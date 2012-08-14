(Updates pricesRepeats to fix format)
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,292.17 +8.88 NZSX 50 3,608.88 +13.92
DJIA 13,172.14 +2.71 Nikkei 8,929.88 +44.73
NASDAQ 3,016.98 -5.54 FTSE 5,864.78 +32.90
S&P 500 1,403.93 -0.18 Hang Seng 20,081.36 +210.32
SPI 200 Fut 4,258.00 +2.00 CRB Index 300.32 +1.32
Bonds (Yield)
AU 10 YR Bond 3.255 -0.040 US 10 YR Bond 1.733 +0.067
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.700 +0.020 US 30 YR Bond 2.832 +0.076
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0486 1.0521 NZD US$ 0.8052 0.8101
EUR US$ 1.2319 1.2361 Yen US$ 78.71 78.50
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1597.75 Silver (Lon) 27.840
Gold (NY) 1609.54 Light Crude 93.25
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday in
what investors described as a fatigued market after the S&P 500
rose in seven of the past eight sessions.
In the last five sessions, the S&P has not moved more than
0.22 percent in either direction and volume has declined.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.71 points, or
0.02 percent, to 13,172.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.18 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,403.93. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.54 points, or 0.18
percent, at 3,016.98.
LONDON - Strength in risk-sensitive energy and financial
stocks hauled Britain's leading share index higher on Tuesday,
as investors continued to focus on hopes for fresh stimulus
measures from central banks to spur global growth.
The FTSE 100 index closed 32.90 points higher, or up
0.6 percent at 5,864.78, having shed 0.4 percent in the previous
two sessions.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up on Tuesday as
investors picked up stocks that were oversold during a
disappointing earnings season, with hopes for fresh global
stimulus continuing to underpin quiet markets.
The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 8,929.88 points.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to take their
influence from corporate earnings statements on Wednesday after
mixed and indeterminate leads from offshore markets.
Copper posted modest gains but gold slipped and U.S. stocks
were little changed.
Share price index futures were up 2 points at
4,258, a 34.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index.
Companies due to post earnings results on Wednesday include
Commonwealth Bank, Echo Entertainment,
Westfield Group, and Oz Minerals
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - Investors bought U.S. dollars and sold yen
after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data tempered
expectations the Federal Reserve would resort to printing more
money to stimulate the economy.
The euro rallied against the yen as well, but held nearly
unchanged on the greenback as marginally better-than-expected
German and French economic output data was not enough to stop
the broader euro zone economy from contracting in the second
quarter.
U.S. data showed retail sales rose for the first time in four
months in July.
The dollar hit a global session peak of 78.93 yen, its
highest since July 18. It last traded at 78.75, up 0.57 percent
on the day, according to Reuters data.
The euro last traded at 97.07 yen, up 0.5 percent
on the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after
better-than-expected U.S. retail sales in July boosted demand
for riskier assets and dented the appeal of safe-haven bonds.
In late trade, 10-year notes yielded
1.73 percent, up from 1.66 percent late on Monday and up from a
record low 1.38 percent on July 25. The price of the notes fell
20/32.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold slid on Tuesday as healthy
U.S. retail sales data prompted bullion investors to scale back
their bets based on expectations of an imminent stimulus from
the Federal Reserve.
Platinum group metal prices, meanwhile, rose on supply
worries.
Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,599 an ounce by
3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT), having hit a low at $1,594.10.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $10.20 an ounce at $1,602.40.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper broke a four-day losing streak to
make modest gains on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. retail
sales and encouraging French and German economic growth data
offset concerns about the health of the broader euro-zone
region.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,416 a tonne from $7,395 at Monday's close and
rebounded from a session low of $7,366, the weakest in more than
a week.
COMEX copper for September delivery settled just 0.16
percent higher at $3.359 per lb.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains in
post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry group the
American Petroleum Institute (API) reported U.S. crude stocks
rose last week, against expectations that inventories would have
fallen.
Brent crude was up 30 cents at $113.90 a barrel at
4:39 p.m. EDT (2039 GMT), having traded from $113.22 to $114.30
and settled at $114.03. U.S. crude was up 49 cents at
$93.22 a barrel, after closing at $93.43 and trading from $92.56
to $93.92.
