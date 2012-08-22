-----------------------(07:21 / 1921 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,376.04 -7.33 NZSX 50 3,658.38 -29.36 DJIA 13,166.91 -36.67 Nikkei 9,131.74 -25.18 NASDAQ 3,073.00 +5.74 FTSE 5,774.20 -83.32 S&P 500 1,413.27 +0.10 Hang Seng 19,887.78 -212.31 SPI 200 Fut 4,369.00 +8.00 CRB Index 308.02 +0.39 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.247 -0.053 US 10 YR Bond 1.705 -0.097 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.778 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.810 -0.091 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0498 1.0442 NZD US$ 0.8123 0.8084 EUR US$ 1.2516 1.2464 Yen US$ 78.43 79.29 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1642.00 Silver (Lon) 29.330 Gold (NY) 1637.89 Light Crude 97.28 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks pared losses but were still modestly lower on Wednesday as minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve indicated the central bank was ready to pull the trigger on another round of stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 57.92 points, or 0.44 percent, to 13,145.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 3.70 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,409.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 3.50 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,063.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Miners left Britain's top share index nursing sharp losses on Wednesday after BHP Billiton's results offered a bleak outlook for the sector, while other cyclical stocks were weaker as Greek and European officials met on the euro zone debt crisis. London's blue chip index was down 83.32 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,774.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday after a recent rally, pulled down by investors' growing impatience with the European Central Bank to act soon to stem the euro zone's debt crisis. Weak Japanese export data added to the pessimism. The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 9,131.74, taking the benchmark to below its five-day moving average at 9,143.02 and its 26-week moving average at 9,148.53. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro surged to a fresh seven-week high on Wednesday after minutes from the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed a willingness to deliver more monetary stimulus, "fairly soon," unless the economy improves considerably. The euro hit $1.2517, its best level against the greenback since July 5 before dipping back to $1.2500, still up 0.25 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries extended price gains and yields fell to session lows on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting showed that the central bank was considering further stimulus. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in price to yield 1.74 percent, down around half a basis point on the minutes. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose above $1,650 an ounce on Wednesday for the first time since early May, as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve showed that another round of bullion-friendly monetary stimulus will be imminent. Spot gold was up 0.9 percent on the day at $1,652.56 an ounce by 1854 GMT, after earlier hit $1,653.20, which marked the highest price since May 2. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK - Copper prices in New York extended gains to new one-month highs in after hours trade on Wednesday after minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated the central bank was likely to further ease monetary policy "fairly soon" unless the economy improves. COMEX copper for September delivery climbed to a late-session peak at $3.48 per lb, its priciest level since July 20, and more than 2-1/2 cents above its earlier settlement price of $3.4545. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper ended off $5 at $7,605 a tonne, after touching a one-month high at $7,648. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures ended higher on Wednesday after a volatile session as indications the Federal Reserve is likely to provide more stimulus, a sharp drop in oil inventories and tropical weather threats bolstered prices. U.S. October crude rose 42 cents, or 0.43 percent, to settle at $97.26 a barrel, having traded from $96.26 to $97.54. For a full report, double click on - - - -