(Fixes S&P/ASX 200 and NZSX 50 in table) _ Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,364.29 -5.81 NZSX 50 3,661.09 +21.43 DJIA 13,271.64 -3.56 Nikkei 9,171.16 +8.66 NASDAQ 3,076.21 -0.38 FTSE 5,824.37 -28.05 S&P 500 1,418.13 -0.03 Hang Seng 20,116.07 -11.80 SPI 200 Fut 4,350.00 +2.00 CRB Index 304.76 +1.28 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.375 -0.010 US 10 YR Bond 1.812 -0.002 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.807 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.925 -0.006 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0447 1.0444 NZD US$ 0.8086 0.8082 EUR US$ 1.2342 1.2357 Yen US$ 79.36 79.49 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1615.00 Silver (Lon) 28.100 Gold (NY) 1615.59 Light Crude 95.97 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday on signs of fatigue after a six-week run of gains as the European Central Bank quelled speculation about the form of market intervention that may be taken to stem the region's debt crisis. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 3.56 points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,271.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 0.08 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,418.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.38 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,076.21. LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, easing further from four-month highs hit last week, weighed by a slide in banks and commodity stocks as expectations for stimulus measures in China and Europe took a slight knock. British bank shares had initially firmed on the German magazine report but fell back after the Bundesbank and ECB comments, reflecting the sector's heavy exposure to euro zone bonds. Global lender HSBC shed 1.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up on Monday to hit a three-month closing high for the second session in a row as risk appetite remained robust and a softer yen provided support to recently battered exporters. The Nikkei ticked up 0.1 percent to 9,171.16 but was off its high of 9,222.87 as some investors cashed in gains from last week's 3 percent rally in the benchmark in the afternoon session. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are poised to open flat on Tuesday, with little lead from offshore to drive the market higher and investors focused on local companies reporting annual results, including packaging group Amcor. Share price index futures inched up 2 points to 4,350, ending 14.3 points below the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Monday after yields rose to three-month highs on stronger investor expectations that the European Central Bank will act to stem the euro zone's debt crisis. Benchmark 10-year notes earlier have tested technical support at around 1.86 percent, just below their 200-day moving average, several times over the past three days but have so far failed to break above this level. The notes US10YT=RR have surged from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25. They last traded unchanged in price on the day at yields of 1.82 percent. COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Platinum prices jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, hitting a two-month high after deadly violence at a mine in top producer South Africa triggered heavy speculative buying on supply worries. Bullion prices edged up as trading volume for U.S. gold futures was on track to hit a 2012 low, while silver jumped almost 3 percent as platinum's rally triggered short-covering. BASE METALS LONDON - Copper fell on Monday on disappointment over lack of progress in solving the euro zone crisis and fears that top commodities consumer China will step up a campaign to curb inflation in the metals-intensive housing sector. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was last bid down at $7,455 a tonne, from $7,539 at the close on Friday when it rose 1.2 percent. OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures dipped 1 cent on Monday after seesawing during the session, as uncertainty about the European Central Bank's efforts to address the debt crisis weighed on oil prices, while tight North Sea supply and Middle East turmoil supported. Brent October LCOc1 crude fell 1 cent, or 0.01 percent, to settle at $113.70 a barrel, having traded in a range of $112.87 to $114.70.