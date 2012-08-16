-----------------------(07:18 / 1918 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,330.17 +48.95 NZSX 50 3,616.20 -14.99 DJIA 13,263.20 +98.42 Nikkei 9,092.76 +167.72 NASDAQ 3,066.12 +35.19 FTSE 5,834.51 +1.47 S&P 500 1,416.89 +11.36 Hang Seng 19,962.95 -89.34 SPI 200 Fut 4,311.00 +28.00 CRB Index 302.39 +0.68 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.422 -0.015 US 10 YR Bond 1.838 +0.021 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.868 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.954 +0.033 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0520 1.0477 NZD US$ 0.8110 0.8062 EUR US$ 1.2361 1.2262 Yen US$ 79.28 79.23 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1604.50 Silver (Lon) 27.840 Gold (NY) 1602.88 Light Crude 95.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday following comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the euro zone crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after it hiked its dividend. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 83.13 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,247.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.50 points, or 0.68 percent, at 1,415.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.51 points, or 1.01 percent, at 3,061.44. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK equities steadied near four-month highs on Thursday and technical resistance levels kept a lid on gains with investors unwilling to push the market further pending harder evidence that policymakers will deliver more long-awaited stimulus. The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed flat at 5,834.51 , around 50 points below an intra-day peak hit on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a six-week high on Thursday, gaining a steady foothold above 9,000 after strong U.S. data pushed the yen lower against the U.S. dollar, triggering a wave of short-covering on exporters. The Nikkei advanced 1.9 percent to 9,092.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro rose against the dollar and yen on Thursday as investors pared bearish bets against the currency on raised expectations of action from the European Central Bank to contain the region's more than two-year old debt crisis. The euro last traded at $1.2364, up 0.6 percent on the day. The euro rose 0.9 percent against the yen at 97.94. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices reversed early price gains to trade in negative territory on Thursday as stocks rose and undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 8/32 lower in price to yield 1.84 percent, up from 1.82 percent late Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday as comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and disappointing U.S. manufacturing and housing data fueled speculation that central banks may be set to launch more bullion-friendly stimulus measures. Spot gold gained 0.8 percent to $1,616.20 an ounce by 2:09 p.m. (1809 GMT). For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose 1 percent on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations that recent financial data could spur growth-supporting measures that would boost global metals demand. COMEX copper for September delivery rose 3.30 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at $3.3825 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.3415 to $3.3870 session range. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended up $63.50 at $7,449 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose more than 1 percent on Thursday as comments from Germany's chancellor that appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to combat the euro zone crisis lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for more economic stimulus. U.S. September crude rose $1.27, or 1.35 percent, to settle at $95.60 a barrel, after reaching $95.75. For a full report, double click on - - - -