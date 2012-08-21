-----------------------(07:20 / 1920 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,383.38 +19.09 NZSX 50 3,687.74 +26.65 DJIA 13,192.53 -79.11 Nikkei 9,156.92 -14.24 NASDAQ 3,059.58 -16.63 FTSE 5,857.52 +33.15 S&P 500 1,411.32 -6.81 Hang Seng 20,100.09 -4.18 SPI 200 Fut 4,367.00 -9.00 CRB Index 307.63 +2.87 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.368 +0.015 US 10 YR Bond 1.800 -0.010 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.807 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.901 -0.023 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0470 1.0486 NZD US$ 0.8099 0.8111 EUR US$ 1.2459 1.2363 Yen US$ 79.21 79.27 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1639.50 Silver (Lon) 28.920 Gold (NY) 1620.09 Light Crude 96.68 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its highest level in four years, with some expecting the recent lull to continue through the week. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.87 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,221.77. The S&P 500 Index dipped 3.39 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,414.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 7.93 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,068.28. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index advanced on Tuesday in light trade, led up by miners and banking stocks, as investors speculated as to how euro zone policy makers would tackle the region's debt crisis. The FTSE 100 ended up 33.15 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,857.52, having shed 0.5 percent on Monday, in volume at around 60 percent of the 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from a three-month high on Tuesday on creeping doubts over the European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis, although investors buying defensive stocks offered some support to the market. The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,156.92 but held above its 26-week moving average at 9,149.50. The benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on Monday, hitting a three-month closing high for a second session in a row. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro surged to a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, fueled by speculation the European Central Bank could soon act to stem the region's debt crisis by lowering Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. The euro rose to $1.2488, its highest since July 5, exceeding the Aug. 6 peak of $1.2443 reached after ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do all it takes to preserve the euro. Prior to Draghi's comments, the single currency fell to a two-year low of $1.2040 on July 24. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries erased most of their earlier price losses on Tuesday to trade largely unchanged, after Wall Street stocks also gave up earlier gains. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last unchanged in price to yield 1.81 percent, after earlier testing technical support at around 1.86 percent, the notes' 200-day moving average. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose to its highest since May on Tuesday, gaining 1 percent, on speculation the European Central Bank will act to help Spain and Italy, while platinum also hit a 3-1/2 month high as violence at a South African mine raised concerns about supplies. Spot gold hit a high of $1,641.20 an ounce, the highest since May 7. It was up 1.1 percent at $1,637.71 an ounce by 1601 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper marched to a one-month peak on Tuesday, testing the top of its recent range on optimism that the European Central Bank is drawing up a strategy to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, although some investors were wary about further gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped 2.1 percent to close at $7,610 per tonne after touching a session peak of $7,632, the highest since July 20. Copper dropped 1.1 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday to a three-month peak as hopes that the European Central Bank will act to contain the region's debt crisis and tensions in the Middle East boosted prices, and as the September crude contract approached expiration. Expiring U.S. September crude rose 71 cents, or 0.74 percent, to settle at $96.68 a barrel, after reaching $97.60, the highest intraday price since May 10. U.S. October crude rose 58 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at $96.84. Brent October crude rose 94 cents, or 0.83 percent, to settle at $114.64 a barrel, having traded from $113.65 to $115.58. For a full report, double click on - - - -