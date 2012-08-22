(Adds numbers throughout, Sydney stock market trend) -----------------------(07:21 / 1921 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,376.04 -7.35 NZSX 50 3,658.38 +0.00 DJIA 13,172.76 -30.82 Nikkei 9,131.74 -25.18 NASDAQ 3,073.67 +6.41 FTSE 5,774.20 -83.32 S&P 500 1,413.49 +0.32 Hang Seng 20,100.09 -212.31 SPI 200 Fut 4,370.00 +9.00 CRB Index 308.02 +0.39 Bonds (Yield) AU 10 YR Bond 3.220 +0.075 US 10 YR Bond 1.695 -0.107 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.760 -0.020 US 30 YR Bond 2.807 -0.094 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0500 1.0442 NZD US$ 0.8131 0.8084 EUR US$ 1.2521 1.2464 Yen US$ 78.53 79.29 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1642.00 Silver (Lon) 29.330 Gold (NY) 1637.89 Light Crude 97.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 finished flat on Wednesday as U.S. stocks rallied back from earlier losses after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting indicated the central bank might be ready for another round of stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 30.82 points, or 0.23 percent, to end unofficially at 13,172.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up just 0.32 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 1,413.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 6.41 points, or 0.21 percent, to close unofficially at 3,073.67. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Miners left Britain's top share index nursing sharp losses on Wednesday after BHP Billiton's results offered a bleak outlook for the sector, while other cyclical stocks were weaker as Greek and European officials met on the euro zone debt crisis. London's blue chip index was down 83.32 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,774.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday after a recent rally, pulled down by investors' growing impatience with the European Central Bank to act soon to stem the euro zone's debt crisis. Weak Japanese export data added to the pessimism. The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 9,131.74, taking the benchmark to below its five-day moving average at 9,143.02 and its 26-week moving average at 9,148.53. For a full report, double click on - - - - SYDNEY - Australian shares are likely to start modestly firmer on Thursday, bolstered by new one-month high metal prices on indications of further easing from the Federal Reserve, while closely watching the China HSBC PMI figure. The Australian share price index futures edged up 0.2 percent to 4,370, a 6.0 point discount to the underlying close of the S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent to 4,376.0 on Wednesday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The U.S. dollar suffered stinging losses on Wednesday, undermined by the U.S. Federal Reserve saying it is willing to deliver more monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably. Against the greenback, the euro popped to a fresh seven week high, the yen advanced to a one-week peak and the Australian dollar turned a loss into a gain after the Fed released the minutes of its latest meeting. The euro hit $1.2538, its best level against the greenback since July 5 before dipping back to $1.2525, still up 0.44 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. The U.S. dollar fell 1.05 percent to 78.50 yen, its weakest in over a week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest levels in over a week on Wednesday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting showed that the U.S. central bank was willing to launch further monetary stimulus to support the economy. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell 3 basis points after the minutes were released to 1.71 percent, the lowest level since Aug. 14 and below technical resistance at 1.72 percent, the notes' 100-day moving average. Wednesday's move was the biggest daily drop in the 10-year yields since early June. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold surged above $1,650 an ounce on Wednesday for the first time since early May, breaking above its recent trading range as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve convinced many bullion investors that another round of monetary stimulus is imminent. Spot gold was up 1 percent on the day at $1,654.10 an ounce by 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) after hitting a session high of $1,655.50, the highest price since May 2. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK - Copper prices in New York extended gains to new one-month highs in after hours trade on Wednesday after minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated the central bank was likely to further ease monetary policy "fairly soon" unless the economy improves. COMEX copper for September delivery climbed to a late-session peak at $3.48 per lb, its priciest level since July 20, and more than 2-1/2 cents above its earlier settlement price of $3.4545. At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper ended off $5 at $7,605 a tonne, after touching a one-month high at $7,648. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday in volatile trade, as indications the Federal Reserve is likely to provide more stimulus, a sharp drop in U.S. crude oil inventories and tropical weather threats bolstered oil prices and countered concerns about Europe's debt crisis. Brent crude rose 27 cents to settle at $114.91 a barrel, having traded from $113.53 and $115.27. - - - -