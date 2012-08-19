-----------------------(07:14 / 1914 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,370.10 +39.93 NZSX 50 3,639.66 +23.46 DJIA 13,275.20 +25.09 Nikkei 9,162.50 +69.74 NASDAQ 3,076.59 +14.20 FTSE 5,852.42 +17.91 S&P 500 1,418.16 +2.65 Hang Seng 20,116.07 +153.12 SPI 200 Fut 4,335.00 +5.00 CRB Index 303.48 +1.09 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.355 -0.027 US 10 YR Bond 1.814 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.808 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.931 +0.000 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0414 1.0450 NZD US$ 0.8065 0.8085 EUR US$ 1.2338 1.2369 Yen US$ 79.53 79.38 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1614.75 Silver (Lon) 28.200 Gold (NY) 1615.70 Light Crude 96.01 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 held near a four-year high on Friday, and the market's key gauge of anxiety sank to its lowest since 2007, suggesting a belief that the problems stressing investors might be closer to a resolution.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.09 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,275.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.65 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,418.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.20 points, or 0.46 percent, at 3,076.59.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top shares posted modest gains on Friday, but in low volumes the blue chip index ended only fractionally above where it started the week as investors hugged the sidelines awaiting important policymaker moves in September. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was up 17.91 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,852.42, having closed last week at 5,847.11 illustrating the rut the market looks stuck in.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average struck a three-month closing high on Friday as risk appetite increased after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested she supports the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

The Nikkei index advanced 0.8 percent to 9,162.50, its highest close since May 8, stopping just short of its 26-week moving average of 9,167.88.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and held even against the yen on Friday as investors curbed their recent enthusiasm for the single currency ahead of upcoming events that could test their appetite for risk.

The euro last traded at 98.01 yen, up 0.01 percent, after hitting a global session high of 98.40, its highest since early July. Against the dollar the euro was down 0.26 percent at $1.2322.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. Treasuries debt edged down from three-month highs on Friday as price cuts and higher yields built in during the first half of August attracted some buyers.

Benchmark 10-year note yields on Friday traded at 1.82 percent, up from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

NEW YORK - Platinum group metals (PGMs) rallied on Friday after deadly violence at a major South African mine fuelled speculative buying amid expectations that supply from the world's top platinum-producing country will decline further.

Spot platinum climbed 2.3 percent to $1,467.38 an ounce by 1826 GMT, having hit a six-week high of $1,469.40. Palladium was up 4.2 percent at $603.75 an ounce.

Spot gold edged up 30 cents at $1,614.60 an ounce. It lost 0.3 percent on the week.

- - - -

BASE METALS

NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper prices rose for a second session on Friday as upbeat U.S. consumer confidence data and supportive comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel on solving the euro zone crisis offset concerns about China's slowing economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,539 a tonne, up from $7,449 at the close on Thursday, when it rose 0.9 percent.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent October crude futures fell more than 1 percent on Friday on talk of a possible release of U.S. strategic petroleum reserves and expectations that North Sea output will rebound after maintenance curbs production in September.

Brent October crude fell $1.56 to settle at $113.71 a barrel, after falling to $112.70 intraday. Brent managed a 76-cent weekly gain.

U.S. September crude rose 41 cents to settle at $96.01 a barrel in choppy trade, having reached $96.28. The `

