-----------------------(07:22 / 1922 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,364.29 -5.81 NZSX 50 3,661.09 +21.43 DJIA 13,263.47 -11.73 Nikkei 9,171.16 +8.66 NASDAQ 3,071.76 -4.88 FTSE 5,824.37 -28.05 S&P 500 1,416.69 -1.47 Hang Seng 20,104.27 -11.80 SPI 200 Fut 4,351.00 +3.00 CRB Index 304.76 +1.28 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.378 +0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.814 +0.000 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.808 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.929 -0.002 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0449 1.0444 NZD US$ 0.8086 0.8082 EUR US$ 1.2346 1.2357 Yen US$ 79.37 79.49 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1615.00 Silver (Lon) 28.100 Gold (NY) 1615.59 Light Crude 95.93 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell modestly on Monday on signs of fatigue after six consecutive weeks of gains and after the European central bank quelled speculation it was planning a bond-buying program. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.14 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,262.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.54 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,415.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.34 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,070.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, easing further from four-month highs hit last week, weighed by a slide in banks and commodity stocks as expectations for stimulus measures in China and Europe took a slight knock. British bank shares had initially firmed on the German magazine report but fell back after the Bundesbank and ECB comments, reflecting the sector's heavy exposure to euro zone bonds. Global lender HSBC shed 1.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up on Monday to hit a three-month closing high for the second session in a row as risk appetite remained robust and a softer yen provided support to recently battered exporters. The Nikkei ticked up 0.1 percent to 9,171.16 but was off its high of 9,222.87 as some investors cashed in gains from last week's 3 percent rally in the benchmark in the afternoon session. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro edged higher against the dollar on Monday in quiet summer trade as uncertainty about the scope of possible European Central Bank action to contain the region's debt crisis had investors wary of placing large bets. The euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.2342, nearer to the session peak of $1.2368 than the session low of $1.2293, though it stayed within the $1.2240-1.2450 trading range seen in recent weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to slightly higher on Monday with safe-haven support after the European Central Bank squashed speculation on a plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis. Treasuries on Monday marked a pause in four straight weeks of losses. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 3/32 higher in price to yield 1.80 percent, down from 1.82 percent late Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Platinum prices jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, hitting a two-month high after deadly violence at a mine in top producer South Africa triggered heavy speculative buying on supply worries. Spot platinum rose 1.8 percent to $1,491.49 an ounce, after hitting a high of $1,491.99 an ounce which marked its highest since June 18. Gold edged up 0.3 percent as inflow into the holdings of the world's largest bullion-backed exchange-traded fund boosted sentiment, and silver jumped 2 percent as platinum's rally triggered short-covering. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Monday on disappointment over lack of progress in solving the euro zone crisis and fears that top commodities consumer China will step up a campaign to curb inflation in the metals-intensive housing sector. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid down at $7,455 a tonne, from $7,539 at the close on Friday when it rose 1.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures slipped on Monday after seesawing during the session, as uncertainty about the European Central Bank's efforts to address the debt crisis weighed on oil prices, while tight North Sea supply and Middle East turmoil limited losses. U.S. September crude, with the contract set to expire on Tuesday, fell 4 cents, or 0.04 percent, to settle at $95.97 a barrel, having traded as low as $95.02 after reaching $96.53, highest price since futures hit $97.20 intraday on May 11. Brent October crude fell 1 cent, or 0.01 percent, to settle at $113.70 a barrel, having traded in a range of $112.87 to $114.70. For a full report, double click on - - - -