to scale back their bets based on expectations of imminent stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,603 an ounce by 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), having hit a low at $1,594.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper broke a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, rising modestly after better-than-expected French and German growth data, but a firm dollar after a report showing forecast-beating U.S. retail sales kept a lid on metals prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,416 a tonne from $7,395 at Monday's close, and rebounded from a session low of $7,366, the weakest level in more than a week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Tuesday as strong U.S. retail sales, tightening North Sea oil supplies, potential threats to Middle East production and speculation about economic stimulus outweighed weak euro zone growth data. Brent September crude rose 43 cents, or 0.38 percent, to settle at $114.03 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 3. Tuesday's trading ranged from $113.22 to $114.30. For a full report, double click on - - - -