-----------------------(07:28 / 1928 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,383.70 +7.66 NZSX 50 3,663.34 +4.96 DJIA 13,061.43 -111.33 Nikkei 9,178.12 +46.38 NASDAQ 3,057.73 -15.94 FTSE 5,776.60 +2.40 S&P 500 1,403.53 -9.96 Hang Seng 20,132.24 +244.46 SPI 200 Fut 4,339.00 -29.00 CRB Index 307.24 -0.78 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.182 -0.058 US 10 YR Bond 1.673 -0.022 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.748 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.789 -0.020 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0438 1.0515 NZD US$ 0.8132 0.8178 EUR US$ 1.2564 1.2562 Yen US$ 78.46 78.47 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1665.25 Silver (Lon) 30.320 Gold (NY) 1653.39 Light Crude 96.13 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations for swift stimulus action from the Federal Reserve faded and Chinese and euro zone data pointed to stalling global growth. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 124.98 points, or 0.95 percent, at 13,047.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.22 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,401.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 25.30 points, or 0.82 percent, at 3,048.37. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index inched higher on Thursday, steadying after sharp falls in the previous session, underpinned by a recovery among heavyweight miners on expectations of fresh global stimulus measures from central banks. At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 2.40 points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,776.60 after a topsy-turvy session which saw the index hit a peak at 5,809.26 before dropping back to a low of 5,764.02, with movements exaggerated by thin volumes. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average hit a three-month closing high on Thursday, reversing earlier losses as investors picked up exporters hurt by a firmer yen after the Fed signalled it is likely to launch another round of stimulus. The Nikkei advanced 0.5 percent to 9,178.12, breaking above its five-day moving average at 9,160.09 and its 26-week moving average at 9,150.31. The benchmark lost as much as 0.8 percent to 9,062.54 earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro soared to a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday on a report that Spain is negotiating with the euro zone over conditions for international aid, although the country has not made a final decision to request a bailout. The euro last traded at $1.2562, up 0.3 percent on the day, after hitting a peak of $1.2589, its highest since July 4. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday as traders bet on more stimulus from the Federal Reserve, after minutes from its last policy meeting showed that action might be imminent in a bid to reduce unemployment. Benchmark 10-year notes yields declined on Thursday to 1.67 percent, down from a three-month high of 1.86 percent on Tuesday. The yields have increased from a record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold rose 1 percent to a four-month high above $1,670 an ounce on Thursday, bolstered by hopes for a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus and news that Spain is negotiating conditions for a possible aid package. Spot gold gained 0.9 percent to $1,668.70 an ounce by 1825 GMT, having risen 3.5 percent so far this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper surged to a one-month peak on Thursday for a third day, buoyed by a strong euro and fresh hopes that U.S., Chinese and European officials will unleash more stimulus measures to revive their economies, which would in turn boost demand for metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 1.05 percent at $7,684.50 a tonne, off an intraday peak of $7,720, which was the highest since July 20. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose slightly on Thursday, settling up only 10 cents on the day, well below its session peak above $116 a barrel as a rally on hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve ran out of steam. Brent October crude was up 10 cents to settle at $115.01 a barrel, having swung from $114.43 to $116.38. For a full report, double click on - - - -