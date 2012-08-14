(Updates pricesRepeats to fix format) MELBOURNE, Aug 15 -----------------------(06:50 / 2050 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,292.17 +8.88 NZSX 50 3,608.88 +13.92 DJIA 13,172.14 +2.71 Nikkei 8,929.88 +44.73 NASDAQ 3,016.98 -5.54 FTSE 5,864.78 +32.90 S&P 500 1,403.93 -0.18 Hang Seng 20,081.36 +210.32 SPI 200 Fut 4,258.00 +2.00 CRB Index 300.32 +1.32 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.255 -0.040 US 10 YR Bond 1.733 +0.067 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.700 +0.020 US 30 YR Bond 2.832 +0.076 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0486 1.0521 NZD US$ 0.8052 0.8101 EUR US$ 1.2319 1.2361 Yen US$ 78.71 78.50 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1597.75 Silver (Lon) 27.840 Gold (NY) 1609.54 Light Crude 93.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday in what investors described as a fatigued market after the S&P 500 rose in seven of the past eight sessions. In the last five sessions, the S&P has not moved more than 0.22 percent in either direction and volume has declined. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.71 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,172.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.18 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,403.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.54 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,016.98. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Strength in risk-sensitive energy and financial stocks hauled Britain's leading share index higher on Tuesday, as investors continued to focus on hopes for fresh stimulus measures from central banks to spur global growth. The FTSE 100 index closed 32.90 points higher, or up 0.6 percent at 5,864.78, having shed 0.4 percent in the previous two sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up on Tuesday as investors picked up stocks that were oversold during a disappointing earnings season, with hopes for fresh global stimulus continuing to underpin quiet markets. The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,929.88 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to take their influence from corporate earnings statements on Wednesday after mixed and indeterminate leads from offshore markets. Copper posted modest gains but gold slipped and U.S. stocks were little changed. Share price index futures were up 2 points at 4,258, a 34.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. Companies due to post earnings results on Wednesday include Commonwealth Bank, Echo Entertainment, Westfield Group, and Oz Minerals For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - Investors bought U.S. dollars and sold yen after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data tempered expectations the Federal Reserve would resort to printing more money to stimulate the economy. The euro rallied against the yen as well, but held nearly unchanged on the greenback as marginally better-than-expected German and French economic output data was not enough to stop the broader euro zone economy from contracting in the second quarter. U.S. data showed retail sales rose for the first time in four months in July. The dollar hit a global session peak of 78.93 yen, its highest since July 18. It last traded at 78.75, up 0.57 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. The euro last traded at 97.07 yen, up 0.5 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales in July boosted demand for riskier assets and dented the appeal of safe-haven bonds. In late trade, 10-year notes yielded 1.73 percent, up from 1.66 percent late on Monday and up from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25. The price of the notes fell 20/32. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold slid on Tuesday as healthy U.S. retail sales data prompted bullion investors to scale back their bets based on expectations of an imminent stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Platinum group metal prices, meanwhile, rose on supply worries. Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,599 an ounce by 3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT), having hit a low at $1,594.10. U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled down $10.20 an ounce at $1,602.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper broke a four-day losing streak to make modest gains on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. retail sales and encouraging French and German economic growth data offset concerns about the health of the broader euro-zone region. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,416 a tonne from $7,395 at Monday's close and rebounded from a session low of $7,366, the weakest in more than a week. COMEX copper for September delivery settled just 0.16 percent higher at $3.359 per lb. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported U.S. crude stocks rose last week, against expectations that inventories would have fallen. Brent crude was up 30 cents at $113.90 a barrel at 4:39 p.m. EDT (2039 GMT), having traded from $113.22 to $114.30 and settled at $114.03. U.S. crude was up 49 cents at $93.22 a barrel, after closing at $93.43 and trading from $92.56 to $93.92. For a full report, double click on - - - -