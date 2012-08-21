(.) -----------------------(07:00 / 2100 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,383.38 +19.09 NZSX 50 3,687.74 +26.65 DJIA 13,203.58 -68.06 Nikkei 9,156.92 -14.24 NASDAQ 3,067.26 -8.95 FTSE 5,857.52 +33.15 S&P 500 1,413.17 -4.96 Hang Seng 20,104.27 -4.18 SPI 200 Fut 4,373.00 -3.00 CRB Index 307.63 +2.87 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.360 +0.005 US 10 YR Bond 1.800 -0.010 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.806 +0.001 US 30 YR Bond 2.901 -0.024 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0481 1.0486 NZD US$ 0.8105 0.8111 EUR US$ 1.2469 1.2363 Yen US$ 79.27 79.27 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1639.50 Silver (Lon) 28.920 Gold (NY) 1620.09 Light Crude 96.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains. The S&P 500 index hit 1,426.68, its highest intraday rise since May 2008. Volume has been light, as expected in August, and only three of the past 12 sessions have seen moves of 0.25 percent or more by the S&P. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.06 points, or 0.51 percent, to 13,203.58. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.96 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,413.17. The Nasdaq Composite lost 8.95 points, or 0.29 percent, to 3,067.26. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index advanced on Tuesday in light trade, led up by miners and banking stocks, as investors speculated as to how euro zone policy makers would tackle the region's debt crisis. The FTSE 100 ended up 33.15 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,857.52, having shed 0.5 percent on Monday, in volume at around 60 percent of the 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from a three-month high on Tuesday on creeping doubts over the European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis, although investors buying defensive stocks offered some support to the market. The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 9,156.92 but held above its 26-week moving average at 9,149.50. The benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on Monday, hitting a three-month closing high for a second session in a row. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares will take some support from higher metal prides but caution is set to prevail ahead of earnings by global miner BHP Billiton. Share price index futures slipped 3 points to 4,373, some 10 points below the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark climbed 0.4 percent on Tuesday, to 3-1/2 month closing high. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro surged to a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, fueled by speculation the European Central Bank could soon act to stem the region's debt crisis by lowering Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. The euro rose to $1.2488, its highest since July 5, exceeding the Aug. 6 peak of $1.2443 reached after ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do all it takes to preserve the euro. Prior to Draghi's comments, the single currency fell to a two-year low of $1.2040 on July 24. The euro was last at $1.24 62 , up 1 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries were largely unchanged on Tuesday, erasing earlier price losses, as investors focused on what steps the European Central Bank will take to stem the euro zone's debt crisis. Benchmark 10-year note yields tested technical support at around 1.86 percent for the third time in the past four days on Tuesday but failed to break firmly above the level, the notes' 200-day moving average. The notes' yields last traded at 1.82 percent. They have jumped from 1.38 percent on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose to its highest since May on Tuesday, gaining 1 percent, on speculation the European Central Bank will act to help Spain and Italy, while platinum also hit a 3-1/2 month high as violence at a South African mine raised concerns about supplies. Spot gold hit a high of $1,641.20 an ounce, the highest since May 7. It was up 1.1 percent at $1,637.71 an ounce by 1601 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper marched to a one-month peak on Tuesday, testing the top of its recent range on optimism that the European Central Bank is drawing up a strategy to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, although some investors were wary about further gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped 2.1 percent to close at $7,610 per tonne after touching a session peak of $7,632, the highest since July 20. Copper dropped 1.1 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude futures initially added to post-settlement gains on Tuesday after industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) said U.S. crude stocks fell 6 million barrels last week, much more than expected. Brent October crude was up 90 cents at $114.60 a barrel at 4:43 p.m. EDT (2043 GMT). It earlier settled up 94 cents, but was up by about 71 cents ahead of the API data. U.S. October crude was up 57 cents at $96.83, a penny below its settlement. For a full report, double click on - - - -