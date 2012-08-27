-----------------------(07:27 / 1927 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,343.70 -5.30 NZSX 50 3,623.23 +0.64 DJIA 13,141.71 -16.26 Nikkei 9,085.39 +14.63 NASDAQ 3,073.38 +3.58 FTSE 5,776.60 +0.00 S&P 500 1,411.93 +0.80 Hang Seng 19,798.67 -81.36 SPI 200 Fut 4,341.00 +4.00 CRB Index 305.89 -0.15 Bonds AU 10 YR Bond 3.125 -0.020 US 10 YR Bond 1.647 -0.039 NZ 10 YR Bond 3.698 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.758 -0.041 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) AUD US$ 1.0375 1.0382 NZD US$ 0.8091 0.8101 EUR US$ 1.2502 1.2494 Yen US$ 78.75 78.69 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1667.00 Silver (Lon) 30.370 Gold (NY) 1669.74 Light Crude 95.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action with latest New York figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced modestly in thin trading on Monday as investors waited for signs from central banks about bolstering the weak economy and Apple's shares hit a record high after a major court victory. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 5.70 points, or 0.04 percent, to 13,163.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.55 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,414.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 9.62 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,079.41. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British markets were closed for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp loss, as risk appetite improved on expectations that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon launch further stimulus. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 9,085.39, below its five-day moving average at 9,124.59 and its 26-week moving average at 9,119.58. The benchmark rose as much as 0.9 percent to 9,150.48 earlier in the session. The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 755.37. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro was little changed against the dollar on Monday after a bigger-than-expected drop in German business sentiment even as it raised hopes the euro zone's largest economy will do more to revive the bloc's growth. The euro hit a session high of $1.2535 on Reuters data after the Ifo survey was released, and was last little changed at $1.2512. It stayed well below a peak of $1.2589 set last Thursday, its highest since July 4. Traders cited strong offers above $1.2580 and option barriers at $1.2600. Support lies around $1.2500. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt yields fell on Monday as investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third bond purchase program when he speaks at the end of the week. Benchmark 10-year note yields have fallen from three-month highs of 1.86 percent early last week, the 200-day moving average and a level where there is a fair amount of buying support for the debt. Yields fell to 1.67 percent on Monday, down from 1.69 percent at Friday's close. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold hit a 4-1/2 month high on Monday before easing to more modest gains on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve may unveil another round of monetary stimulus at a key central bankers' meeting later this week. Spot gold hit a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 an ounce before steadying to post a 0.2 percent gain at $1,672.38 an ounce by 12:02 p.m. EDT (1602 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up $2.20 an ounce at $1,675.10 in holiday-thinned trade, with volume sharply below its average, preliminary Reuters data showed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/SHANGHAI - New York copper futures ended lower in holiday-thin business on Monday, pausing from last week's near 2-percent climb as investors sought more clarity about central bankers' efforts to help stimulate global growth and metals demand. COMEX copper for September delivery ended down 0.70 cent at $3.4765 per lb after failing to sustain early gains through the 100-day moving average above $3.49. The session range was $3.4630 to $3.5060. The New York session failed to build on overnight gains in Asia where the prospect of more Chinese stimulus action helped lift the most-active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange by 0.4 percent to 55,840 yuan ($8,800) per tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Monday on anticipated lower demand for crude oil from refineries shut by Tropical Storm Isaac, and the possibility that western governments will tap strategic petroleum reserves to help calm prices. Brent October crude fell $1.33, or 1.17 percent, to settle at $112.26 a barrel, having traded from $111.56 to $115.50. For a full report, double click on - - - -