Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,330.17 +48.95 NZSX 50 3,616.20 -14.99
DJIA 13,250.11 +85.33 Nikkei 9,092.76 +167.72
NASDAQ 3,062.39 +31.46 FTSE 5,834.51 +1.47
S&P 500 1,415.51 +9.98 Hang Seng 19,962.95 -89.34
SPI 200 Fut 4,307.00 +24.00 CRB Index 302.39 +0.68
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.418 -0.020 US 10 YR Bond 1.836 +0.019
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.867 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.955 +0.034
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0508 1.0477 NZD US$ 0.8103 0.8062
EUR US$ 1.2355 1.2262 Yen US$ 79.35 79.23
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1604.50 Silver (Lon) 27.840
Gold (NY) 1602.88 Light Crude 95.33
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at its highest in more than
four months on Thursday on signs of German support for the
European Central Bank's effort to fight the region's debt
crisis, and as Cisco Systems led gains in the tech sector after
a dividend hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 85.33 points, or
0.65 percent, to 13,250.11. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.99
points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,415.52. The Nasdaq Composite
added 31.46 points, or 1.04 percent, to 3,062.39.
LONDON - UK equities steadied near four-month highs on
Thursday and technical resistance levels kept a lid on gains
with investors unwilling to push the market further pending
harder evidence that policymakers will deliver more long-awaited
stimulus.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed flat at 5,834.51
, around 50 points below an intra-day peak hit on
Tuesday.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a six-week high on
Thursday, gaining a steady foothold above 9,000 after strong
U.S. data pushed the yen lower against the U.S. dollar,
triggering a wave of short-covering on exporters.
The Nikkei advanced 1.9 percent to 9,092.76.
SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to open higher on
Friday boosted by a strong close on Wall Street overnight helped
by optimism of German support for the European Central Bank and
gains in the tech sector.
Share price index futures added 24 points to 4,307
a 23.17 discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close of 4,330.17 on Thursday.
Reporting season continues with QBE Insurance, ANZ
, Santos < STO.AX>, APN News & Media to release
results on Friday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro rose against the dollar and yen on
Thursday as investors pared bearish bets against the currency on
raised expectations of action from the European Central Bank to
contain the region's more than two-year old debt crisis.
The euro last traded at $1.2364, up 0.6 percent on
the day. The euro rose 0.9 percent against the yen at
97.94.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday, trading
near three-month highs as diminishing fear about the euro zone
and less conviction that the Federal Reserve will initiate more
monetary stimulus next month dampened demand for safe-haven U.S.
debt.
The 30-year Treasury bond yield briefly moved
through its 200-day moving average at 2.9658 percent.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield traded just
under its 200-day moving average. It stood at 1.839 percent in
late trade, up from 1.826 percent late on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday as
comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and disappointing
U.S. manufacturing and housing data fueled speculation that
central banks may be set to launch more bullion-friendly
stimulus measures.
Spot gold gained 0.8 percent to $1,616.20 an ounce by
2:09 p.m. (1809 GMT).
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper rose 1 percent on Thursday, supported by a
weaker dollar and expectations that recent financial data could
spur growth-supporting measures that would boost global metals
demand.
COMEX copper for September delivery rose 3.30 cents,
or 1 percent, to settle at $3.3825 per lb, near the upper end of
its $3.3415 to $3.3870 session range.
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper ended
up $63.50 at $7,449 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose more than 1 percent on
Thursday as comments from Germany's chancellor that appeared to
back the European Central Bank's efforts to combat the euro zone
crisis lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for
more economic stimulus.
U.S. September crude rose $1.27, or 1.35 percent, to
settle at $95.60 a barrel, after reaching $95.75.
