-----------------------(07:24 / 1924 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,281.22 -10.96 NZSX 50 3,631.19 +22.31 DJIA 13,177.48 +5.34 Nikkei 8,925.04 -4.84 NASDAQ 3,031.87 +14.84 FTSE 5,833.04 -31.74 S&P 500 1,406.73 +2.80 Hang Seng 20,052.29 -239.39 SPI 200 Fut 4,252.00 +6.00 CRB Index 301.71 +1.39 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.370 +0.112 US 10 YR Bond 1.805 +0.072 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.688 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.908 +0.078 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0506 1.0468 NZD US$ 0.8069 0.8043 EUR US$ 1.2290 1.2332 Yen US$ 78.87 78.88 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1601.75 Silver (Lon) 27.640 Gold (NY) 1598.04 Light Crude 94.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday for the third day on low volume and with few catalysts to give investors direction. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.84 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,167.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,405.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.11 points, or 0.30 percent, at 3,026.09. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday in sluggish volumes as weakness in index heavyweights such as miners, tobaccos and Vodafone outstripped gains in financials. London's benchmark index closed down 31.74 points or 0.5 percent at 5,833.04, erasing the previous session's gains and fluctuating in a tight range between 5,800 and 5,900 in volumes just 66 percent of their 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on Wednesday as bank and steel shares slid, offsetting gains in exporters from a weaker yen following encouraging economic data from the United States and Germany. The Nikkei pared losses at the last minute to end down just 0.1 percent at 8,925.04 after facing resistance at its 200-day moving average of 8,959.67. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a one-month high against the yen and advanced against the euro on Wednesday, buoyed by rising Treasury yields and diminishing expectations of further monetary easing from the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback versus a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 82.653. The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.2285. It also dropped 0.1 percent to 96.91 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday as investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve is likely to launch new stimulus in September and as concerns over Europe ebbed with a lack of new, negative headlines. Benchmark 10-year notes rose to two-and-a-half month highs o n W ednesday at 1.78 percent, up from a record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rebounded on Wednesday after its two previous sessions' losses, as muted U.S. consumer inflation raised hopes for monetary stimulus and a prominent hedge fund manager's rising appetite on gold brightened bullion market sentiment. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,603 an ounce by 12:20 p.m. (1620 GMT). For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper edged down on Wednesday, in a volatile session, as uncertainty about the outlook for global growth reinforced concerns about demand for metals, but losses were limited by prospects for more stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve, reinforced by flat U.S. inflation data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed at $7,385.50 a tonne, 0.4 percent down from a close of $7,416 a tonne on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday as a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories, geopolitical fears and expectations that North Sea production will drop in September combined to lift oil prices. Brent September crude rose $2.22, or 1.95 percent, to settle at $116.25 a barrel, posting its highest settlement since early May, having traded from $113.49 to $116.72. For a full report, double click on - - - -