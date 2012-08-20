-----------------------(07:22 / 1922 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,364.29 -5.81 NZSX 50 3,661.09 +21.43
DJIA 13,263.47 -11.73 Nikkei 9,171.16 +8.66
NASDAQ 3,071.76 -4.88 FTSE 5,824.37 -28.05
S&P 500 1,416.69 -1.47 Hang Seng 20,104.27 -11.80
SPI 200 Fut 4,351.00 +3.00 CRB Index 304.76 +1.28
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.378 +0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.814 +0.000
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.808 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.929 -0.002
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0449 1.0444 NZD US$ 0.8086 0.8082
EUR US$ 1.2346 1.2357 Yen US$ 79.37 79.49
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1615.00 Silver (Lon) 28.100
Gold (NY) 1615.59 Light Crude 95.93
---------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell modestly on Monday on signs of
fatigue after six consecutive weeks of gains and after the
European central bank quelled speculation it was planning a
bond-buying program.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.14
points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,262.06. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.54 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,415.62.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.34 points, or 0.21
percent, at 3,070.25.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, easing
further from four-month highs hit last week, weighed by a slide
in banks and commodity stocks as expectations for stimulus
measures in China and Europe took a slight knock.
British bank shares had initially firmed on the
German magazine report but fell back after the Bundesbank and
ECB comments, reflecting the sector's heavy exposure to euro
zone bonds. Global lender HSBC shed 1.2 percent.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up on Monday to
hit a three-month closing high for the second session in a row
as risk appetite remained robust and a softer yen provided
support to recently battered exporters.
The Nikkei ticked up 0.1 percent to 9,171.16 but was
off its high of 9,222.87 as some investors cashed in gains from
last week's 3 percent rally in the benchmark in the afternoon
session.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro edged higher against the dollar on
Monday in quiet summer trade as uncertainty about the scope of
possible European Central Bank action to contain the region's
debt crisis had investors wary of placing large bets.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2342, nearer to the session
peak of $1.2368 than the session low of $1.2293, though
it stayed within the $1.2240-1.2450 trading range seen in recent
weeks.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to slightly
higher on Monday with safe-haven support after the European
Central Bank squashed speculation on a plan to contain the euro
zone debt crisis.
Treasuries on Monday marked a pause in four straight weeks
of losses. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last
traded 3/32 higher in price to yield 1.80 percent, down from
1.82 percent late Friday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Platinum prices jumped nearly 2 percent on
Monday, hitting a two-month high after deadly violence at a mine
in top producer South Africa triggered heavy speculative buying
on supply worries.
Spot platinum rose 1.8 percent to $1,491.49 an ounce,
after hitting a high of $1,491.99 an ounce which marked its
highest since June 18.
Gold edged up 0.3 percent as inflow into the holdings of the
world's largest bullion-backed exchange-traded fund boosted
sentiment, and silver jumped 2 percent as platinum's rally
triggered short-covering.
BASE METALS
LONDON - Copper fell on Monday on disappointment over lack
of progress in solving the euro zone crisis and fears that top
commodities consumer China will step up a campaign to curb
inflation in the metals-intensive housing sector.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
last bid down at $7,455 a tonne, from $7,539 at the close on
Friday when it rose 1.2 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures slipped on Monday after
seesawing during the session, as uncertainty about the European
Central Bank's efforts to address the debt crisis weighed on oil
prices, while tight North Sea supply and Middle East turmoil
limited losses.
U.S. September crude, with the contract set to expire
on Tuesday, fell 4 cents, or 0.04 percent, to settle at $95.97 a
barrel, having traded as low as $95.02 after reaching $96.53,
highest price since futures hit $97.20 intraday on May 11.
Brent October crude fell 1 cent, or 0.01 percent, to
settle at $113.70 a barrel, having traded in a range of $112.87
to $114.70.
