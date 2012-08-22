-----------------------(07:21 / 1921 GMT)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,376.04 -7.33 NZSX 50 3,658.38 -29.36
DJIA 13,166.91 -36.67 Nikkei 9,131.74 -25.18
NASDAQ 3,073.00 +5.74 FTSE 5,774.20 -83.32
S&P 500 1,413.27 +0.10 Hang Seng 19,887.78 -212.31
SPI 200 Fut 4,369.00 +8.00 CRB Index 308.02 +0.39
Bonds
AU 10 YR Bond 3.247 -0.053 US 10 YR Bond 1.705 -0.097
NZ 10 YR Bond 3.778 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.810 -0.091
Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)
AUD US$ 1.0498 1.0442 NZD US$ 0.8123 0.8084
EUR US$ 1.2516 1.2464 Yen US$ 78.43 79.29
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1642.00 Silver (Lon) 29.330
Gold (NY) 1637.89 Light Crude 97.28
---------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks pared losses but were still modestly
lower on Wednesday as minutes from the latest meeting of the
Federal Reserve indicated the central bank was ready to pull the
trigger on another round of stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 57.92
points, or 0.44 percent, to 13,145.66. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 3.70 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,409.47. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 3.50 points, or 0.11
percent, to 3,063.76.
LONDON - Miners left Britain's top share index nursing sharp
losses on Wednesday after BHP Billiton's results offered a bleak
outlook for the sector, while other cyclical stocks were weaker
as Greek and European officials met on the euro zone debt
crisis.
London's blue chip index was down 83.32 points, or
1.4 percent, at 5,774.20.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday after a
recent rally, pulled down by investors' growing impatience with
the European Central Bank to act soon to stem the euro zone's
debt crisis. Weak Japanese export data added to the pessimism.
The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 9,131.74, taking
the benchmark to below its five-day moving average at 9,143.02
and its 26-week moving average at 9,148.53.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro surged to a fresh seven-week high on
Wednesday after minutes from the most recent U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting showed a willingness to deliver more monetary
stimulus, "fairly soon," unless the economy improves
considerably.
The euro hit $1.2517, its best level against the greenback
since July 5 before dipping back to $1.2500, still up 0.25
percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries extended price gains and yields
fell to session lows on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal
Reserve's August meeting showed that the central bank was
considering further stimulus.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in
price to yield 1.74 percent, down around half a basis point on
the minutes.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
NEW YORK - Gold rose above $1,650 an ounce on Wednesday for
the first time since early May, as minutes from the U.S. Federal
Reserve showed that another round of bullion-friendly monetary
stimulus will be imminent.
Spot gold was up 0.9 percent on the day at $1,652.56
an ounce by 1854 GMT, after earlier hit $1,653.20, which marked
the highest price since May 2.
BASE METALS
NEW YORK - Copper prices in New York extended gains to new
one-month highs in after hours trade on Wednesday after minutes
of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated the
central bank was likely to further ease monetary policy "fairly
soon" unless the economy improves.
COMEX copper for September delivery climbed to a
late-session peak at $3.48 per lb, its priciest level since July
20, and more than 2-1/2 cents above its earlier settlement price
of $3.4545.
At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper
ended off $5 at $7,605 a tonne, after touching a
one-month high at $7,648.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures ended higher on Wednesday
after a volatile session as indications the Federal Reserve is
likely to provide more stimulus, a sharp drop in oil inventories
and tropical weather threats bolstered prices.
U.S. October crude rose 42 cents, or 0.43 percent, to
settle at $97.26 a barrel, having traded from $96.26 to $97.54.
