-----------------------(07:24 / 1924 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,281.22 -10.96 NZSX 50 3,631.19 +22.31
DJIA 13,177.48 +5.34 Nikkei 8,925.04 -4.84
NASDAQ 3,031.87 +14.84 FTSE 5,833.04 -31.74
S&P 500 1,406.73 +2.80 Hang Seng 20,052.29 -239.39
SPI 200 Fut 4,252.00 +6.00 CRB Index 301.71 +1.39
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.370 +0.112 US 10 YR Bond 1.805 +0.072
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.688 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.908 +0.078
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0506 1.0468 NZD US$ 0.8069 0.8043
EUR US$ 1.2290 1.2332 Yen US$ 78.87 78.88
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1601.75 Silver (Lon) 27.640
Gold (NY) 1598.04 Light Crude 94.22
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday for
the third day on low volume and with few catalysts to give
investors direction.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.84
points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,167.30. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,405.19.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.11 points, or 0.30
percent, at 3,026.09.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday in
sluggish volumes as weakness in index heavyweights such as
miners, tobaccos and Vodafone outstripped gains in financials.
London's benchmark index closed down 31.74 points or
0.5 percent at 5,833.04, erasing the previous session's gains
and fluctuating in a tight range between 5,800 and 5,900 in
volumes just 66 percent of their 90-day average.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged lower on
Wednesday as bank and steel shares slid, offsetting gains in
exporters from a weaker yen following encouraging economic data
from the United States and Germany.
The Nikkei pared losses at the last minute to end
down just 0.1 percent at 8,925.04 after facing resistance at its
200-day moving average of 8,959.67.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The dollar rose to a one-month high against the
yen and advanced against the euro on Wednesday, buoyed by rising
Treasury yields and diminishing expectations of further monetary
easing from the Federal Reserve.
The dollar index, which measures the value of the
greenback versus a basket of currencies, rose 0.2 percent to
82.653.
The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.2285. It also dropped 0.1 percent to 96.91 yen.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday as
investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve is likely to
launch new stimulus in September and as concerns over Europe
ebbed with a lack of new, negative headlines.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose to two-and-a-half
month highs o n W ednesday at 1.78 percent, up from a record low
of 1.38 percent on July 25.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rebounded on Wednesday after its two
previous sessions' losses, as muted U.S. consumer inflation
raised hopes for monetary stimulus and a prominent hedge fund
manager's rising appetite on gold brightened bullion market
sentiment.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,603 an ounce by
12:20 p.m. (1620 GMT).
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper edged down on Wednesday, in a volatile
session, as uncertainty about the outlook for global growth
reinforced concerns about demand for metals, but losses were
limited by prospects for more stimulus measures from the Federal
Reserve, reinforced by flat U.S. inflation data.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) closed at $7,385.50 a tonne, 0.4 percent down from a close
of $7,416 a tonne on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday as a drop
in U.S. crude oil inventories, geopolitical fears and
expectations that North Sea production will drop in September
combined to lift oil prices.
Brent September crude rose $2.22, or 1.95 percent,
to settle at $116.25 a barrel, posting its highest settlement
since early May, having traded from $113.49 to $116.72.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -